These frugal finds are as good (if not better) than their pricier counterparts

Why shell out for Lululemon when these $27 leggings exist? Plus, score alternatives to Dyson vacs, Stanley tumblers and more.

From an affordable Stanley water bottle alternative to $27 leggings that rival Lululemon, these finds are the epitome of champagne quality on a beer budget. (Amazon)

You know the satisfaction you get when you find a true gem of a product for a steal? Well, we felt that serotonin rush exactly 19 times while putting together this list. As shopping writers, we love getting a good deal, but we also care about the quality of the items we buy (and, of course, recommend to you). That's why we've been searching for affordable alternatives to expensive name brands, and we'll admit — we're patting ourselves on the back for rounding up such a robust collection.

Take this $30 Amazon cardigan, for instance. It's a near-replica of a sought-after J.Crew button-down that retails for $65 (and that's when it's on sale!). We also dug up a $150 Shark stick vacuum that reviewers say they like more than pricier Dyson models, plus a $10 moisturizer users compare to celeb-favorite luxury brand La Mer.

That's just the start, so keep scrolling to see what other goodies you can grab for far less than their costly counterparts. Your wallet will thank us (and you!).

Style

Amazon LongBay Chenille Knit Bootie Slippers Buying a pair of cozy slippers shouldn't make you go, "Ugh" — or "Ugg," for that matter. Amazon customers say these budget-friendly booties stack up against the pricey brand for way less. Treat your feet to these fleece-lined finds before the temps dip! "I wasn't expecting much from these slippers, but these are great," confessed a convert. "They're as supportive and comfortable as my Uggs. They keep my feet warm on my hardwood floors." Check out our roundup of the best slippers for additional options. $25 at Amazon

Amazon Automet Half-Zip Pullover The "rich mom" trend is popping up everywhere and refers to a timeless, effortlessly put-together aesthetic that looks luxurious and expensive but doesn't necessarily have to break the bank. Case in point: this chic sweatshirt, the epitome of "chic mom running errands" attire. Many reviewers compare it to the popular Lululemon Scuba, which retails for $118 (over four times the price of this No. 1 bestseller). "Great quality," raved a satisfied shopper. "So soft and comfy. Rivals Lululemon for a fraction of the price. Highly recommend." $26 at Amazon

Amazon Colorfulkoala Dreamlux Leggings If life gives you Lululemons, take 'em — but if you don't want to splurge on a $98-plus pair yourself, these leggings look and feel like the real thing. I would know; I own them! They do a good job of smoothing everything out and have a classic, clean style that'll pair well with any sports bra or workout top. I don't like the look or feel of leggings with a ton of seams, and I appreciate that the stitching on these is minimal. They're very lightweight, making my legs feel nice and free while I stroll around — it's almost as if the leggings are a second skin. I never feel the waistband rolling down or digging in, and the gray pair I have passed the squat test. Now that I've tried these, I don't feel the need to purchase a pricey pair from Lulu ever again. Check out my full Colorfulkoala Dreamlux Leggings review for more. $27 at Amazon

Amazon Lillusory Striped Cardigan J.Crew who? This fashion find is a dead-ringer for the brand's beloved striped sweater and costs less than half as much. Plus, the Amazon version comes in many more colors, so stock up on a few to round out your fall wardrobe. "If you love the J.Crew Lady Cardigan but hate their price, et voilà!" wrote a fan. "This cardigan is for you! It's made of synthetic yarns, but it's soft and the gold buttons give it a jazzy look! Very nice, so I bought it in other colors too." $30 at Amazon

Amazon FeelinGirl Seamless Bodysuit Shapewear Attending any fall weddings this season? Having a good set of shapewear can help smooth things out under your outfit, and shoppers say this seamless, medium-compression bodysuit gives Skims a run for its money — literally and figuratively. For reference, a similar style from the name brand retails for $74. "This is far superior to any of my Skims. Sorry, not sorry, Kim," raved a five-star fan. "Yes, it looks ridiculously tiny straight out [of] the packaging, but it is shapewear, not clothing. One thing I noticed immediately is how high quality the fabric is. It's so smooth and soft but with great hold and the thigh openings are flat and don't give sausage legs at all. Definitely gives awesome definition to the booty. One thing I noticed was the beautiful hold on the lower back to further make that booty pop. Nice touch!" $36 at Amazon

Amazon Cushionaire Hana Cork Footbed Clogs A classic clog never goes out of style, and if you're in need of some cushiony house shoes, look no further. This pair strongly resembles the iconic Birkenstock Boston clog — well, except for the price (these top-sellers are over $100 less). They boast 100% genuine suede insoles, which conform to your feet over time for the perfect fit, along with premium-traction outsoles to help prevent slipping and sliding. "Super comfy and versatile," wrote a shopper, adding, "They are one of my main shoes I wear daily. They don't crease, and they hold up wonderfully through all sorts of wear and tear with no effect. They look just like Birkenstocks too! ... They are so comfy with great support and cushion for your feet." $40 at Amazon

Amazon Samsonite Freeform Hardside Carry-On A sturdy suitcase is a worthy investment, as it'll help keep your belongings protected en route — but you don't have to shell out the big bucks for a brand like Away, which makes carry-ons that start at $275. This Samsonite stunner looks just as sharp and boasts many of the same features (interior compression, pockets, TSA lock), but clocks in at just $140. "My husband has an Away suitcase, but I didn't want to break the bank," shared a reviewer. "This has the same stability and smooth wheel movement, I love the color and the organization inside. So far, it's as good as his but more than a hundred dollars cheaper. I recommend!" Check out our roundup of the best hard-sided luggage for additional options. $140 at Amazon

Home

Amazon CGK Unlimited Sheet Set, Queen There's a reason this cooling sheet set is a No. 1 bestseller — several reasons, in fact. For starters, it's made of brushed microfiber that feels much softer than its affordable price tag would suggest, and the moisture-wicking material will help you stay dry while you snooze. Add to that the fact that these sheets are pill-, wrinkle- and fade-resistant? No wonder sleepers are comparing them to high-end bedding brands like Brooklinen. "I was folding two sets of sheets this morning — my new Brooklinen sheets and my daughter's new sheets from Amazon," said a self-proclaimed "sheet snob," adding, "Now I'm mad that I spent so much money on Brooklinen when these sheets are so much softer! Plus, these sheets were not wrinkled when I took them out of the dryer a day after they had been laundered. Save your money!" Check out our roundup of the best cooling sheets for additional options. $25 at Amazon

Amazon Okp Life K2 Robot Vacuum Speaking of vacuums, how does having a machine that'll clean your floors while you relax on the couch sound? This mini dirt monster can run up to 100 minutes before needing a recharge and is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant if you prefer to control it via your voice. Plus, it costs considerably less than an iRobot Roomba, but reviewers say you wouldn't be able to tell based on its performance. "We've had this little vacuum for about three years now," explained a user. "Around the same time, my brother had given us his old Roomba for the upstairs. This little Okp has outperformed the other one since day one. It is much quieter and just does a better job of cleaning up the dog hair and the crumbs my kids leave behind. Easy to empty, easy to use and definitely a help to moms everywhere." Check out our roundup of the best robot vacuums for additional options. $90 at Amazon

Amazon Shark 2-in-1 Cordless & Handheld Vacuum You're not gonna need a bigger boat — er, shopping cart — for this Shark, cuz it weighs under 4 pounds. And you won't need a larger wallet, either, given that it'll set you back at least $200 less than a Dyson. You're getting a sleek stick vac and handheld in one, meaning it's equally useful for zapping up dust from your floor as it is for cleaning furniture, stairs and even the interior of your car. Plus, you can't beat its cordless design — isn't having to find a new outlet every time you switch rooms the worst part of vacuuming? This fan said they preferred it to their pricier model. "This is the best all-around cordless vacuum!" they exclaimed. "Picks up so much better than my Dyson. So lightweight and easy to maneuver with attachments for furniture and a long battery time." Check out our roundup of the best cordless stick vacuums for additional options. $150 at Amazon

Tech

Amazon iJoy Bluetooth Headphones Prefer headphones? This highly rated pair sports cushy ear cups and zero cords, meaning they truly are the best of both worlds. Oh, and as far as sound is concerned? Customers say they rival Beats, which start at $100 more. "I love these, the sound is about as good as my Beats, and for the fantastic price they are better," said a reviewer. "I'm a music therapist, so I've had years of ear training in university and performances. I can tell a little difference from my Beats but the average person probably won't. I use these for watching TV late at night so I don't disturb my husband." Check out our roundup of the best noise-canceling wireless headphones for additional options. $20 at Amazon

Amazon Baseus Bowie MA10 Wireless Earbuds Listen up: Our senior tech writer has spent the past two decades testing (and testing, and re-testing) hundreds of earbuds. So, when he's surprised by just how good a $40 pair performs, you need to check them out ASAP. When he tested some of the best earbuds on the market, he named this pair the best budget option, praising their sound quality and noise-canceling abilities. And this wallet-friendly pair just got even more budget-friendly, currently down to $20 with the on-page coupon — the lowest we've ever seen them. Several shoppers said they prefer these to oh-so-popular (and splurge-y) Apple AirPods. "Amazing sound for the price," wrote one. "These ear pods sound as good as AirPods I have owned and are much, much more comfortable. Long-lasting charge." $20 at Amazon

Kitchen

Amazon Owala FreeSip Insulated Stainless-Steel Water Bottle Step aside, Stanley. There's no need to break the bank on an insulated water bottle when this affordable No. 1 bestseller exists. Not only does it come in a slew of fun colors, but it can also keep drinks cold for up to a day and has a lockable flip-top lid to help prevent spills. Did we mention it has a built-in straw too? One Yahoo editor, who swears by this bottle, says, "The Owala FreeSip and the Stanley Quencher are both veritable social media catnip, but they're not interchangeable. For starters, there's a price difference." (The Stanley is more expensive in every size.) She adds, "The Owala and the Stanley are fairly similar in terms of aesthetics: Both are stainless steel, have a matte finish and come in a ton of cute colors. And when it comes to temperature retention, they both keep your water cold for up to 24 hours. The biggest difference is spill resistance. The FreeSip can be flipped upside down without leaking. If you do that with the Quencher, its contents will pour out of the straw." Check out her full Owala FreeSip review for more. $22 at Amazon

Amazon Lodge 6-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven I won't be splurging on Le Creuset anytime soon, now that this popular pot has "Lodged" its way right into my heart. There's not much I haven't made in this thing, and everything always turns out exceptionally. Its 6-quart capacity means I'm able to prepare enough food in it to feed about six hungry people (more if it's a side dish), and since it's heat-safe up to 500°F, I never have to worry when placing it in the oven. Its slick enamel coating makes cleanup a cinch — never more than a rinse with soap and water followed by a quick wipe. At $80, it's an absolute steal compared to its $270 counterpart (which is actually a bit smaller!). Check out my full Lodge Dutch Oven review for more. $80 at Amazon

Amazon Ninja Professional Blender Sure, you could drop over $500 on a Vitamix, but why bother when users say this $65 Ninja is plenty powerful? With a 64-ounce liquid capacity, you'll be able to whip up smoothies, soups and sauces for the whole family in seconds, and its Total Crushing Technology blitzes everything from ice to frozen fruit like it's nothing. "I don't miss my Vitamix," wrote a shopper. "My Vitamix broke and I didn't feel like spending my entire paycheck on another one, so I bought this Ninja blender ... I'm so glad I did, because this thing is very easy to use and super powerful. It cuts through ice in a flash and my smoothies are blended to perfection. ... This blender is also very easy to clean. The best feature is the locking mechanism. The blender does not run until the jug part is locked firmly in place and the cover is on in the right position." $90 at Amazon

Beauty

Amazon Nivea Creme A higher price tag doesn't always equal higher quality when it comes to skin care — just ask the plenty of shoppers who claim this $10 tub is just as effective as the celeb-beloved La Mer, which starts at $100 for a .5-ounce container. With colder weather around the corner, you'll be able to combat dry skin with this Provitamin B5-packed moisturizer, and you won't feel precious about slathering it on, either! "This moisturizer is used for the entire body and face," said a reviewer. "You don’t need anything fancy, since it is probably the best product out there that does a great job for dry skin. I have also used La Mer and I really haven't seen the difference." Check out our roundup of the best face moisturizers for additional options. $10 at Amazon

Amazon Neutrogena Invisible Daily Defense Face Sunscreen We might be heading into fall, but SPF is a year-round necessity — and shoppers are praising this affordable Neutrogena formula for its similarity to the spendy Supergoop sunscreen. Because it's a serum, it's lightweight and nongreasy, and contains ingredients like ginger extract and antioxidants for their anti-aging properties. One buyer called this stuff an "amazing" substitute for Supergoop Unseen sunscreen, which retails for $38 (and has a lower SPF). "If you do not want wrinkles, this is the product for you," they added. Check out our roundup of the best facial sunscreens for additional options. $12 at Amazon

Walmart Nexpure 1800W Professional Ionic Hair Dryer Another thrifty hairstyling tool users say rivals the luxury brand? This ionic hairdryer, which delivers moisture via negative ions and far-infrared heat to dry hair without making it frizzy and static-y. For $36, take that, $429 Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer! "Better than a Dyson," raved one fan. "The Dyson is so heavy compared to this one. My hair actually dries faster and is so much softer. ... The magnetic attachments are great." $36 at Walmart

Amazon Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 Spare yourself a trip to the salon and give your hair a sleek blowout via this No. 1 bestselling hot-air brush. Now you can style while you dry, which saves precious time on hectic mornings. Whether you want to straighten and smooth your hair, add some waves or just amp up the volume, this multitasker does it all — and it's currently a fraction of the price of the Dyson Airwrap. "I normally use Dyson hair products, but based on the recommendation of a friend, I thought I would give this hairdryer a try," wrote a fan. "Let me tell you, I was literally staring at the mirror in shock after my first blow-dry. Shock in the best way possible. It was like I had come straight from the salon. First of all, this hair dryer [is] super easy to use, so if a barrel brush and blow dryer are too much for you, this is your answer. And the craziest part is that I don't even need my heat-styling tools once my hair is dry. It's just ... done!" $37 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.