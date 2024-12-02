We independently evaluate the products we review. When you buy via links on our site, we may receive compensation. Read more about how we vet products and deals.
The best Cyber Monday tool deals from Home Depot, Amazon and Lowe's: Save up to 55%
Gear up with DeWalt Cyber Monday deals starting at $9, a tire inflator at its lowest price this year and 132-piece toolset for $50.
Ready to hang those merry-making lights all around? How about tackling that honey-do list of chores and home repairs you've been neglecting? Well, we've found a slew of incredible Cyber Monday deals on tools to help you out. Now is the best time to snag major savings on everything you need to get the jobs done, and prices start as low as $9, with savings of up to $220!
We've spotted incredible deals from trusted brands such as this shopper-favorite DeWalt cordless drill for 45% off and this bestselling Milwaukee hammer for just $15. If you need a comprehensive toolset, Amazon's No. 1 new hand tools release is on sale for just $50, and it comes with screwdrivers, a hammer, a wrench, a tape measure and other musts. Putting up lights? You'll love this Gorilla Ladder — possibly the only one you'll ever need — for just $89 (a wild 55% off). Sick of raking? This electric leaf blower, just over $100, can make quick work of the last of those leaves. Plus, these professional-grade DeWalt goggles that don't fog up are just $9.
We don't expect these deals to stick around for long. Grab them now before prices change or stock disappears. Check out some of the best Cyber Monday deals from Amazon and Walmart while you're in the bargain-hunting spirit.
Gorilla Ladders 18-Foot-Reach Multi-Position Ladder$89$199Save $110
Milwaukee 19 oz. Smooth Face Poly/Fiberglass Handle Hammer$15$28Save $13
DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Drill and Driver Kit$99$179Save $80
DeWalt Atomic 20-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless Brushless Combo Kit$299$399Save $100
DeWalt Mechanic's Tools Kit and Socket Set, 108-Piece$69$109Save $40
Prekull Tool Set, 132-Piece$50$70Save $20 with Prime
Ridgid 16 Gallon 5.0 Peak HP NXT Shop Vac$60$119Save $59
DeWalt Concealer Clear Anti-Fog Dual Mold Safety Goggles$9$13Save $4 | Lowest price this year
DeWalt 20V Max LED Work Light$90$119Save $29 with coupon
Milwaukee Pruning Saw Kit with Battery & Charger$279$499Save $220
DeWalt 20V Max Blower$104$169Save $65
DeWalt Extra Large Tool Box$30$37Save $7
Milwaukee Packout 22-Inch Rolling Toolbox$229$329Save $100
Kobalt Magnetic Screwdriver Set, 18 Pieces$20$30Save $10
DeWalt 20V Max Tire Inflator$99$149Save $50
The best Cyber Monday tool deals
Get your lights up in a snap with this tough-as-nails telescoping ladder from Gorilla. It features 20 adjustable heights extending from 4'5" up to 18'1". Once you're up high, you'll appreciate the built-in tool hangers. The aluminum frame makes it lightweight yet strong, and considering its lifetime warranty, it is likely the only ladder you'll need.
"Oh man, this ladder has been a game-changer for me," raved a five-star fan. "For years, all I've had is an 8-foot A-frame ladder. It did the job, but when it came to getting on the roof, cleaning out gutters, hanging Christmas lights, etc. I was limited. With all the positions and height settings of my new Gorilla Ladder, my life has been so much easier! I wish I had gotten one a long time ago. (The ability to use it as an extension ladder is my favorite feature!) It's also much easier to carry and store."
Stuff their stocking with this banger. They'll be so pleased with the ultra-durable fiberglass handle, smooth head and perfect balance that they won't even mind the not-so-subtle hint. It's got a great nonslip grip to boot.
"Milwaukee has nailed it with the ShockShield Grip," wrote a punny fan. "I have to say this is a fantastic improvement to a hammer. The grip is not only comfortable, the vibration reduction design is a welcome improvement. I have carpal tunnel and I can honestly say that after using this hammer for an extended time, I had very little discomfort. The D-shaped face allows easy access in tight spaces."
This powerful drill and driver kit is a shopper favorite on Amazon, and it's only dipped lower than its current sale price twice this year. While it might look compact, it can drive up to 1,500 RPMs of power. The half-inch sleeve means you don't have to worry about it loosening its grip on a screw, either. Its embedded LED bulb helps illuminate low-light areas and, thanks to the included battery, it charges quickly.
"Lightweight yet powerful," said one convert. "It's very handy and easy to use. The balance and grip make it a comfortable tool. ... I really like how easy it is to change the bits and how they lock into place. I have had other drills that slip, but not the DeWalt!"
Better yet, grab the whole DeWalt kit and kaboodle with this $100 off deal. You'll be ready for anything with a compact drill/driver, impact driver, lightweight reciprocating saw, an oscillating multitool, two batteries a charger and one very sturdy bag. Each piece is plenty powerful, according to reviewers.
This thrilled shopper reported: "Outstanding build quality, great ergonomic features, brushless/powerful motors, compact size, descent battery life and a rugged canvas storage/transport tool bag all-in-one kit!! Under usage, they don't give up performance or grit compared to my larger cordless counterparts. The brushless motors are very smooth and quiet but provide plenty of heavy-duty torque and reliability. ... An overall great DIY working kit!"
This No. 1 bestseller is a mechanic's dream. Each piece has knurled rings to reduce slippage, and the 72-tooth-count ratchets make it easier to work in tight spaces. This set comes with a lifetime warranty and a rugged storage box that's built to keep your tools safe and secure.
"Love it," a shopper wrote. "The right weight to bring with you (the 204-piece was too heavy), and has everything one could possibly need except for an adjustable wrench."
If you're looking for a set that has everything all in one, this one from Prekull is Amazon's No. 1 new hand tools release. It has everything you need from a variety of screwdrivers, a cordless drill, a hammer, wrench, pliers and even a tape measure.
"I couldn't be happier with the quality and variety it offers," one fan wrote. "Everything is thoughtfully organized in a sturdy case that keeps all tools in place, making it easy to carry around and store"
Nab this bestselling shopvac for 50% off and you'll be ready to cleanup any dusty renovations, big spills and minor flooding that comes your way. It even sucks up nails like a champ. This model features a debris filter, locking hose and all the attachments you could need. The convenient carry handle, 7-foot hose, 15-foot cord and low, easy-flow drain, make it a cinch to use.
"My basement flooded and I was able to clean it up in 30 minutes with this machine!" wrote a fan.
Eye safety is paramount, especially when you're using power tools. These anti-fog safety goggles have a dual-injected rubber seal that conforms to the face to give you a snug fit that protects you from dust and debris. This is also the lowest they've gone all year!
"Nice goggles, fully adjustable and fit well, even over my regular or sunglasses!" this fan said. "I've been a DeWalt fan since the late '90s, but always used those cheap, clear hard plastic safety glasses. You know the ones — where dust can just casually blow by and cause scratches galore? Well, not these!"
Working in low-light areas can be a huge pain — not to mention dangerous. This super-bright, 1,500-lumen light has a rotating head and up to a 25-hour runtime — enough to keep any project safely illuminated while you tinker.
"This tool really helps me out when working on prepping drywall to be painted," a five-star reviewer wrote. "You can really see clearly with the light and it's really powerful."
Unlike some other electric saws, this one has a compact design that gives you better control. And while it's compact, it still has enough power to cut through hardwoods and comes with everything you need, including a high-output battery and charger.
"Cuts trees down as big as 8-inch diameter," one impressed shopper wrote. "Runs for hours before needing a recharge."
With an output of 100 cubic feet of air per minute, this blower is more than ready to clear the last of those fall leaves from your lawn. It has three speeds and a variable speed trigger for making adjustments on the fly, and almost 10,000 shoppers gave it a perfect rating on Amazon.
"I already have two blowers — one gas Stihl, and one battery DeWalt. They handle the big and medium jobs," said this buyer. "But I wanted a very small one that I could keep inside and have handy for clearing off my front porch and walkways, which are constantly cluttered with leaves and dead flowers. This is the perfect solution!"
Once you've got the high-quality tools, a spot to properly store them is a must. This DeWalt toolbox is roomy, water- and debris-resistant and comes with a removable tray for easy access to the tools you use most.
"These are made so well and [are] easy to stack and unstack!" one impressed fan wrote. "All of my things are easy to organize and find."
Get fully organized for the new year and tote your tools like a pro with this modular and mobile tool storage system. This durable wonder box features loads of space, serious 9-inch wheels and a 250-pound weight capacity. It'll even collapse to fit in your truck bed if you're taking it on the road.
"Unbeatable mobile tool storage," wrote a five-star reviewer. "Easy to move and very solid."
You don't always need to pull out the electric drill to get the job done. For those quick and easy projects, a manual screwdriver does the trick and this set comes with 18 of 'em. They all have heat-treated alloy steel blades, so they're built to last.
"This was a great deal on a nice set of screwdrivers," a fan said. "I shopped several other brands and just couldn't beat the value this set offered."
Keep this shopper-favorite inflator with you and never worry about a flat tire again. It's compact enough to stash in the trunk without hogging too much space.
"Had this for almost four years now and I can say it's an absolute life and lung saver," wrote one fan. "I've used it on everything from tires to kids pools, balls, floats, mattresses, etc."
