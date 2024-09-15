These 20 fan-fave beauty products for a head-to-toe glow start at just $5

From do-it-all finds that help minimize pores and wrinkles to an all-in-one makeup stick, they're all less than $20.

Hello, Gorgeous! Just checking in to remind you that you do not have to shell out big bucks to Big Beauty to look gorgeous. Savvy shoppers have found a slew of transformative, high-quality products for next to nothing at Amazon, and they're baring all in their reviews. We've rounded up everything from do-it-all products that help reduce the appearance of wrinkles to an all-in-one makeup stick — and a bunch of fan faves you never knew existed (shout-out to the pore-minimizing patches).

We've even included a few A-list-approved affordable finds, including Meghan Markle's go-to mascara (girl loves her Maybelline) and Victoria Beckham's favorite body cream. There's nothing here over $20 — and you can even score some gems for as little as $5.

Amazon Maybelline Lash Sensational Washable Mascara Meghan Markle swears by this affordable Maybelline mascara and even introduced it to her celeb makeup artist. Over 48,000 five-star reviewers agree with her on this one. Markle's former makeup artist Lydia Sellers told Hello, “[She] actually introduced me to a drugstore mascara ... I keep it stocked in my kit now at all times, thanks to her ... it really helps to amplify your lashes and polish off the entire look. It's great for full volume and lengthening, the formula is super hydrating. I love how it builds, and that the price point is accessible for all budgets.” $9 at Amazon

Amazon Schick Hydro Silk Touch-Up Dermaplaning Tool, 3-Pack There's more to this tool than meets the eyebrow. A whopping 144,000-plus shoppers swear by the No. 1 bestseller not only as an eyebrow razor but also as a tool for dermaplaning, brow-shaping/grooming and scraping away pesky facial hair. So long, peach fuzz. "I was very impressed at the quality of these," raved this fan. "The pack comes with a cover for each blade but also comes with a tool to use for cleaning up your eyebrows too. The blades are nice too ... I will be buying these again." $5 at Amazon

Amazon Heeta Scalp Massager Sure, it looks a little weird, but this tiny tool can actually help stimulate hair growth. The waterproof brush gently massages your scalp with the silicone bristles attached to its ergonomically designed handle. It promises a deep clean while lightly exfoliating your scalp without scratching it, and works on nearly all hair textures and lengths. More than 115,000 five-star Amazon reviewers by it. "Saved my scalp!" shared a relieved shopper. "I was really struggling with a dry/flaky/itchy scalp. My head always gets dry during the winter months and this has been my saving grace! I use it before I wash my hair and again in the shower, and it’s completely gotten rid of my dandruff. It definitely gets worse before it gets better though, so don’t be discouraged if it seems that way!" Check out our full Heeta Scalp Massager review for more. $6 at Amazon

Amazon Real Techniques Miracle Complexion Sponge Duo Loved by over 45,000 shoppers, these popular sponges allow base makeup to glide on and can also blend powders, blushes and even eye makeup. The three-point design allows for effortless application anywhere on the face. One five-star reviewer said, "Let me tell you … this is by far the best beauty blender! Inexpensive and of great quality! I love this product because it always blends my makeup perfectly." $9 at Amazon

Amazon CeraVe Retinol Facial Serum This top-rated serum is packed with powerful ingredients like retinol, licorice root extract and niacinamide that work together to brighten and refine skin. Not only does this potent formula make skin look clearer and smoother, but it also helps improve the appearance of pores and dark spots. No wonder one shopper called it a "miracle." $19 at Amazon

Amazon Paula's Choice Exfoliant Treat blackheads, large pores and wrinkles all at once with this No. 1 bestseller, designed for all skin types. Over 75,000 Amazon shoppers have given it a five-star rating; simply apply the leave-on exfoliant after your usual cleansing/toning routine. "Better than Botox!" said a five-star fan. "It has taken five years' worth of stress and wrinkles off my face in three days." Check out our full Paula's Choice Exfoliant review for more. $14 at Amazon

Amazon Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch Nose, 10-Pack These pore-minimizing strips get to work in about six hours, meaning they're perfect for wearing overnight. They're formulated with hydrocolloid gel, which sticks to pore gunk and pulls it out (ick!) for a cleaner appearance. "I tried this product on a whim, and after only one day, the pores on my nose look so tiny!" exclaimed a convert. "I didn’t have a lot of gunk that came out overnight since my skin is pretty clear, but I could see the little dots of oil that it absorbed overnight. I’ll totally be using these a lot in the future, especially for special occasions where I want my skin to look extra good!" $17 at Amazon

Amazon Essence Lash Princess Mascara PSA: Mascara does not have to be expensive to be effective. At five bucks, this No. 1 bestselling formula gives the false-lash effect of your dreams. We love it, and so do the 254,000 people who've blessed it with a five-star rating. "I am constantly looking for the perfect mascara and I think this is the one," wrote one shopper. "The price is outstanding and it does everything I want it to do. No flakes or smudges. Easily removed and made my lashes look so much thicker." $5 at Amazon

Amazon Baimei Jade Roller & Gua Sha Set Roll away stress, puffiness and lines and revitalize your skin with this jade roller/gua sha set. One fan shared before and after pics, raving, "Works wonders. I was on the fence about buying this but so happy I decided to buy it. Within five days you can already see a difference in my jawline from using the gua sha. It is relaxing and debloats my face after a long day. I typically use it morning and night time [with] some facial oil! It’s a must-get!" $7 at Amazon

Amazon Msq Eyelash Comb Dump the clump! Say hello to naturally fuller-looking lashes. This tiny tool separates mascara-coated lashes in seconds, imparting definition to each individual lash. Over 18,000 Amazon shoppers love it. "My absolute favorite beauty tool!" reported a reviewer. "I love using this eyelash brush! I'm 68 and never used one before; had always struggled with clumps and lashes sticking together. Now I use this, it's simple and easily does the job! I love it!" $5 at Amazon

Amazon Neutrogena Hydro Boost Face Moisturizer This skin-plumping moisturizer, which contains hydrating hyaluronic acid, has racked up over 68,000 five-star ratings. Its gel-like consistency allows it to be absorbed quickly so it doesn't feel heavy or greasy. "I am in my mid-40s and just happened to find this a month ago and absolutely LOVE it!" wrote a rave reviewer. "It smells amazing and makes my face and neck feel soft and look pretty good for my 40s." $10 at Amazon

Amazon Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay If you haven't tried this all-natural calcium bentonite clay yet, you've likely been wondering what the hoopla is all about. Fans (there are over 21,000 as we type) use it as a deep-pore facial mask, body wrap, hair mask, bug-bite treatment, deodorant and more. A megafan wrote, "This is my favorite high-quality bathtime addition! Not only does it detox your body, but it doubles as a face mask making it worth every penny!! When mixed with apple cider vinegar to form a thick paste, I spread [it] on my face and you can feel the gentle tingle of it cleaning my pores. You can immediately feel the smoothness and your skin is soft and hydrated. I use it at least once a week and will never stop!" $15 at Amazon

Amazon Julep Crème to Powder Waterproof Eyeshadow Stick Fuss-free eyeshadow? You bet. This No. 1 bestselling stick gives you a pop of color or a touch of shimmer with just a swipe across your lids. More than 31,000 Amazon shoppers rave about it. "Stays all day," reported a shopper. "I have been dealing with a really teary eye issue and wanted some eye shadow that was easy to apply and would stick around throughout a day of wiping my eye. This does the trick! This never feels sticky on my eyelids but stays in place all day long." $14 with coupon at Amazon

Amazon E.L.F. Monochromatic Multi-Stick Presenting the only eyeshadow/lipstick/blush you'll need on the go. This No. 1 bestselling all-in-one makeup stick will help you keep that sun-kissed look year-round. "Love this little multi-stick!" wrote one of 40,000+ five-star fans. "A little goes a long way ... I wanted something that was compact and portable, able to fit into a pocket for on-the-go makeup touch-ups for cheeks and lips. ... I got the rose color and it adds just enough color to my cheeks so it looks natural. A few dabs will do, and then blend it in. It's lightweight, sheer with a little shimmer and very convenient to carry around with you." $5 at Amazon

Amazon Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Washable Mascara Lashes thin with age, but TikTokers seem to have found the fountain of youth in the form of mascara. This $10 tube has an incredible number of five-star ratings — over 76,000! Not only do they love it for its lengthening power, but they say it's just as good as designer brands. "I was looking for a cheaper alternative for Benefit Roller Lash mascara, which was my fave until I tried this Maybelline Sky High mascara," wrote a beauty enthusiast. "It is just as good and more affordable. I originally bought these to be an everyday mascara and save my more expensive mascaras for going out but I seem to just stick to using the Sky High waterproof for my going-out looks as well." $9 with coupon at Amazon

Amazon Elizabeth Mott Thank Me Later Illuminating Face Primer This popular primer smooths pores, lines and wrinkles while creating a flawless base for makeup — and has more than 27,000 fans. One user, who wrote, "You may get compliments," added, "I tried this one just as a potential replacement for foundation, not as a primer. Wore it two days in a row, received compliments on my makeup from two different people? Used my normal cheap drugstore powder on top but apparently this stuff is magic. I guess I AM thanking you later!" $16 at Amazon

Amazon O'Keeffe's for Healthy Feet Foot Cream Cracked heels? This top-rated cream is the remedy, according to more than 62,000 shoppers. It gives new life to irritated tootsies — and it works fast. Apply the concentrated cream right after your shower for quick results. "I love this stuff," raved one user. "I had terrible dry, cracked heels and deep, painful fissures. I used this every day, twice per day (morning and night) and in a week, my heels did a complete 180. I also used a pumice stone a couple of times during this time. No more dryness or cracks, and the fissures are mostly healed and my feet are soft and healthy looking. I regret not taking a before photo because the transformation is amazing." $9 at Amazon

Amazon Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water This cleanser-and-toner multitasker is loved by celebs and beauty enthusiasts alike. It's both alcohol- and fragrance-free, and gentle enough for sensitive skin — and shoppers love it for the residue-free clean it leaves behind. Plus, some have even discovered that it doubles as a brush cleaner — talk about a deal! "From the very first use, I was pleasantly surprised at how well this removes makeup. The difference with other makeup removers is that it doesn't leave a residue or film on the skin," wrote one of over 44,000 five-star fans. "This is truly a great product. Also I used it to clean my makeup brushes and it works incredibly well at removing all the makeup off my brushes without drying the brushes! I was blown away! I am sold on this product and highly recommend it." $13 at Amazon

Amazon NatureWell Clinical Retinol Advanced Moisture Cream This nongreasy cream is packed with micro-encapsulated retinol, which penetrates deep into your skin to help boost elasticity and firmness, as well as improve skin texture and tone. It's formulated to renew, hydrate and firm your skin from head to toe.. Most importantly: It works, fans say.

"I am 66 and worked outside all my life. Although I have always taken care of my skin, it is still old," one customer confessed. "[This cream] is an awesome moisturizer and is inexpensive enough to slather on with wild abandon ... This makes my skin feel fabulous."

$10 with coupon at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.