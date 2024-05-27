This $108 Lululemon mini duffle bag is perfect 'for on-the-go and vacation' — it's 'super spacious and cute'

Plus 11 more new arrivals to shop from Lululemon this week.

This new Lululemon duffle bag is the perfect everyday bag — plus 11 more new arrivals to shop. (Photos via Lululemon)

Good news! Lululemon just dropped some new arrivals — including a "super cute" Mini Barrel Duffle Bag. It's totally spacious (seriously, looks are deceiving) and functional, too. If you're on the hunt for a new casual everyday bag, this is a pretty good contender. It's different from your average belt bag, and it can hold so much more without being too big. If this sounds like what you're looking for, you'll want to keep reading.

Oh, and don't miss 11 more new arrivals from Lululemon below — including a new Everywhere Belt Bag colour that screams summer. So, what are you waiting for? Scroll on!

The details

This sleek mini duffle bag is made of knit nylon, which is also water-repellent. With a 5L volume, it's not too big yet definitely not too small — and it measures 9.8" x 6.3" x 6.3".

It has an easy-access exterior pocket and a zippered interior pocket that will help keep all your little things organized.

You can carry it by the top handles or across your body with the detachable strap (which extends to 59.1 inches), depending on your mood or ensemble.

What others are saying

While it's only been available for a short time, this little bag has earned a 4.5-star rating on Lululemon so far, and shoppers say they "love it so much."

One person said it's "super spacious and cute!" while another confirmed it's "super lightweight."

A third reviewer said that it's "the perfect size for everything." They add that it's also great "for on-the-go and vacation[s]."

Someone who is a "collector of Lululemon bags" said this duffle is one of their "favourites" because it's "super cute and functional."

While people seem to love this new bag, one person pointed out that "the opening is small," making it hard to access items. They said they have to "rummage around" to find things.

Another shopper also said it "was too bulky," which is something to keep in mind before purchasing.

More Lululemon new arrivals to shop

If the duffle bag isn't for you, here are some other new arrivals to explore.

Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag with Long Strap 1L Grab your favourite belt bag in this adorable pastel shade. This light yellow is going to be the colour of the summer, I'm tellin' ya. $44 at Lululemon

Lululemon Bend This V and Racer Bra This light support sports bra has a different design than you're used to. You can layer it or reverse it to change up the style. $52 at Lululemon

Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Pride These Pride belt bags were created with Lululemon's with our LGBTQ2IA+ Network. The collection celebrates a Proud Present + Future for multifaceted communities. $44 at Lululemon

Lululemon Restfeel Women's Graphic Slide These slides are simple and sleek, which is perfect if you're looking for something cute yet understated. They're designed with soft foam on top of firm foam, creating a balance of comfort and support. $68 at Lululemon

Lululemon Everywhere Backpack 22L This backpack has pockets galore, so if you prioritize organization, you'll appreciate this bag. You'll find designated compartments for your laptop and water bottles, as well as various other zippered interior pockets. $78 at Lululemon

Lululemon Daily Multi-Pocket Tote Bag 20L Pride This pride tote bag features multiple pockets for all of your everyday essentials. It's perfect for lugging around your books, laptop, water bottle and more. $78 at Lululemon

Lululemon Multi-Sport Sun Hat Sun damage is not cute, but this sun hat is. Load on your SPF and throw on this cute sun cap to keep yourself protected from harmful rays. $62 at Lululemon

Lululemon Bend This Scoop and Cross Bra This sports bra offers light support for A-C cups. You can wear it as a classic scoop neck with a criss-cross back, or you can reverse it and wear it the other way around for a different look. $52 at Lululemon

Lululemon Trucker Hat Nothing screams summer like a trucker hat (and I can appreciate them making a comeback). Hats can get sweaty, but this one features an interior sweat-wicking band to help keep you dry on hot days. $38 at Lululemon

Lululemon Perfectly Oversized Crew Graphic This crewneck is everything you want in an oversized sweatshirt. It's soft, breathable, roomy and is long enough to cover your bottom! $108 at Lululemon

Lululemon Align Colour Block Bodysuit 6" This comfy bodysuit is far from basic; it boasts asymmetrical straps for a fun twist and a slight colour-block design. It's best for yoga and low-impact activities. $128 at Lululemon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.