The best Kate Spade Outlet Black Friday deals on totes, satchels, crossbody bags, wallets and more
Bag up the savings! Score a gorgeous crossbody for $65 (from $299), a chic leather satchel for $89 (from $429), a $78 tote and more.
A good handbag holds all of your essentials in style, and Kate Spade's bags have a lot of style. Of course, the high-end offerings usually come with a big price tag, but right now, the Kate Spade Outlet Black Friday sale means goodies are up to 80% off. You can find everything, from wallets and crossbodies to totes and backpacks on sale — then, you can use the code BLACKFRIDAY at checkout to get an extra 25% off on select items.
Our team of shopping editors has been scouring the 'net, tracking prices to find the best savings, for weeks. So trust us, these are some really good deals. That said, Kate Spade Outlet has a lot to sort through, so we've listed the chicest (and biggest) deals below.
Here you can find the best Kate Spade Outlet Black Friday deals, but don't wait! With prices this good, we expect sellouts on the most popular colors and styles. If you're looking for more savings on clothing, we've compiled a master list of Black Friday style deals across the web. And why stop there? We're constantly updating this list of the best Black Friday sales from across the web too.
More than 75% off right now, this blue leather beauty is a fabulous choice for an upcoming holiday season wedding. You can fit your cards, cash, phone and a few extras, and you'll look great doing it. "I use it for concerts and sporting events when you only need to carry minimal items," shared a Kate Spade shopper.
Add a pop of festive color with this blackberry-hued leather crossbody that's a ridiculous over-70% off. The versatile little number easily transitions from crossbody to shoulder bag. We love the understated yet edgy chain for a hit of glam. It comes in six other colors, including green, black and beige.
A crisp white tote will punctuate any outfit. And yes, you can use it after Labor Day! Made of easy-care PVC, it's roomy enough to fit all of your essentials, from your wallet and sunglasses to your phone and day planner. And it zips at the top to keep your items safe.
Nearly 80% off(!), this pebbled leather stunner is large and in charge, ideal for anyone loaded down with cards, coupons and receipts. It packs in multiple slots, billfold compartments and zip pockets to keep even the littlest random scraps of paper organized. "I store a lot of other stuff with it in my purse and even with my hectic life it has no scratches or wear marks anywhere," revealed a fan.
Getaways call for a dependable bag that'll hold everything you need and look great during the trip. The Chelsea Weekender — nearly $300 off right now — is here to answer that call, with tons of space for your overnight necessities and plenty of ways to organize, thanks to multiple interior and exterior pockets and compartments. With both a drop strap and durable handles, you'll keep all your packables right at hand. Made of recycled nylon with PVC trim. In beige, shown, and black.
'Tis the season to sparkle, so shimmer the night away with this head-turning glittery satchel that's an unreal 80% off. Utilize the long strap or pair of handles to carry it how you'd like. One reviewer raved: "The color is vibrant, the glitter is gorgeous and I am IN LOVE with this bag. A definite must-have during the holiday season." We couldn't agree more! Also in gold, for a few dollars more.
You can never go wrong with a classic crossbody, and we love this one for its luxe pebbled leather and unique zip-flap pocket. Dress it up or down — it's the quintessential everyday bag. Choose from a bevy of beautiful colors, including this match-anything tan.
Can you get any more classic than this? Chic and streamlined, the bag makes the most of its space — there's even a sneaky front slip pocket. Available in Seaweed (shown), Clay, Blackberry and black.
Small shoulder bags are everywhere this year, and this one comes with a crossbody strap so you can go hands-free on demand. Get it in black (shown), brown, burgundy, green or white while it's over 65% off ahead of Black Friday.
"Just large enough to comfortably fit my phone, wallet, sunglasses, and e-reader. It's so chic, but still simple enough for everyday use," shared one fashionista. "I haven't used the longer strap yet, because the shoulder strap is the perfect length!"
A good tote bag can make or break your day — and the Jana is best in its class. Elegant and stylish, it can be paired with everything from jeans and a white tee to a polished office look or date night 'fit. Two interior pockets help keep you organized. Also in black, tan and red.
"I bought this for my mom and it hasn't left her side," shared one happy shopper. "She loves the sleek style and it has just enough space to carry the extra things that don't typically fit in her purse. The quality is great, and I'm sure she'll be using it for many, many years."
