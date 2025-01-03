These 'god-sent' heated socks are on sale on Amazon Canada — shoppers say they stay warm 'for hours'

Reviewers say they're "very comfortable" and "perfect" for staying warm.

Shop these heated socks on sale for just $46 on Amazon Canada.

Are your feet always cold? If socks and toe warmers aren't doing enough to keep your tootsies warm, we recommend checking out a pair of Heated Socks. Right now on Amazon Canada, you can shop these "god-sent" battery-operated socks on sale for just $44.

Quick Shop:

Heated Socks $44 $50 Save $6 See at Amazon

Shoppers say that the socks are comfortable and cozy and keep their feet warm "for hours." They're an Amazon's Choice product, and in the last month, more than 1,000 shoppers bought them. Curious to learn more? Just scroll down for all the info!

The details

The socks fit foot sizes six to 14 for both men and women. They use infrared heating elements with two 5V 5000mAh rechargeable lithium polymer batteries for power and warm up in just 10 seconds to heat the sole, toes and instep.

There are three heat settings to choose from: high, medium-high and low. They provide heat for between six to 11 hours, depending on the heat setting chosen, and take five to six hours to fully charge.

The socks are made of polyester, so they're soft, breathable, quick-drying and moisture-wicking. In terms of cleaning, just remove the battery and throw the socks in the washing machine as needed.

What reviewers are saying

🛍️ 30+ reviews

⭐ 4.2-star average rating

🏅"Super cozy and keep my feet warm for hours."

According to shoppers, these socks are "very comfortable" and "perfect" for staying warm.

Heated Socks for Men Women $44 $50 Save $6 See at Amazon

They note that "the battery lasts a long time and charges quickly" and keeps their feet "warm for hours."

"The heat is evenly distributed, especially around the toes, making them perfect for cold weather," writes one customer. They also share that it's perfect for both "outdoor activities" and "relaxing at home."

"Super cozy and keep my feet warm for hours," shares another.

A shopper who says they work outside notes that they were "very surprised" and satisfied with their purchase, saying they "highly recommend" it.

Others write that the socks are "god-sent" and keep away the "bone chill."

The verdict

Shoppers say the Heated Socks are comfortable, keep their feet warm for hours and have an excellent battery life. They note that they're ideal for both indoor and outdoor use, particularly for those who have to work outside.

Best of all? They're on sale on Amazon Canada right now — we recommend shopping them before the chill of February kicks in!

Looking for more ways to save? Shop more of Amazon Canada’s best deals below

Portable Charger with Built in Cable Power Bank $57 $200 Save $143 See at Amazon

Queen Size 4 Piece Sheet Set $24 $65 Save $41 See at Amazon

Sperax Walking Pad, 2 in 1 Under Desk Treadmill $200 $1,000 Save $800 See at Amazon

CAP Barbell 150 lb Rubber Coated Hex Dumbbell Weight Set $221 $260 Save $39 See at Amazon

Electric Spin Scrubber $50 $400 Save $350 See at Amazon

soundcore by Anker Q20i Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones $50 $100 Save $50 See at Amazon

Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo $180 $380 Save $200 See at Amazon

Masticating Juicer $152 $640 Save $488 See at Amazon

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker $60 $110 Save $50 See at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.