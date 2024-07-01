Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

47 best last-minute Canada Day sales in 2024 — deals up 75% off at Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon & more

Celebrate the Canada Day long weekend with incredible savings on tech, home and more.

Kayla Kuefler
·Senior Shopping & Lifestyle Editor
Updated
Best Canada Day sales in 2024, coach wristlet, laptop, roots t-shirt, ninja air fryer, apple airpods, canada day sale, canada day deals
Best Canada Day sales in 2024 (photos via Best Buy, Walmart, Roots, Adidas & Coach Outlet).

Canada Day 2024 is here, and our Yahoo Canada shopping experts are here to help you find the best long weekend deals. If you haven't yet checked out Best Buy's Black Friday in summer sale and Amazon's early Prime Day deals (plus dozens of other amazing sales), there's still time — Canadians can save big on everything from mattresses and lawnmowers to sunscreen and designer totes this long weekend.

Below, I've rounded up the best Canada Day sales worth shopping for this year and highlighted a few deals in particular that I think you'll like. Happy Canada Day — it's time to shop!

  • HP: Save hundreds on select laptops.

  • Lenovo: Monitors, gaming mouses and more are on sale at Lenovo.

  • Staples: Save on devices from Apple, ASUS, Lenovo & more.

  • Walmart Canada: Select devices, including Apple AirPods, are on sale this Canada Day long weekend.

  • Abercrombie & Fitch: Take 20% off almost everything.

  • Adidas: Take home sneakers, accessories, apparel and more for up to 60% off.

  • Alo Yoga: Score yoga and workout apparel for up to 40% off

  • Coach: Take up to 40% off select styles.

  • Coach Outlet: Save up to 70%, plus take an additional 15% off sitewide.

  • Everlane: Get up to 60% off during Everlane's summer sale.

  • Foot Locker: Save on Nike, Converse, Champion and more.

  • Frank And Oak: Save up to 50% during the summer sale.

  • Gap: The summer edit — extra 50% off markdowns.

  • H&M: Up to 60% off men's and women's apparel, H&M Home & more.

  • Levi's: End-of-season sale — 50% off select styles.

  • Lululemon: Lululemon made too much — shop the best men's and women's finds.

  • Lulus: Extra 30% off sale items.

  • Michael Kors: Take an extra 25% off sale styles.

  • Northern Reflections: Save 40% on all dresses.

  • Pandora: Up to 50% off, plus an extra 10% off all sale items with the code EXTRA10.

  • Roots: Deals up to 50% off that you won't want to miss.

  • Men's Roots Outdoors Pocket T-shirt

    $25$44
    Save $19
    See at Roots

Best Canada Day furniture & home deals

  • Anthropologie: Take up to 40% off furniture, decor, candles and more.

  • Monos: Take 20% off all classic luggage and bags with code: LONGWEEKEND.

  • Silk & Snow: Save up to 27% on sheets, bath & select furniture.

  • Simba Sleep: Save an extra 15% on everything.

  • Wayfair: Take up to 70% off during Wayfair's Canada Day clearance.

Best Canada Day beauty & wellness deals

  • BBoutique: Get 60% off Bellesa sex toys with code BELLESA60.

  • La Roche-Posay: Take 10% off sitewide with the code SUMMER10.

  • Lelo: Save up to 40% on sex toys and wellness products.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories