This 15-piece knife set is 43% off on Amazon — reviewers say it 'cuts through meat like butter'

Having a good set of knives makes time in the kitchen not only easier and more enjoyable — it's also safer to use than dull knives, which can lead to accidents. Right now on Amazon Canada, the imarku Kitchen Knife Set is a whopping 43 per cent off and you can save over $60. From chopping vegetables to slicing bread, the set comes with 15 pieces that cover all of your needs in the kitchen, with one customer saying that they "cut through meat like butter." To see more of what shoppers are saying about this set of knives (it would make a great gift, by the way!), scroll onwards.

The details

This "ultra-sharp" knife set comes with 15 pieces: a chef knife, a santoku knife, a bread knife, a slicing knife, a utility knife, a paring knife, multi-purpose shears, six serrated steak knives, a knife sharpener and a block.

The stainless steel undergoes fine tempering to get the knives to perfect sharpness that lasts. The metal resists rust, corrosion and discolouration while the handles are extra-wide to give you more control while cutting.

The knife block itself comes in brown and black, but the black option costs a little bit more.

What reviewers are saying

🛍️ 1,300+ reviews

⭐ 4.6-star average rating

🏅The knives "cut through meat like butter"

Shoppers say the knives are "sleek" and "lightweight." They like that they're dishwasher safe and "easy to use."

One person says the knives "cut through meat like butter." Another wrote that they're "sharp enough to shave with."

Another shopper says it makes "chopping very easy" and that the knives feel like "premium quality."

However, two shoppers say they have issues with the steak knives. One says they're "not ergonomic" like the other pieces in the set, while the other said they were "not as sharp as we expected."

The verdict

Most shoppers love this knife block set for how sharp the knives are and how easy they are to use — plus, it's a great gift idea. They make cooking easier and they look and feel like they're high-quality.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

