This 2-in-1 bench and kneeler will give you extra support while gardening — 'helps my knees!'

This multi-use bench and kneeler will make gardening so much easier — under $60 on Amazon Canada. (Photo via Amazon)

For all you green thumbs out there who love cultivating your gardens but could do without the aches and pains that follow, Amazon shoppers have found a game-changing product that you need to know about. The Ohuhu Garden Kneeler and Seat has more than 6,500 reviews and a 4.6-star rating on Amazon Canada, and has been coined a "knee and back saver" by shoppers. This versatile two-in-one bench is all about making your gardening sessions more comfortable and accessible. Keep scrolling to find out how it works and why people love it.

How it works

When flipped upside down, this versatile gardening bench doubles as a seat and a kneeler, offering two ways to reduce strain on your back and knees.

The seat and kneeling pad are made from EVA foam, and this bench has two detachable side pouches to hold your trowel, gloves and more.

The strong and lightweight gardening seat folds up for easy storage, so you can tuck it away when you're done.

It weighs in at just under six pounds and supports up to 330 pounds when in use.

Why people love it

⭐️ 4.6/5 stars

💬 6,500+

🏆 "Sturdy, lightweight and comfortable"

Ohuhu Garden Kneeler and Seat (Photo via Amazon)

$55 at Amazon

According to Amazon shoppers, this Ohuhu garden bench has quickly become "a household essential." It's received a 4.6-star average rating, with customers raving about its "sturdy" design and lightweight construction.

One reviewer shared, "Knees and back are very grateful for this," while another added that this bench is "great for folks with limited mobility."

"It makes kneeling safer and easier," added another.

In addition to the padded kneeler and seat, shoppers have been loving that this bench's handles offer a supportive way to get back up to standing.

One reviewer shared, "The handles work so well to aid one in getting up," while another echoed that it's "so easy" to get an "older body standing upright again" with the bench's handles.

Despite the positive reviews, some shoppers found that the seat could be improved with a broader foam panel, noting that it's "a little too narrow" for comfort.

What's the verdict?

If you're looking to take some of the aches and pains out of gardening, this two-in-one Ohuhu Garden Kneeler and Seat could be the way to go. Its foam pad makes it easier to kneel, while the stool's legs can help assist you in getting up and down.

However, some shoppers claim the kneeler isn't wide enough, which is something to keep in mind when placing your order.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

