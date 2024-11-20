The best Black Friday appliance deals will save you up to 60% on air fryers, vacuums and more

Air fryer on the fritz? Vacuum being sucky — and not in the way it's supposed to? You've come to the right place, my friend! As a professional deals hunter who specializes in all things home and kitchen, I've tracked down the best Black Friday appliance deals you can start shopping now. Yes, that's right — Black Friday shopping isn't reserved the the day after Thanksgiving anymore. Many retailers like Amazon, Walmart and Target are treating us to early deals so we can, you know, have time to digest our pumpkin pie without jumping into a holiday shopping spree.



Been eyeing a Dyson? We spotted not one, but two on sale for up to $250 off. And if you've had a KitchenAid stand mixer on your wishlist for a while, we found a popular model that's down to its best price since spring. Of course, not all deals are created equal, which is why we've been tracking price histories across retailers around the clock. In short, these markdowns have been vetted by us, so you can rest assured you're getting the real, er, deals.



Want even more savings? Be sure to check out our roundup of the best Black Friday deals on the web — there are lots of goodies to be found ahead of the holiday rush over there. And with that, happy shopping (and saving)!

Best Black Friday vacuum deals

Walmart Shark Navigator Lift-Away XL Upright Vacuum $97 $199 Save $102 If there's one type of Shark we're always happy to run into, it's one that's on sale — and this over-50% off deal is pretty Jaws-dropping. Complete with a HEPA filter, this bad boy will help purify the air while it sucks up dust bunnies. (Psst: This price beats Amazon's!) $97 at Walmart

Amazon iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum $140 $250 Save $110 | Lowest price ever A top-selling Roomba that's nearly 45% off — its all-time lowest price? We'll take two! This gizmo will zap up all of that dust and debris on your floor while you relax on the sofa — nothing wrong with that. It runs for up to 120 minutes before heading back to its charging dock, and you can even schedule cleanings via the app. Check out our roundup of the best robot vacuums for more. Save $110 | Lowest price ever $140 at Amazon

Walmart Dyson V7 Advanced Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $250 $400 Save $150 Been dyin' to try a Dyson? Now would be a great time to snag this lightweight dust destroyer, considering it's nearly 40% off. It can run for up to 40 minutes before needing a recharge, and because it's cordless, you won't have to look for a free outlet each time you tackle a different room. Oh, and it comes with several cleaning attachments, has a whole-machine filtration system and is effective on both hard and carpeted flooring. $250 at Walmart

Amazon Bissell CrossWave OmniForce Wet Dry Vacuum $230 $380 Save $150 | Lowest price ever The fact that this versatile appliance (which functions as both a vacuum and mop) is down to its all-time best price is enough for it to warrant a space in our carts. But throw in a Martha Stewart endorsement, and we're tempted to buy two! The queen of all things home recently sang its praises in an unsponsored Instagram post, calling it the "best new home appliance." She added, "The design is simple, the parts easy to clean and anyone can use it. ... Rather than sweeping (which raises dust), rather than vacuuming and then mopping, this machine does it all!" Save $150 | Lowest price ever $230 at Amazon

Best Black Friday kitchen appliance deals

Amazon Keurig K-Café Barista Bar $100 $140 Save $40 Dodell-Feder named this the "best Keurig coffee maker" out of all of the models she tested, calling it "a reliable Keurig that delivers everything you'd want from a single-cup coffee maker and more." She adds, "It makes four cup sizes (8, 10 and 12 ounces, and a 2-ounce shot), the buttons are clear and intuitive and it offers an 'over ice' option that automatically adjusts brew temperature for less-watery iced coffee. Plus, it comes with a bonus for anyone who likes lattes, cappuccinos and other espresso-style drinks: an excellent standalone milk frother." It's only dipped lower than it's current price by a few dollars, and doesn't often go on sale, so you'll want to grab it while it's nearly 30% off. $100 at Amazon

Amazon KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer $250 $330 Save $80 We have entered the prime baking season, and at 4.5 quarts, this top-seller can hold enough dough to make up to eight dozen cookies at a time (though it won't take up much room in your kitchen). This is the brand I use in my own home kitchen, and it comes with a beater, dough hook and whisk attachments for making practically any baked good under the sun. It'll give your arms a break by doing all of the mixing, and you can let it run while you prep other ingredients. This is as low as it's been since April, making it one of the best Black Friday deals on our list. $250 at Amazon

Target Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven $100 $230 Save $130 | Lowest price ever It's an air fryer ... it's a toaster oven ... it's ... well, it's both. Made of sleek stainless steel, this compact appliance cooks up crispy favorites with hardly any oil, and you can get it at Target for less than it is at Amazon. In fact, this price is the best we've seen it on sale for (nearly 60% off). Psst: Come Thanksgiving, this will allow you to heat things up when your oven's full. Save $130 | Lowest price ever $100 at Target

Target Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker $20 $35 Save $15 This nifty contraption is a fave of Yahoo staff and readers alike. Says one editor: "I was skeptical at first. After all, I was used to spending a lot of time crafting breakfast sandwiches. But after using this device once, I was hooked. It pristinely cooked every element of the sandwich — even the egg! The ham was smoky and warm, the cheese was perfectly melted and the egg was the ideal level of gooeyness. Plus, my English muffin didn’t get soggy." It's not often on sale, and this is about as low as we've ever seen it marked down to (it currently beats Amazon's price, and you'll get free shipping with your Circle 360 membership). It makes a fun gift, hint-hint! $20 at Target

Walmart Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker $149 $169 Save $20 | Editor-approved I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream — yes, even in the fall! This wildly popular appliance will satiate your sweet tooth until it's warm enough for the ice cream truck to roll around. It churns out everything from ice cream and sorbet to milkshakes and more — just add your ingredients, freeze overnight, press a button and ta-da! Plus, you'll be able to customize your creation with your favorite mix-ins. This price beats Amazon's, so "scoop" it up while you can. Check out our full Ninja Creami review for more. Save $20 | Editor-approved $149 at Walmart

Best Black Friday home appliance deals

Amazon Morento Air Purifier $65 $130 Save $65 with coupon | Lowest price ever Seasonal allergies making you sneezier than one of Snow White's friends? You'll want this HEPA air purifier that's currently on major markdown. Not only can it remove up to 99.97% of airborne particles as large as 0.3 microns, it does so quietly (as in, quieter than a whisper so as not to wake Sleepy). It's suitable for spaces of up to 1,076 square feet, and at 50% off, it's as low as we've ever seen it. Check out our roundup of the best air purifiers for more. Save $65 with coupon | Lowest price ever $65 at Amazon

Amazon Levoit 4L Smart Cool Mist Humidifier $47 $60 Save $13 This highly rated machine, which is by one of the top names in humidifiers, will help spare you from the dreaded dry air blues this winter. What sets it apart is its smart auto mode, which allows you to set your preferred humidity level and maintains it for you. Its large tank holds enough water to service 376 square feet of space for about five nights (less refilling!), and if you want the room to smell like your favorite scent, just add some essential oils and it'll act as a diffuser. Plus, it's ideal for nighttime use, as it has whisper-quiet and all-lights-off features. This is as low as it's been since 2021! $47 at Amazon

Amazon Gaiatop Space Heater $26 $30 Save $4 with Prime This little wonder might be one of the most aesthetically pleasing household appliances we've come across, with its wooden legs and minimalist design. But while it might look like a million bucks, it's currently down to its best price in months. Plus, it can help lower your heating bill! In spite of its compact size, it's quite powerful. It has two heat modes — 1000-watt high heat and 600-watt medium heat, both of which take just seconds to kick in. But it also has a cooling fan mode, meaning this isn't a machine you'll only pull out for a few months. At 6.3 inches tall and just over 2 pounds, it's incredibly portable, making it a cinch to bring from room to room. And, most importantly, its safety features include overheating protection, as well as automatic shutoff should it tip over. Save $4 with Prime $26 at Amazon

