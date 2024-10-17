These pretty wool socks will keep you cozy this fall — and they're $2 a pair

At 40% off for a 5-pack, your tootsies will stay toasty from now through winter.

With a fall here, we are cozying up in our favorite sweaters and comfy pants — now we just need some spiffy new socks to round out our lounge outfits. Somehow, donning fun patterns on our tootsies just puts us in good spirits. Well, guess what? We found this amazing option: These super popular Fyc Wool Socks. And right now, you can grab a 5-pack for just $8 (down from $13) when you apply the on-page coupon — that's less than $2 a pair. The playful patterns are the icing on the cake.

Why is it a good deal? 💰

This isn't the cheapest we've seen this top-selling set, as the price usually dips lower during the warmer months (makes sense). That said, the fact that they're nearly 40% off right before winter means you'd better hurry — these are so cute and the savings are so big, that we predict sellouts.

Why do I need this? 🧐

These popular wool socks are soft and warm, yet breathable and moisture-wicking, meaning they'll keep your feet nice and toasty without making them overheat. Plus, the durable heels and toes aren't likely to get holes in them anytime soon, and their crew length makes them perfect for wearing with boots.

Oh, and can we talk about those incredible colors? Not too bright, not too muted: just lovely shades of Plum, Raspberry, Mustard, Forest Green — all in Fair Isle patterns. Fair Isle is a traditional winter print most often seen on sweaters and inspired by 19th century UK fisherman — classic, but with plenty of personality.

Sole searching? We've got your dream pairs right here — for a steal. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

These socks have over 16,000 five-star fans who can't get enough of them,.

Pros 👍

"I bought these for a trip to Alaska," shared one happy shopper. "These are literally the warmest socks I own. [They] fit perfectly to size, haven’t shrunk and [are] super warm. [They] do not make your feet sweat. Don’t delay. Buy them — your feet will be happy you did!"

"Bought these for myself after getting a pair for a friend as a Secret Santa gift," wrote another satisfied wearer. "She said they were warm, and she wasn’t kidding! ... Great sleeping socks. Super thick. Love 'em."

"I love these socks," gushed a rave reviewer. "They are the perfect thickness to ensure warm feet and still comfortably wear with shoes and the patterns are adorable. I would buy again and again and have gifted them ... 3 times."

Cons 👎

Some shoppers encountered a couple of snags.

"The socks are a little tight to get on but once they are on they are soft and comfortable," shared one shopper. "They don't dig into my ankle."

"Great socks, love the colors," raved a final fan. "[They] fit nice, comfortable and warm. Not too thick. One small issue is the inside. Threads on the inside, a little surprising, but doesn’t seem to matter once they are on my feet. Have I mentioned the awesome autumn colors?"

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon style and beauty deals? Check these out:

Beauty

Valitic Kojic Acid Dark Spot Remover, 4-Pack $13 $20 Save $7 with Prime See at Amazon

NatureWell Clinical Retinol Advanced Moisture Cream $16 $20 Save $4 with coupon See at Amazon

Grace & Stella Under Eye Mask, 24-Pack $19 $35 Save $16 See at Amazon

Nicebay Hair Straightener Brush $40 $134 Save $94 with Prime See at Amazon

Style

Gloria Vanderbilt Amanda High-Rise Tapered Jean $16 $48 Save $32 See at Amazon

Adidas Athletic Cushioned No-Show Socks, 6 Pairs $17 $22 Save $5 See at Amazon

LongBay Chenille Knit Bootie Slippers $22 $52 Save $30 with Prime See at Amazon