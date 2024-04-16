This Amazon cordless vacuum is on sale for 46% off right now — it 'works like a charm'

The BuTure Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is winning over Amazon shoppers — and it's on sale. (Photo via Amazon)

When ranking chores from most to least exciting, I have to say vacuuming is at the bottom of my list. Alas, it's a task that needs to be done, and often, too. No one ever said maintaining a home would be easy, but there are definitely cleaning devices that can make or break the experience.

Amazon Canada has a plethora of gizmos and gadgets that can make cleaning your home a little less dreadful. And if you're lucky, you can save some big bucks with epic deals. Right now, the BuTure Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is on sale for 46 per cent off at just $150. Keep scrolling for more details and to see why shoppers say it has "revolutionized the way we maintain our floors."

What's the hype?

This cordless vacuum cleaner is equipped with a high-speed brushless motor to remove dirt, dust, crumbs and debris quickly.

Its 55-minute run time lets you tackle most small- to medium-sized rooms in one go, and its cordless design is easily portable, so you can even say goodbye to messy cars for good.

This rechargeable vacuum's versatile and convertible design includes an extendible body, a soft brush head for upholstery, and a long crevice attachment ideal for cleaning corners and tough-to-reach areas.

What are reviewers saying?

With a 4.4-star average rating from more than 1,000 customer reviews, this BuTure vacuum is a solid choice for everyday cleaning. Shoppers share that they have "zero regrets" about purchasing this vacuum, which has become a staple in many households.

Reviewers say that this vacuum "sucks everything up on both hardwood and carpet," and the cordless design is "convenient for [cleaning] the car or RV."

This vacuum has "impressive suction" and "good battery life," raved one reviewer.

BuTure Cordless Vacuum Cleaner. (Photo via Amazon)

BuTure Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $150 $280 Save $130 See at Amazon

Pet owners are also fans of this vacuum, raving that it "does a great job picking up pet hair."

Since this vacuum cleaner only comes with one battery, some reviewers have suggested purchasing a second one to make sure that you aren't waiting around to finish cleaning.

"[I] recommend buying two batteries," writes one reviewer, especially if you have a large home with several rooms to clean.

Should you buy it?

This versatile BuTure vacuum's lightweight design and various attachments make it a worthwhile purchase — especially at its current sale price of $150.

However, those with larger homes or bigger messes may just want to invest in a secondary battery, as some reviewers have found that the battery dies quickly when the vacuum is running at max power.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

