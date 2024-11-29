The best Kate Spade Outlet Black Friday deals on totes, satchels, crossbody bags, wallets and more

A good handbag holds all of your essentials in style, and Kate Spade's bags have a lot of style. Of course, the high-end offerings usually come with a big price tag, but right now, the Kate Spade Outlet Black Friday sale means goodies are up to 80% off. You can find everything, from wallets and crossbodies to totes and backpacks on sale — then, you can use the code BLACKFRIDAY at checkout to get an extra 25% off on select items.

Our team of shopping editors has been scouring the 'net, tracking prices to find the best savings, for weeks. So trust us, these are some really good deals. That said, Kate Spade Outlet has a lot to sort through, so we've listed the chicest (and biggest) deals below.

Here you can find the best Kate Spade Outlet Black Friday deals, but don't wait! With prices this good, we expect sellouts on the most popular colors and styles. If you're looking for more savings on clothing, we've compiled a master list of Black Friday style deals across the web. And why stop there? We're constantly updating this list of the best Black Friday sales from across the web too.

Kate Spade Outlet Sienna Crossbody $65 $299 Save $234 with code More than 75% off right now, this blue leather beauty is a fabulous choice for an upcoming holiday season wedding. You can fit your cards, cash, phone and a few extras, and you'll look great doing it. "I use it for concerts and sporting events when you only need to carry minimal items," shared a Kate Spade shopper. Save $234 with code Copied! BLACKFRIDAY $65 at Kate Spade Outlet

Kate Spade Outlet Madison Flap Convertible Crossbody $71 $349 Save $278 with code Add a pop of festive color with this blackberry-hued leather crossbody that's a ridiculous over-70% off. The versatile little number easily transitions from crossbody to shoulder bag. We love the understated yet edgy chain for a hit of glam. It comes in six other colors, including green, black and beige. Save $278 with code Copied! BLACKFRIDAY $71 at Kate Spade Outlet

Kate Spade Outlet Brynn Tote $78 $359 Save $281 with code A crisp white tote will punctuate any outfit. And yes, you can use it after Labor Day! Made of easy-care PVC, it's roomy enough to fit all of your essentials, from your wallet and sunglasses to your phone and day planner. And it zips at the top to keep your items safe. Save $281 with code Copied! BLACKFRIDAY $78 at Kate Spade Outlet

Kate Spade Outlet Leila Large Continental Wallet $53 $239 Save $186 with code Nearly 80% off(!), this pebbled leather stunner is large and in charge, ideal for anyone loaded down with cards, coupons and receipts. It packs in multiple slots, billfold compartments and zip pockets to keep even the littlest random scraps of paper organized. "I store a lot of other stuff with it in my purse and even with my hectic life it has no scratches or wear marks anywhere," revealed a fan. Save $186 with code Copied! BLACKFRIDAY $53 at Kate Spade Outlet

Kate Spade Outlet Chelsea Weekender $104 $399 Save $295 with code Getaways call for a dependable bag that'll hold everything you need and look great during the trip. The Chelsea Weekender — nearly $300 off right now — is here to answer that call, with tons of space for your overnight necessities and plenty of ways to organize, thanks to multiple interior and exterior pockets and compartments. With both a drop strap and durable handles, you'll keep all your packables right at hand. Made of recycled nylon with PVC trim. In beige, shown, and black. Save $295 with code Copied! BLACKFRIDAY $104 at Kate Spade Outlet

Kate Spade Outlet Glimmer Satchel $67 $329 Save $262 with code 'Tis the season to sparkle, so shimmer the night away with this head-turning glittery satchel that's an unreal 80% off. Utilize the long strap or pair of handles to carry it how you'd like. One reviewer raved: "The color is vibrant, the glitter is gorgeous and I am IN LOVE with this bag. A definite must-have during the holiday season." We couldn't agree more! Also in gold, for a few dollars more. Save $262 with code Copied! BLACKFRIDAY $67 at Kate Spade Outlet

Kate Spade Outlet Leila Mini Zip Crossbody $72 $329 Save $257 with code You can never go wrong with a classic crossbody, and we love this one for its luxe pebbled leather and unique zip-flap pocket. Dress it up or down — it's the quintessential everyday bag. Choose from a bevy of beautiful colors, including this match-anything tan. Save $257 with code Copied! BLACKFRIDAY $72 at Kate Spade Outlet

Kate Spade Outlet Madison Shoulder Bag $112 $349 Save $237 with code Small shoulder bags are everywhere this year, and this one comes with a crossbody strap so you can go hands-free on demand. Get it in black (shown), brown, burgundy, green or white while it's over 65% off ahead of Black Friday. "Just large enough to comfortably fit my phone, wallet, sunglasses, and e-reader. It's so chic, but still simple enough for everyday use," shared one fashionista. "I haven't used the longer strap yet, because the shoulder strap is the perfect length!" Save $237 with code Copied! BLACKFRIDAY $112 at Kate Spade Outlet

Kate Spade Outlet Jana Tote $78 $359 Save $281 with code A good tote bag can make or break your day — and the Jana is best in its class. Elegant and stylish, it can be paired with everything from jeans and a white tee to a polished office look or date night 'fit. Two interior pockets help keep you organized. Also in black, tan and red. "I bought this for my mom and it hasn't left her side," shared one happy shopper. "She loves the sleek style and it has just enough space to carry the extra things that don't typically fit in her purse. The quality is great, and I'm sure she'll be using it for many, many years." Save $281 with code Copied! BLACKFRIDAY $78 at Kate Spade Outlet

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.