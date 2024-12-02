The best Cyber Monday tool deals from Home Depot, Amazon and Lowe's: Save up to 55%

Get your lights up in a snap with this tough-as-nails telescoping ladder from Gorilla. It features 20 adjustable heights extending from 4'5" up to 18'1". Once you're up high, you'll appreciate the built-in tool hangers. The aluminum frame makes it lightweight yet strong, and considering its lifetime warranty, it is likely the only ladder you'll need.

"Oh man, this ladder has been a game-changer for me," raved a five-star fan. "For years, all I've had is an 8-foot A-frame ladder. It did the job, but when it came to getting on the roof, cleaning out gutters, hanging Christmas lights, etc. I was limited. With all the positions and height settings of my new Gorilla Ladder, my life has been so much easier! I wish I had gotten one a long time ago. (The ability to use it as an extension ladder is my favorite feature!) It's also much easier to carry and store."