The 'luxury hotel'-quality queen sheet set 150,000+ Amazon shoppers snooze on is $16 for Prime Day

No need to count sheep when your bedding gets an upgrade like this.

Getting a good night's sleep is a challenge when your bedding isn't in good shape. Sound familiar? Well, the start of a new season is the perfect time to refresh those threadbare sheets. Don't worry, that doesn't mean shelling out a fortune. Amazon shoppers are raving about the affordable Utopia Bedding Sheet Set: More than 150,000 (!) are so smitten, they gave it a perfect rating. And now Amazon's slashed the 4-piece set down to just $16 for Prime Day.

Why is it a good Prime Day deal? 💰

Bedding can be wildly expensive these days (think: $150 and up for a sheet set), so the fact that a queen-size option with as many five-star ratings as this one is marked down to a mere $16 is pretty stunning. Note: Prices vary depending on color.

Why do you need this? 🤔

Many reviewers note how smooth the material feels, with some saying it keeps them cozy in winter and cool in the summer — no need for seasonal swap-outs! The brushed microfiber poly-blend is all about supreme softness. It's resistant to shrinking and fading, so the sheets look good, feel good and fit the mattress snugly for a long, long time. The set includes a fitted sheet, a flat sheet and two pillowcases — choose from any size, twin through California king, and select among 27 colors. The manufacturer recommends drying your sheets on low heat.

There is no getting up on the wrong side of the bed when you have a sheet set this luxurious. There are 27 colors to choose from. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

With more than 150,000 five-star ratings, the Utopia Bedding Sheet Set is an Amazon all-star. Additionally, more than 8,000 of these sheet sets have been bought in the last month alone.

Pros 👍

"These are the best sheets!" exclaimed one satisfied sleeper. "Luxury hotel sheets for [a] fraction of the price. Wrinkle-free, soft and most of all, if you suffer from night sweats, you NEED these. No more soaked sheets in the middle of the night."

"I am very picky when it comes to sheets, and these sheets check all my boxes!" gushed another impressed shopper. "They’re so soft and smooth, and they fit my very thick mattress with ease, so they don’t pop off the mattress at all. ... I have only washed them once, but they held up nicely!"

A third fan shared, "My husband and I slept like babies on these new sheets. I am very surprised by the softness, threading and how rich the color looks. Definitely ordering more!! Oh did I mention they don’t slip off?!! We’re in heaven thank you!"

Cons 👎

While reviewers didn't find too many downsides to these sheets, a few shoppers remarked that the colors look slightly different in person: "I bought these for my youngest girls whom I’ve just switched from crib to bed. I ordered 2 of the same pink color in size twin and here is my issue: they are off in color and material slightly... it's almost unnoticeable, but I noticed."

"Totally soft! Very impressed," noted a final shopper. "Only wish [the] pillowcases were a bit bigger for my down pillows that are really fluffy. No real complaints, though!"

And if you really want to take your bedding to the next level, I swear by these Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows:

Amazon's No. 1 bestselling pillows are favorites among Amazon shoppers and Yahoo readers alike. For years I heard nothing but raves about them, so I finally bought a pair to see what all the hype was about. Fair warning: They come vacuum-sealed, so when you first see them, you'll think, There's no way these will be comfortable. But give 'em a few hours and they fluff up beautifully. I was impressed by how soft yet supportive they are, and was pleased to find that, thanks to their breathable construction, I didn't wake up with sweaty hair. Psst: Our Yahoo Life home editor swears by them — check out her full Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows review for more.

