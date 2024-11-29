The Walmart Black Friday sale has the best wallet-friendly deals to shop today — starting at $5

Black Friday is here, and with it, some of the best markdowns you'll see until this time next year! Walmart's Black Friday sale is dishing out some truly impressive savings — and, like Thanksgiving leftovers, there seems to be no end in sight. We're especially loving these finds that start at just $5 and make perfect stocking stuffers. Scoop up tech gadgets (this bestselling Roku player is down to $17), household essentials, cold-weather clothing and everything in between. Even better: Nothing on our list is over $25.



Scoop up cozy slippers for $9, white gold earrings for $15, a 12-piece knife set for $17 and an Apple Airtag for $24 — and that's just to name a few. If you like what you see, we highly suggest you add to your cart fast — because these steals won't last long. (And feel free to continue your shopping spree with all of our favorite Walmart Black Friday deals.)



You can even pile on more savings with a Walmart+ membership. From now through December 2, it's only $49 to enroll — that's half off the regular price — and it's a snap to sign up. You’ll get free shipping on all items along with free grocery delivery, first dibs on Walmart's upcoming Cyber Monday sale and more.





Walmart Black+Decker Pet Hair Remover and Roller $16 $25 Save $9 We all love our fur babies but are probably not as adoring of that whole "fur" part, especially when it gets everywhere. Clean up after your fuzzy friends with this reusable pet hair removal roller, which yanks up hair from furniture, carpets, car seats and more with ease. When you're done, just press the spring button and empty it into the garbage can. $16 at Walmart

Walmart Hoey Wireless Earbuds $18 $70 Save $52 Waterproof and Bluetooth-ready, these can be used for nearly anything — from working out at the gym to watching a real tearjerker at home. With 48 hours of playback time and noise-canceling technology, these will be your best buds. Plus, they're also available in purple, pink, green and blue. $18 at Walmart

Walmart Better Homes & Gardens Candle $5 $10 Save $5 A candle in a pretty frosted jar gives you double the bang for your buck: It adds a lovely scent to your room, plus it serves as decor. These Better Homes & Gardens candles — just $5 each — bring in those lovely scents of fall, with a wick that diffuses them further and longer throughout the home. $5 at Walmart

Walmart Ecetana Fuzzy Open-Toe Slippers $9 $39 Save $30 With an interior covered in faux fur that's tootsie-friendly, these open-toe slippers will keep you warm during autumn's transitional weather and beyond. The supportive insole keeps your dogs from barking after a long day, while an anti-skid sole ensures you can also wear them outside. Available in two additional colors, white and black. $9 at Walmart

Walmart Apple AirTag $24 $29 Save $5 The downside of owning nice things? The ever-present fear of losing them! That's where Air Tags come in. They can be stowed in a piece of luggage, attached to a key ring, even worn by a dog (seriously)! The tiny device links to a user's iPhone’s Find My app for easy locating. Now they just need to remember where they put their phone… $24 at Walmart

Walmart Roku Express HD Streaming Device $17 $29 Save $12 Don't want to shell out big bucks for a new TV? No worries — you can upgrade your home theater for just $17 with this Roku streamer. Just plug it into your TV and connect to your WiFi. Soon you'll be bingeing everything during the cold winter months. It makes a terrific gift as well. $17 at Walmart

Walmart Vesteel Mixing Bowls With Lids Set, 5-Piece $18 $70 Save $52 If you've been searching for ideal perfect stainless-steel mixing bowls to help create your signature dishes and desserts, now's your chance to snag some real beauties (with lids!) at a discount of 75% off. These bowls are constructed using commercial-grade stainless steel, which is shatterproof, as well as dent- and rust-resistant. They are sure to stand up to whatever your kitchen can throw at 'em. $18 at Walmart

Walmart Big Chill Quilted Puffer Vest $13 $60 Save $47 For those days when you don't need a heavy coat, and those nights when you need as much layering as possible, here's a winner that keeps you away from the big chill. It's machine-washable and available in six colors including olive (pictured), blush and white, and sizes ranging from S-3X. $13 at Walmart

Walmart Kuda Moda Fleece Lined Full Length Leggings $10 $11 Save $1 Folks who live in a place that gets frigid during the winter shouldn't think twice about stocking up on these seriously cozy fleece-lined leggings. From the outside they look just like your standard pair of flattering black leggings, but the inside is covered in a soft, plush fleece material that will keep your legs warm in even the chilliest conditions. $10 at Walmart

Walmart AstroAI Digital Tire Pressure Gauge $9 $16 Save $7 Anyone who spends a lot of time in their car absolutely needs this digital tire pressure gauge. It's small enough to store in your glove box or in the compartment between the front seats, and using it is simple. "I have one of these in every car I have. They are accurate and easy to use. The digital readout is easy to read," one customer wrote in their review. If your vehicle of choice is a bike, you'll be happy to know this gadget works on those tires as well. $9 at Walmart

Walmart Microfiber Duster for High Ceilings $14 $26 Save $12 When we think of sprucing up our indoor spaces, we don't always look to the ceilings — but that's where you'll find some of the most built-up dust and cobwebs. This telescoping microfiber tool is great for wiping built-up grime off the top of ceiling fans, light fixtures, vents and more. It comes with a variety of heads, including those meant specifically for spiderwebs and tight areas. $14 at Walmart

Walmart Fantaslook Plaid-Flannel Shirt $14 $70 Save $56 This flannel button-down is the perfect addition to any autumnal wardrobe. It has a slightly oversized fit and a curved hem to flatter a variety of shapes, and it's ideal for layering on warm days and chillier nights. Plus, it comes 16 other shades at just $18 each. $14 at Walmart

Walmart Sofia Jeans Women's Sofia Skinny Mid Rise Ankle Jeans $15 $25 Save $10 Finding the ideal pair of denims can be a tough task. Luckily, the Sofia Vergara jeans at Walmart have a hidden secret: A blend with just the right amount of stretch to get you through your day. These slimming jeans tame your tummy thanks to a tapered skinny leg, curve-hugging silhouette and stretchy fabric that moves with you. $15 at Walmart

Walmart Cshidworld 24" Weekender Bag $18 $80 Save $62 Just going away for a long weekend jaunt? This overnight bag is the perfect travel companion, able to fit several changes of clothes along with your chargers, toiletries, Kindle... well, you get the point. It even comes with a waterproof PVC-lined pocket for wet or dirty clothes and multiple internal compartments for all your organizational needs. $18 at Walmart

Walmart Solpowben Solar Charger $14 $50 Save $36 Never get caught without power again! This pocket-size solar charger uses the sun's rays to beef up your battery, with multiple USB ports allowing you to charge two devices at once (like a phone and tablet). It's also ideal for all kinds of emergencies, with two flashlights and multiple light modes that can be used as a beacon if needed. Whether you're heading out camping, prepping for blackouts or just want to always be prepared, this charger more than deserves a spot in your kit. $14 at Walmart

Walmart Carote Knife Set, 12-Piece $17 $100 Save $83 These knives not only look great — the fall-themed colors will definitely add fun and whimsy to any kitchen — but they're also really sharp, perfect for slicing your way through your next masterpiece of a meal. Rest assured, though, each one comes with a sleeve so that you can store them safely. $17 at Walmart

Walmart Mitimi D36 Electric Toothbrush $20 $40 Save $20 Brushing your teeth is, of course, essential to your oral health. If your current toothbrush isn't cutting it, grab this electric toothbrush which delivers up to 40,000 plaque-slaying strokes per minute. Its sonic technology helps to lift stains and food particles more effectively than a manual toothbrush. It's also rechargeable, so you'll never have to go a day without it. $20 at Walmart

Walmart Clara Clark 4-Piece Sheet Set, Queen $18 $63 Save $45 If you want to feel like you're sleeping on bedding worthy of a luxe hotel, these linens will get you there. They're cool and breathable (so long, night sweats!), not to mention pill- and snag-resistant. Another plus? Their deep-pocketed design fits mattresses up to 16 inches thick, so you won't have to worry about the corners flying off in the middle of the night. Available in 49 colors. $18 at Walmart

Walmart Uvn Fleece Hooded Sweatshirts $20 $36 Save $16 There's nothing cozier in the colder months than a comfy oversized sweatshirt to snuggle up into as the temperatures start to drop. This highly-rated favorite comes in over 15 different colors, all on sale for $14 off. Stock up on a few and build out your winter wardrobe! $20 at Walmart

Want to save even more? Make sure you’re signed up for Walmart+. It’s easy to sign up for your free 30-day trial here. You’ll get free shipping and grocery delivery, savings on gas and prescriptions, exclusive access to major deals, and more. Plus, through December 2, you can purchase a one-year membership for only $49 — that's 50% off — and score early access to Walmart's Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. (And by the way, those without Walmart+ still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)