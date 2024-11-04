Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

TSC's early Black Friday deals are here — save up to 50% on Apple, Ninja, Foreo, Bose, iRobot & more

Start your holiday shopping early with these sweet gift ideas that just so happen to be on sale.

Even though Black Friday officially lands on Nov. 29 this year, there are already so many great deals to shop in anticipation of the big day. TSC (The Shopping Choice formerly known as The Shopping Channel) has already kicked off its early Black Friday sale, with discounts of up to 50 per cent on tons of items from huge brand names like Apple, Ninja, Foreo, iRobot, Bose and more.

Yahoo Canada top picks from the TSC Black Friday sale:

  • Ninja Foodi FlexBasket Air Fryer with 7-Quart MegaZone

    $180$220
    Save $40
    See at TSC

  • Grand Fusion 6 Laundry Softener Wool Dryer Balls

    $16$23
    Save $7
    See at TSC

  • iRobot Roomba Combo Essential Robot Vacuum and Mop

    $250$370
    Save $120
    See at TSC

  • Apple MacBook Air 13" i5 1.8GHz 128GB SSD (2017, refurbished)

    $500$740
    Save $240
    See at TSC

  • Bose QuietComfort Headphones

    $349$480
    Save $131
    See at TSC

From stylish fashion finds to tech gadgets and home essentials, there's no shortage of items to shop from. Whether you're getting ahead on holiday gifts, sprucing up your space for hosting or simply looking to treat yourself to something nice, TSC has you covered.

Stay tuned, as the site will be adding new markdowns every week leading up to Black Friday. We found 30 of the best early deals TSC has to offer right now — add them to your cart before they sell out.

Best early Black Friday TSC clothing, shoes & handbag deals

  • Pajar Henta Ankle Boot With Ice Gripper

    $110$300
    Save $190
    See at TSC

  • Nina Leonard Long Sleeve Collared Twill Jacket

    $35$70
    Save $35
    See at TSC

  • Champs The Everyday Backpack

    $80$150
    Save $70
    See at TSC

  • Wynne Style Chiffon Jacket

    $60$120
    Save $60
    See at TSC

  • Wynne Style Chiffon Cargo Pant

    $50$110
    Save $60
    See at TSC

  • Amazon Blink Indoor 1-Camera System

    $60$100
    Save $40
    See at TSC

  • Lenovo 15" IdeaPad Slim 3 AMD Ryzen 3 512GB Notebook

    $530$791
    Save $261
    See at TSC

Best early Black Friday TSC home & garden deals

  • iRobot Roomba Combo Essential Robot Vacuum and Mop

    $250$370
    Save $120
    See at TSC

  • Laura Ashley Bedford Reversible Quilt Set

    $140$200
    Save $60
    See at TSC

  • Grand Fusion 6 Laundry Softener Wool Dryer Balls

    $16$23
    Save $7
    See at TSC

  • Springfield Round Sling Dining Set - 5 Piece

    $979$2,049
    Save $1,070
    See at TSC

  • Bissell Powersteamer 3-In-1 Steamer

    $170$230
    Save $60
    See at TSC

  • Staub 24 cm/3.8L Cocotte

    $180$350
    Save $170
    See at TSC

  • Ninja Foodi FlexBasket Air Fryer with 7-Quart MegaZone

    $180$220
    Save $40
    See at TSC

  • KitchenAid Forged Hard Anodized Cookware Set (10-Pieces)

    $270$400
    Save $130
    See at TSC

  • Protégé Casual Serving Tray

    $39$89
    Save $50
    See at TSC

  • Zwilling Gourmet 7-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set

    $250$360
    Save $110
    See at TSC

  • Tweak'd by Nature Supersize Hair Revitalizing Treatment Duo

    $33$110
    Save $77
    See at TSC

  • PRAI Beauty 24K Gold Wrinkle Repair Cream Ladybugs Design

    $40$70
    Save $30
    See at TSC

  • Evalina Beauty Fall Lip Kit

    $38$64
    Save $26
    See at TSC

  • Tweak'd by Nature Supersize Shampoo & Conditioner Set

    $55$120
    Save $65
    See at TSC

  • Gem Reflections Sterling Silver Oval Gemstone Hoop Earrings

    $189$370
    Save $181
    See at TSC

  • Brassex 3-Tier Jewellery Cabinet with Mirror & Castors

    $215$452
    Save $237
    See at TSC

  • Silver Gallery Sterling Silver Basket Weave Earrings

    $29$60
    Save $31
    See at TSC

  • Gem Reflections Sterling Silver Aquamarine Bracelet

    $89$190
    Save $101
    See at TSC

  • Silver Gallery Sterling Silver Floating Heart Earrings

    $19$50
    Save $31
    See at TSC

