The best Valentine's Day chocolate gifts that'll make them melt

Is chocolate the way to their heart? Then win them over with these boxes from Godiva, Lindt, Compartés and other top brands.

My mama always said life is like a box of chocolates, but — plot twist — I'm gonna help you figure out exactly what you're gonna get. (Amanda Garrity/Yahoo)

Valentine's Day is, without a doubt, the sweetest holiday of the year, and there are plenty of sugar-filled treats to show for it. While some people take the homemade route, most of us pick up a box of Valentine's Day chocolates for our sweetie and call it a day. And can you blame us? There are so many options to swoon over.

Herein lies the problem: You'll find something to love about basically every box (it's chocolate, after all), so how do you know which ones are worthy? Well, I had the very tough job of unboxing and tasting Valentine's Day offerings from the most popular chocolate brands to evaluate presentation, variety and value. Since chocolate preference is personal, I recruited a couple of taste-testers to offer their two cents as well.

You really can't go wrong with any of the chocolate gifts below. So, pick your price (Ferrero Rocher comes in at just $10) and flavor profile (milk, dark, white or a combo), and shop from this list to ensure your Valentine's Day is as sweet as can be.

The best Valentine's Day chocolate gifts

See's Candies Best Valentine's Day chocolates overall See's Candies Classic Red Heart Assorted Chocolates Chocolate flavors: Milk and dark | Number of pieces: 24 I've been a fan of See's Candies ever since I tasted my way through the brand's 2024 advent calendar, and its Valentine's Day offerings proved to be just as delightful. The 24-piece assortment is basic in the best way — I'm talking a mix of caramel, brittle, buttercream and other sweet centers, all coated in a luscious layer of milk or dark chocolate. Some standouts are Scotchmallow (a honey marshmallow topped with buttery caramel) and Milk Bourdeaux (a brown-sugared buttercream center), so be sure to save the best for last, if you have the willpower. As far as quality goes, See's hits the sweet spot — it's pricier and more gift-worthy than what you'd buy at big-box stores, but it's not exactly on par with luxury brands. In other words, it's the perfect pick for those who want something nice, but don't want to spend a small fortune on something that'll last a few days (if that). $40 at See's Candies

Amazon Best classic Valentine's Day chocolates Godiva Valentine's Day Heart Assorted Chocolate Gift Box Chocolate flavors: Milk, dark and white | Number of pieces: 14 I've never tasted a Godiva chocolate that I didn't like. In many ways, Godiva is the gold standard since you can still pick up an affordable box at most major retailers (including Amazon!). The Gold Collection, shown here, features only the best of the best. This limited-edition version is decked out in its Valentine's Day finest, but the 14 assorted chocolates are the stars of the show. There are white chocolate stars filled with raspberry puree, dark chocolate ganache hearts, milk chocolate caramels and more Godiva favorites. Sure, the packaging isn't as impressive as some of the others on this list, but it's what's on the inside that really counts, isn't it? $34 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $38 at Macy's

Amazon Best value Valentine's Day chocolates Lindt Gourmet Truffles Heart Box Chocolate flavors: Milk, dark and white | Number of pieces: 19 Lindt truffles melt in your mouth, and that's why so many people love 'em, myself included. Until now, I've only tried the classic pieces wrapped in foil (you know the ones), but I was wowed by the brand's gourmet offerings. They're a leveled-up version of the truffles we all know and love, but they're still more affordable than a lot of the others on the market (they come to just over $1 a piece!). This box comes with 19 truffles in total — four milk, five white, six dark and four dark chocolate caramels. I'm not big on white chocolate, so I could've done without five truffles in that flavor. Even so, this is a solid option for anyone who wants variety. $21 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $39 at Walmart$27 at CVS Pharmacy

Compartés Best Valentine's Day chocolate assortment Compartés Valentine's Day Essentials Chocolates Heart Gift Box Chocolate flavors: Milk and dark with fruits and nuts | Number of pieces: Varies There's more than meets the eye with Compartés. The chocolates are works of art, but they're also more unique than, say, the standard truffles in other heart-shaped boxes. I appreciate when an assortment has variety beyond chocolate types, and this one is loaded with dried fruits, nuts, marshmallows, cookies and more. Everything is top-notch, from the gourmet peanut butter cups to the chocolates topped with dried kiwi and tropical papaya. Of course, the price aligns with the quality, making this one of the priciest picks on this list. It pays to, well, pay. Just keep in mind that assortments vary, so no two boxes will be the same. $85 at Compartés

Vosges Haut-Chocolat Best Valentine's Day chocolate presentation Vosges Haut-Chocolat The Lovebird Collection Chocolate flavors: Dark | Number of pieces: 17 This box is truly a beauty to behold. Seriously, the stunning packaging alone makes these Valentine's Day chocolates a winner in my eyes. Vosges Haut-Chocolat loves a theme (as do I), and this limited-edition collection puts lovebirds front and center. "A tribute to the strength of connection, this Valentine's Day collection invites you to share, savor, and remember: birds of a feather truly stick together," the brand writes. Now, let's get to the chocolates. While there are four straight-up dark chocolate pieces, the other truffles are infused with either bourbon caramel, sour cherries, raw honey or Tennessee blackberries. All are equally decadent. In fact, this box provided one of the rare occasions when I felt satisfied after eating just one or two pieces, which is saying something because I have a major sweet tooth. $75 at Vosges Haut-Chocolat

Dandelion Chocolate Best luxury Valentine's Day chocolates Dandelion Chocolate Origin Bonbon Collection Chocolate flavors: Dark | Number of pieces: 20 This isn't just another box of chocolates. Nope, it's a 20-piece bonbon tasting experience (that just so happens to be tucked inside a box measuring 2 feet in length). There are 10 varieties, running the gamut from coconut marshmallow to peanut praline and banana. You get two of each kind — one for your valentine, one for you. It's simple: If you want to spoil your sweetie, look no further. If you're lucky, they'll share. $98 at Dandelion Chocolate

Honorable mentions

Magno Chocolates Magno Chocolates Heartbeats Chocolate Box Chocolate flavors: Milk, semi-dark and white | Number of pieces: 12 Magno Chocolates uses chocolate as a vessel to introduce us to Colombia's rich culture. Open a box and you'll see just how much love and care is poured into each piece. They're all hand-painted, adorned in edible gold and infused with locally sourced ingredients, from golden berries to caramelized macadamias. The most impressive part: The chocolates taste as good as they look. $48 at Magno Chocolates

Target Ferrero Rocher Valentine's Day Fine Hazelnut Chocolates Chocolate flavors: Milk chocolate with hazelnuts | Number of pieces: 8 I'm a bit biased here because everyone in my life knows that I'll happily receive a box of Ferrero Rocher for any (and every) giftable occasion, Valentine's Day included. And while I could write a love letter about these creamy hazelnut truffles, I had to put my loyalties aside and stack 'em against the competition. The truth: I'll always have a soft spot for these delights, but the quality and packaging pale in comparison to the other brands leading this list. Don't get me wrong, though — I'm still expecting a box on Feb. 14. $10 at Target

Target Ghirardelli Signature Collection Fine Assorted Chocolate Gift Box Chocolate flavors: Milk and dark | Number of pieces: 12 Double the hearts, double the sweetness. Inside this heart-shaped box, you'll find a dozen heart-shaped chocolate pralines — some have a chocolate hazelnut center with toffee bits, others are filled with caramel or a chocolate-almond mixture. There's a good balance of milk and dark chocolates, but nothing about this selection wowed me. The packaging, quality and variety were solid, but that's just it — this box is solid at best. $14 at Target

How I tested Valentine's Day chocolates

In the lead up to Valentine's Day, I ordered chocolates from a dozen popular brands and tested them based on the following:

Wow factor: Was I blown away by the taste and/or presentation? Would I feel good about giving this to someone I love?

Packaging and presentation: Did the box stand out? Was it classic and shaped like a heart, or did it have some unique touches? Did the chocolates look as beautiful as they looked online?

Chocolate assortment and quality : Was there a nice variety of flavors? And more importantly, how did they taste? Did I want to keep going back for more?

Value: Simply put, are they worth the money?

We received complimentary samples of some products and purchased others ourselves, but we reviewed all products using the same objective criteria.

