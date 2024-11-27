The viral GE nugget ice maker is $150 off for Black Friday: 'A workhorse'

We all know that the best thing about Black Friday deals is that it's the perfect time to splurge on items you wouldn't dare pay full price for. We're talking those "fancy" kitchen appliances like this GE Profile Opal 2.0 ice maker. It's the viral-phenom, top-shelf solution you need — especially if you don't have an ice maker in your fridge — and it's on mega-sale as part of Amazon's Black Friday deals.

Many a TikToker has declared their love of this high-tech contraption, which produces irresistibly chewy nugget-style ice (or, "fancy ice," as one reviewer called it). Needless to say, it's a hot-ticket item, which is why we're super excited to see it marked down.

While you're here, check out these best Black Friday deals our Yahoo shopping editors have gathered. Leading up to the big day, we'll continue to compare prices and check sale histories because the last thing you want to do is spend your precious time weeding out all of the "meh" discounts to find the worthwhile ones.

Why is it a good Black Friday deal? 💰

You're saving $150 with this Black Friday sale, which brings this sought-after appliance down to one of its best prices of all time (it was also this price during the October Prime Day sale). If your household goes through a lot of ice, this will save you a ton of time and headache, which is pretty priceless!

Why do I need this? 🤔

Those of us without ice-making refrigerators usually have to rely on those flimsy trays that never seem to want to release the cubes and take a long time to freeze. A countertop ice maker, on the other hand, provides ice on demand, and the GE Opal is super speedy.

How speedy? Well, it can crank out 1.6 pounds per hour, or 38 pounds per day, according to the manufacturer. Plus, it can hold up to 3 pounds of ice at a time. That's a lot of really iced tea!

As mentioned, the ice itself is of the nugget variety, which many of us enjoy crunching on at restaurants but rarely have access to at home. To get your freeze on, you'll just fill the attached reservoir with water (it's quite large, so you won't have to refill very often). From there, just hit the power button and you're in business. Oh, and any melted water gets delivered back to the reservoir to help keep the ice from forming large clumps.

As I said, this machine is pretty high-tech, but not in an intimidating way. Reviewers say the SmartHQ app, which can be used to schedule ice production, is user-friendly, and you can even pair it with Alexa and Google if you want to operate it via voice control.

Can you say "eye candy?" This ice maker might be the most aesthetically pleasing appliance ever. (GE)

What reviewers say 💬

This ice device has melted many an Amazon customer's heart.

Pros 👍

"Absolutely love this little machine!" exclaimed one shopper. "Big fan of chewy ice, and after only enjoying it from the few restaurants and convenience stores that sell drinks with it, I finally have delicious chewy ice at home. Easy setup, and [I] quickly have enough ice to satisfy my family."

"I am really enjoying this ice maker," shared another. "I live alone, had a full refrigerator with no freezer inside my house and had to go to the garage to get ice. This little icemaker is a workhorse, and the ice is wonderful. It stays frozen, you can chew it, it’s like restaurant ice. It makes a ton. I was scared of the cleaning, but it didn’t have any trouble whatsoever; [it] was quick and easy."

"The smart app is amazing," raved a third. "I travel, and like the fact that I’m able to create a schedule and turn the ice maker on/off through the app. It was very easy to set up and it’s also easy to maintain."

Cons 👎

One common complaint? The noise. "I love this device for the ice," shared one user. "But it’s the loudest machine I have owned. I find myself from time to time just powering it off so I don’t have to hear it for a bit. Great ice, though!"

"It is a tad noisy," agreed a final fan, "but well worth the return." They added, "This is one of my greatest purchases. Makes every beverage with ice better. ... Fancy ice rules!"

And to keep your new favorite toy sparkling:

Amazon GE Profile Opal Cleaning Kit $30 This solution targets mineral and calcium buildup to de-scale the machine inside and out. This will help it run smoothly and produce better-tasting ice, and it even comes with its own scrubber. "Every so many months you have to use this solution to clean your ice maker," explained a reviewer. "No way around it. However, the end result is when the ice tastes like when you first got the ice maker." $30 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

Your Black Friday Shopping Guide: See all of Yahoo’s Black Friday coverage here. Shop the best expert-picked Black Friday deals on Yahoo Life. Follow Engadget for Black Friday tech deals. And find Black Friday sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon Black Friday deals? Check these out:

Kitinjoy 100% Cotton Kitchen Dish Cloths, 6-Pack $7 $13 Save $6 with coupon See at Amazon

Handy Laundry Wool Dryer Balls, Pack of 6 $13 $20 Save $7 See at Amazon

Saker Mini Chainsaw $29 $80 Save $51 with Prime and coupon | Editor-approved See at Amazon

Comhoma Office Chair $50 $100 Save $50 with coupon See at Amazon

Kitchen

Tramontina Professional Nonstick Fry Pan, 10-inch $30 $45 Save $15 See at Amazon

JoyJolt JoyFul Food Storage Containers, 24 Pieces $40 $70 Save $30 See at Amazon