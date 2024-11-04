TSC's early Black Friday deals are here — save up to 50% on Apple, Ninja, Foreo, Bose, iRobot & more
Start your holiday shopping early with these sweet gift ideas that just so happen to be on sale.
Even though Black Friday officially lands on Nov. 29 this year, there are already so many great deals to shop in anticipation of the big day. TSC (The Shopping Choice — formerly known as The Shopping Channel) has already kicked off its early Black Friday sale, with discounts of up to 50 per cent on tons of items from huge brand names like Apple, Ninja, Foreo, iRobot, Bose and more.
Yahoo Canada top picks from the TSC Black Friday sale:
From stylish fashion finds to tech gadgets and home essentials, there's no shortage of items to shop from. Whether you're getting ahead on holiday gifts, sprucing up your space for hosting or simply looking to treat yourself to something nice, TSC has you covered.
Stay tuned, as the site will be adding new markdowns every week leading up to Black Friday. We found 30 of the best early deals TSC has to offer right now — add them to your cart before they sell out.
Best early Black Friday TSC clothing, shoes & handbag deals
Pajar Henta Ankle Boot With Ice Gripper$110$300Save $190
Nina Leonard Long Sleeve Collared Twill Jacket$35$70Save $35
Champs The Everyday Backpack$80$150Save $70
Wynne Style Chiffon Jacket$60$120Save $60
Wynne Style Chiffon Cargo Pant$50$110Save $60
Best early Black Friday TSC electronic deals
Amazon Blink Indoor 1-Camera System$60$100Save $40
Lenovo 15" IdeaPad Slim 3 AMD Ryzen 3 512GB Notebook$530$791Save $261
Bose Smart Soundbar$459$609Save $150
Best early Black Friday TSC home & garden deals
Laura Ashley Bedford Reversible Quilt Set$140$200Save $60
Springfield Round Sling Dining Set - 5 Piece$979$2,049Save $1,070
Bissell Powersteamer 3-In-1 Steamer$170$230Save $60
Best early Black Friday TSC kitchen deals
Staub 24 cm/3.8L Cocotte$180$350Save $170
KitchenAid Forged Hard Anodized Cookware Set (10-Pieces)$270$400Save $130
Protégé Casual Serving Tray$39$89Save $50
Zwilling Gourmet 7-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set$250$360Save $110
Best early Black Friday TSC beauty deals
Tweak'd by Nature Supersize Hair Revitalizing Treatment Duo$33$110Save $77
PRAI Beauty 24K Gold Wrinkle Repair Cream Ladybugs Design$40$70Save $30
Evalina Beauty Fall Lip Kit$38$64Save $26
Tweak'd by Nature Supersize Shampoo & Conditioner Set$55$120Save $65
Best early Black Friday TSC jewelry deals
Gem Reflections Sterling Silver Oval Gemstone Hoop Earrings$189$370Save $181
Brassex 3-Tier Jewellery Cabinet with Mirror & Castors$215$452Save $237
Silver Gallery Sterling Silver Basket Weave Earrings$29$60Save $31
Gem Reflections Sterling Silver Aquamarine Bracelet$89$190Save $101
Silver Gallery Sterling Silver Floating Heart Earrings$19$50Save $31
