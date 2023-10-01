The Body Shop's iconic advent calendars are back for 2023 — and they're worth hundreds

The Body Shop's iconic advent calendars are back for 2023 (Photos via The Body Shop)

There are few things in life I love more than Christmas.

As a die-hard holiday fanatic, I am a total sucker for anything Christmas-related, especially advent calendars. Crowning myself a semi-expert on the subject, I feel like I have a good judgement of which advent calendars are worth their price tags (like these) and which are marketing > value.

One gift set that's worth its weight in gold: The Body Shop's iconic Big Advent of Change advent calendar.

Ringing in at $140, the brand's cult-favourite advent calendar is packed with $223 worth of goodies, including its cult-favourite body butters and shower gels. To join me in the festive spirit and to shop the incredible deal, scroll below.

The details

The Big Advent of Change advent calendar includes 25 head-to-toe skincare, beauty and wellness treats — perfect for a self-care holiday season.

In the 2023 set, shoppers can look forward to $223 worth of The Body Shop favourites, including body butters, face masks, lip butters and so much more.

While the main event is the goodies inside, the calendar's eye-catching packaging is also worth mentioning. The unique pop-up beauty calendar features dozens of little drawers, perfect for storing bits and bobs long after the holiday season ends.

The brand's advent calendars are an annual must-buy for beauty lovers, with fans coming back year after year to see what's inside. While reviews for this year's advent calendars are limited (it is still early, after all), shoppers in the past have described the value set as the "perfect gift" and call them "shockingly big."

It "feels like it's worth much more than I paid," wrote one 2022 shopper. It's a "very special gift" full of the "highest quality" products.

Can't get enough of the holiday spirit? For more The Body Shop advent calendars, scroll below.

