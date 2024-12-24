'The scent is heaven': Shoppers can't get enough of this top-selling body lotion, on sale for $9

A name like "vanilla cashmere" really stops you in your tracks and, to be honest, the label is a lot to live up to. Still, after shoppers' rave reviews convinced me to try it myself, this Eos body lotion lives up to the hype. Best of all, it's on sale for just $9 from Amazon.

Why is this a good deal?

If you love fragranced body products, you likely already know that the stronger the scent, the more expensive the product. Most affordable body lotions tend to have milder scents that don't last, so the fact that this Eos body lotion bucks that trend makes it a steal even without the sale price. After trying it myself, I'm still surprised by the price tag given that the smell lingered on my skin for hours.

Why do I need this?

If you're a vanilla fiend, this body lotion will be love at first smell. It has a classic scent reminiscent of a frosted cupcake. Fortunately, it doesn't smell like the cheap bubble-gum lotion a child might beg for at Christmas.

Also, many body lotions claim to offer all-day hydration, but few deliver. I've tried tons, from Jergens to more expensive picks like Fenty. While some were better than others, they all paled in comparison to this one, which I picked up on a whim during a random Target run.

Eos, known for its trendy lip balms, says its lotion provides 24-hour moisture, and it wasn't joking. For reference, I applied it to clean skin around 8 a.m., and when I took a shower at 7 p.m., my skin was still surprisingly soft and scented.

Speaking of the scent, there are notes of warm whipped vanilla, soft musk and rich caramel, creating a luxurious fragrance that stands on its own. Also helping set it apart from other long-lasting body lotions is the moisturizing combination of shea oil and shea butter. It's great for soothing dry skin, plus it's dermatologist-recommended and hypoallergenic.

Shoppers can't stop raving that this body lotion smells way more expensive than it actually is. (Amazon)

What reviewers say:

With over 20,000 five-star reviews and raving TikTok fans, this moisturizing body lotion is a clear hit. What most shoppers seem to love, though, is that it smells and feels more expensive than their luxury body products.

"I'm picky about lotions and this one checks all the marks," one impressed shopper said. "I usually have to go unscented cause scented ones burn or irritate. This one doesn't! As soon as you put this on, it soaks in beautifully and instantly makes your skin velvety soft and not sticky. ... I usually use Bum Bum and it's expensive, the smell is great but that can leave a sticky residue on me and my hands. This does not!"

Another shopper with sensitive skin said she used this bestselling lotion at her daughter's place because she forgot to pack lotion for the trip. "I was amazed at how smoothly it went on and my skin didn't feel greasy or slimy. The fragrance was amazing and it reminded me of much more expensive fragranced lotions."

If you're concerned that the scent may be a bit too sweet, another reviewer with similar concerns took the plunge and reported back: "The scent is heaven. Not too sweet and very light, but it lasts a long time. The shea butter is absorbed quickly and makes my skin feel soft and moist for hours. I use it all over my body because at this price, I can afford to."

"Not only does it smell decadent, it feels so rich going on," a final buyer said. "I'm in love. I wish it came in a bigger size, though."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.