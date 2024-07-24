'They stay put': These popular no-show socks are down to $8 for a 3-pack

If you're anything like us, you take your daily walks super seriously and already know that the socks you wear can make or break how comfortable (not to mention stylish) your stroll will be. Also, going without a liner between our feet and our shoes is an absolute no-no, so finding socks that check all the right boxes is important. Our solution: Eedor No-Show Socks. Of course, Amazon is the place with the kind of deals we like, and you can get a 3-pack of these babies for just $8, down from $10 — that's less than $3 a pair.

Why is it a good deal? 💰

At $8, this is the lowest price these socks have been all year. They're available in neutrals, including beige and gray, as well as good 'ol black and white and even a lovely melange. They also come in packs of three, four or six (pairs). Depending on the combo you choose, prices range from $8 to $18.

Why do I need this? 🤔

If you hate the look of socks peeking out around your ankles and spoiling your footwear swag, they're your salvation. Not only that, they won't slip down inside your shoe as soon as you walk out the door. No wonder they've garnered tens of thousands of five-star ratings!

These no-show socks are made of a durable blend of cotton and spandex, with a bit of non-slip silicone rubber to keep them securely in place. The sweaty days of summer are here and these will come in handy — they're thin, comfy and wick away moisture ... and any foot funk.

Wear 'em with sneakers, booties, flats ... you name it! (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

Over 23,000 shoppers rave that these socks are no-show and no-slip.

Pros 👍

"Awesome!" gushed a shopper with royal style. "I was looking for something to wear with my Rothy’s (slip-on sneaker style) because regular ankle socks look dorky and come up too high. These are perfect and they stay on all day!"

"These are my favorite dress socks," another rave reviewer wrote. "I've never had an issue with them slipping down. I ordered these three years ago, wore them almost daily and just now they started to get some tears and holes. They are even more comfortable than my last pairs."

"They stay put!" gushed this gadabout. "Non-slip socks? Who knew? These are great. They are truly no-show. I wore them on a recent trip, walking through airports and all around the city. I literally walked miles and they stayed on my heels."

Cons 👎

"For people who have sensory issues, the heel does have a small strip of silicone to keep the socks in place," shared this shopper. "Could be an issue if you don't like the feel of the silicone."

Other shoppers shared that you may be better off sizing up. According to one: "These are tighter than I wanted but still much better than my previous socks." Another reviewer agreed: "I bought these in 7-8 (I wear 7.5 shoes) and they were comfy but a little short, to the point of causing pain in my toes by the end of the day. Otherwise, they were a great, thin, no-show sock."

