These 'cozy' Ugg slides can be worn indoors or outdoors: Nordstrom shoppers say 'you need these slippers!'

You can wear them indoors or outside.

Looking for a cute pair of slippers to keep your tootsies warm this fall and winter? Nordstrom has tons of trendy ones to choose from — and one pair of shopper-favourites are the Ugg Discoquette Genuine Shearling Slide Slippers. They're similar to the Ugg Tasman Slippers, which went viral on TikTok (and always sell out fast!) but feature an open, furry heel and chunky sole.

These slippers are a comfy, warm and versatile pair of shoes. They're ideal for cozying up around the house, pairing with your favourite PJs, or even slipping on to run errands. But are they worth the price tag? Scroll below to find out.

The details

These Ugg slippers feature a 1.5" heel and a cushiony sole. Insulated with genuine shearling, the Discoquette Slippers run narrow and are meant to fit snugly; plus, they'll stretch and mould to your foot the more you wear them.

They come in sizes 5-12 and are currently fully stocked in five different colours: Dark brown, light brown, beige, sky blue and dusty pink.

Nordstrom's website notes that slight dye transfer may occur with darker colours during the first few wears, so we suggest sticking to dark socks.

What people are saying

⭐️ 3.9/5 stars

💬 480+ ratings

🏆 "You need these slippers!"

With a 3.9-star rating from more than 480 reviews, Nordstrom shoppers say these aren't "strictly cold weather shoes."

"I'm so excited about this purchase," one reviewer said. "The colour is very versatile," and they "can be dressed up or down."

Other reviewers are saying the Discoquette Slippers are "the softest" and "so perfect for on-the-go casual days!"

The brand recommends sizing up since the slippers are snug-fitting, which was reflected in many shoppers' experiences. But for some, they fit perfectly in their regular size.

"I'm a true size 9, and I ordered a 9, and they're perfect," shared one shopper. "They're not snug at all. Super cushiony," they added. "I'm going to live in these this fall!"

The verdict

If you're looking for a comfortable, supportive and super warm slipper for fall, you'll definitely want to check out these cute and cozy Uggs.

Whether you wear them to stomp around the house or run between errands and appointments, they're convenient to slip on when spending time inside or heading out the door.

But hurry — we predict the most popular sizes and colours will sell fast as all the Ugg girlies prepare for pumpkin spice season.

Remember: Size up if you're worried about the Ugg Discoquette Slippers fitting too snug, especially with thick socks!

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.