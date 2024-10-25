These Naturalizer flats are the comfiest shoes I own — and they're worth every penny

I'm planning on buying a pair in all five colours — they're seriously that good.

These Becca flats from Naturalizer are my favourites — and they're so comfortable. (Sarah Rohoman and Naturalizer)

Finding a stylish pair of shoes is easy, but finding a pair that are stylish, comfy and available in wide width? Now that's a struggle.

I would often sacrifice comfort by wedging my supremely broad feet into cute shoes, but ever since I discovered Naturalizer's wide width shoes, that has become a problem of the past.

One of my favourite pairs of shoes I own from them is the Becca Flat in pewter faux leather — I legitimately get compliments on them every time I wear them, and they're also the comfiest shoes I own.

If you're wondering about the details and what other customers think of these shoes, scroll onwards for the full review.

Sarah Rohoman, Naturalizer Becca Flat The flats are available in five colours. Pros Extremely comfortable

Available in wide width

Quality craftsmanship

Easy to figure out your size Cons Takes a bit to break in $150 at Naturalizer

Naturalizer flats review: Details, pros and cons

These flats are available in five colours, in sizes 5-12 and in either medium or wide width.

They have a pointed toe and a 2.5 centimetre block heel that gives a bit of lift without adding too much strain. They also feature a chain across the toe box for a little extra drama and have contour technology that gives all-day comfort.

In terms of sizing, Naturalizer provides a tool that helps you to figure out what you should order. You just trace your foot, measure the necessary parts, and compare it to their size chart. The chart recommended I buy a 9.5 wide, and it was the perfect size.

Pros 👍

Let's start with the most important thing: the aesthetics. I absolutely love the semi-reflective faux pewter look as it adds a touch of sparkle to my otherwise boring wardrobe choices.

The hardware across the front adds a little extra detail that elevates the whole shoe, and the pointed toe helps to elongate my silhouette, which is helpful as I'm short.

In terms of comfort, these are hands-down my favourite pair of shoes I own. I can legit wear them all day without hassle, and I don't find myself longing for when I can get back to my apartment and kick them off.

Shop the Becca Flat at Naturalizer. (Photo via Sarah Rohoman)

Cons 👎

Like many flats, it takes a little bit to wear them in. That being said, it doesn't take any longer to break them in compared to other nice shoes I own.

I probably wore them for about three hours around my apartment until they no longer chafed the back of my ankle, which isn't bad.

As well, I wish they'd come in a wider variety of colours – imagine how cute a pair of these in burgundy would look!

What others are saying

⭐️ 4.5/5 stars

💬 73 reviews

🏆 Shoppers say these flats are "stylish, supportive, comfortable"

According to one customer, it was "love at first sight" when they took these flats out of the box.

Others share that they "get many compliments on them" and that they're "comfortable right out of the box."

"The most comfortable and stylish flats I’ve ever owned," writes one reviewer.

"Stylish, supportive, comfortable," echoes another. "Feel like a boss in these!"

The final verdict

I'm obsessed with these shoes, and given that they're on sale, I'm going to stock up on some of the other colours. I can't rave enough about how comfortable they are, and the fact that they're so chic is just the cherry on top of the sundae.

Please add more colours to this style of shoes!

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

