I Think Sheet Masks Are a Waste of Money, but This One Eliminated My Fine Lines

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Amazon / InStyle

My hot take is that sheet masks are fake—these slippery paper-ish things covered in goop treating my face like a slip and slide? No, thanks. I have tried dozens and I don’t think they work; realistically, 15 minutes of an active ingredient can’t do much. Of course, a K-beauty product—Sungboon Editor’s Deep Collagen Power Boosting Mask—is the exception.

It’s a hydrating and plumping mask with lasting effects—the result is the closest thing you’ll see to those exaggerated TikToks of people poking at their bouncy, poreless skin. When I take it off my skin is so hydrated it glows, my redness (a perpetual issue) is drastically reduced if not gone, my pores are unexpectedly smaller, and my fine lines have been plumped into oblivion.

Sungboon Editor’s Deep Collagen Power Boosting Mask

Amazon

$17 at Amazon

The mask is soaked in a serum formulated with low molecular collagen (smaller molecules mean better epidermal penetration), peptides, hyaluronic acid, peppermint, and a bunch of other goodness. I do not have enough time in this life to walk you through the detailed benefits of all this mask’s ingredients. The short of it is—expect it to moisturize, expedite blemish healing, soothe, and revitalize.

There are a lot of secondary features of the Sungboon Editor mask that make it stand out. The mask itself is gelatinous and gel-like rather than a paper sheet. It starts out white but becomes increasingly sheer until it’s completely see-through. I am wary of gimmicks and this is not one, I’m not a scientist but I believe—and feel—that it loses its color as the serum is drained from the mask and absorbed by my face. When the mask is clear and I pull it off, it’s suddenly very thin, parched, and fragile.

It’s also actually two separate pieces, one for the upper face and one for the lower face—I don’t always use both pieces if my skin doesn’t need it. There are also little patches you poke out from the eyes and the mouth that are not just excess; you can—at a later time, use them under your eyes or to target certain wrinkles.

I am a deeply cynical person and I am a little uncomfortable by how positive this review is but it’s the truth. Head to Amazon to experience the Sungboon Editor’s Deep Collagen Power Boosting Mask for yourself. See more of my favorite K-beauty products, below.

Cosrx Propolis Ampoule Glow Boosting Serum

Amazon

$14 at Amazon

Tirtir Mask Fit All Cover Pink Cushion Foundation

Amazon

$25 at Amazon

Medicube Age-R Booster Pro 6-in-1 LED Device

Amazon

$208 at Amazon

Read the original article on InStyle