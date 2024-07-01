47 best last-minute Canada Day sales in 2024 — deals up 75% off at Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon & more

Celebrate the Canada Day long weekend with incredible savings on tech, home and more.

Best Canada Day sales in 2024 (photos via Best Buy, Walmart, Roots, Adidas & Coach Outlet).

Canada Day 2024 is here, and our Yahoo Canada shopping experts are here to help you find the best long weekend deals. If you haven't yet checked out Best Buy's Black Friday in summer sale and Amazon's early Prime Day deals (plus dozens of other amazing sales), there's still time — Canadians can save big on everything from mattresses and lawnmowers to sunscreen and designer totes this long weekend.

Below, I've rounded up the best Canada Day sales worth shopping for this year and highlighted a few deals in particular that I think you'll like. Happy Canada Day — it's time to shop!

Best Canada Day tech deals

Amazon Canada : Save on JBL headphones, LG monitors & so much more.

Best Buy Canada: Save hundreds on TVs, headphones, Apple devices & more.

Lenovo IdeaPad 15.6" Laptop $500 $800 Save $300 See at Best Buy Canada

HP : Save hundreds on select laptops.

Lenovo : Monitors, gaming mouses and more are on sale at Lenovo.

Staples : Save on devices from Apple, ASUS, Lenovo & more.

Walmart Canada: Select devices, including Apple AirPods, are on sale this Canada Day long weekend.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) $229 $299 Save $70 See at Walmart

Best Canada Day fashion deals

Abercrombie & Fitch : Take 20% off almost everything.

Adidas: Take home sneakers, accessories, apparel and more for up to 60% off.

UBOUNCE DNA Shoes $65 $130 Save $65 See at Adidas

Alo Yoga : Score yoga and workout apparel for up to 40% off

Coach : Take up to 40% off select styles.

Coach Outlet: Save up to 70%, plus take an additional 15% off sitewide.

Nolita 19 with Coach Graphic $135 $230 Save $95 See at Coach Outlet

Everlane : Get up to 60% off during Everlane's summer sale.

Foot Locker : Save on Nike, Converse, Champion and more.

Frank And Oak : Save up to 50% during the summer sale.

Gap : The summer edit — extra 50% off markdowns.

H&M: Up to 60% off men's and women's apparel, H&M Home & more.

Mock Turtleneck Crop Top $6 $16 Save $10 See at H&M

Levi's : End-of-season sale — 50% off select styles.

Lululemon : Lululemon made too much — shop the best men's and women's finds.

Lulus : Extra 30% off sale items.

Michael Kors : Take an extra 25% off sale styles.

Northern Reflections : Save 40% on all dresses.

Pandora : Up to 50% off, plus an extra 10% off all sale items with the code EXTRA10.

Roots: Deals up to 50% off that you won't want to miss.

Men's Roots Outdoors Pocket T-shirt $25 $44 Save $19 See at Roots

Best Canada Day furniture & home deals

Anthropologie: Take up to 40% off furniture, decor, candles and more.

Morgan Coupe Glasses, Set of 4 $43 $62 Save $19 See at Anthropologie

Away Travel : Use code GETAWAY and save up to $200.

Bouclair : Take 20% to 70% off everything, including furniture, decor and more.

Burrow : Up to 75% off seating, tables, storage & more.

Canadian Tire: Save up to 40% on summer essentials, small kitchen appliances, vacuums & more.

Hoover ONEPWR Emerge Jumpstart Cordless Stick Vacuum Kit $200 $400 Save $200 See at Canadian Tire

Char-Broil Big Easy Liquid Propane Oil-Less Turkey Fryer $170 $250 Save $80 See at Home Hardware

Monos : Take 20% off all classic luggage and bags with code: LONGWEEKEND.

Silk & Snow : Save up to 27% on sheets, bath & select furniture.

Simba Sleep : Save an extra 15% on everything.

Wayfair: Take up to 70% off during Wayfair's Canada Day clearance.

Best Canada Day beauty & wellness deals

BBoutique : Get 60% off Bellesa sex toys with code BELLESA60.

La Roche-Posay : Take 10% off sitewide with the code SUMMER10.

Lelo: Save up to 40% on sex toys and wellness products.

Sila Cruise $174 $249 Save $75 See at Lelo

Lovehoney : Up to 60% off best-selling sex toys: Vibrators, couple's toys & more.

PinkCherry : Up to 80% off clearance sex toys with code JULY.

Sephora : Get up to 50% off select makeup, hair care & more.

SBLA: Take 30% off sitewide on Christie Brinkley's favourite skincare.

Liquid Facelift Wand $125 $179 Save $54 See at SBLA

