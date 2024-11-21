This anti-aging snail-slime serum is just $13 (nearly 50% off) — escar-go and get some!

The unexpected formula has won over fans who say it tones and tightens like nothing else: 'I'm 54 but look like I'm 40!'

Was a top-rated beauty product made with snail slime on your 2024 bingo card? No? Well, maybe it should be. Turns out snails are good for a lot more than being the centerpiece of tasty French dishes. Amazon shoppers and even our own beauty editor are big fans of CosRx Snail Mucin Repairing Essence, made with 96.3% snail secretion filtrate. It might sound gross, but the results — less dullness and dryness — certainly aren't, shoppers say. Curious? It's down to just $13 at Amazon.

Why is it a good deal? 💰

Normally $25, this cult favorite can be yours for nearly 50% off right now. The price has fluctuated over time, but today, you can score it for just $.50 shy of the all-time lowest price.

Slime waits for no one — escar-go and get yourself some now! (Getty)

Why do I need this? 🤔

CosRx's lightweight formula absorbs quickly and doesn't leave a film or feel heavy on the skin. It's hypoallergenic and free of any artificial fragrances too. It's easy to incorporate into your routine: Just pat it on using your fingertips after you've cleansed and toned your face. Gawking at the slimy texture is totally optional (but recommended if you want to gross out your family).

You may be wondering about the little helpers who make this wonder. No, snails aren't being plucked out of backyards nationwide. Nor are they harmed in the manufacturing process. The slime is gathered by placing snails over a mesh net and leaving them to roam freely for 30 minutes. Then, the snails are transferred back to their homes. (We all love a happy ending!)

What reviewers say 💬

This CosRx essence is not just for people who spend hours on TikTok, although millions of them have viewed the above video. Women over 40 rave about the serum's effects at Amazon too — and nearly 56,000 shoppers have given it a five-star rating.

Pros 👍

One user wrote: "My 'old' skin feels new again. My husband said it felt 'tight.' ... I'll take that, as a woman in my 40s! I'm not sure why this stuff isn't all over the place, because it's game-changing."

Another chimed in: "The product is amazing. I am 54 years old but look like I'm 40!"

"I'm 68 years old and love how great my face looks and feels since I have been using it," shared one former skeptic. "Keeps my face moisturized and gives me a dewy, tighter, younger-looking face."

"Magic for sensitive, dry skin!" exclaimed a fan. "I started using it about one month ago. My skin is so much softer, moisturized and healthy! I've had multiple people compliment my skin lately. ... Before using this, my skin was dull, dry and very acne-prone, despite using many other products. I highly recommend it! The only downside is it feels slimy at first, but it absorbs quickly."

Cons 👎

The above reviewer wasn't the only one who didn't love the "slimy" initial texture: "It's a bit of a weird texture (slightly slimy), but makes skin soft," assured one.

Another writer added, "The only potentially bad thing about this product is that its texture is so slimy that you have to be careful when applying it so it doesn’t drip."

Even fans agree that it's hard to get past the initial 'ick factor' of this serum being, well, snail slime: "It was a little mentally weird to get over the fact it really looks and feels exactly like what you’d think snail slime is like," joked a user. "But it dries within five minutes and then you can't tell at all it's even on, working its magic."

Looking for more skin saviors? Check out some other goodies on deck from CosRx at Amazon:

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon style and beauty deals? Check these out:

Beauty

Elizavecca Cer-100 Collagen Protein Hair Treatment $7 $9 Save $2 See at Amazon

Derma E Stem Cell Eye Lifting Treatment $14 $25 Save $11 See at Amazon

AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush $38 $60 Save $22 with coupon See at Amazon

Nicebay Hair Dryer Brush Set $50 $200 Save $150 with Prime See at Amazon

Style

Isotoner Mya Microsuede Gloves $20 $44 Save $24 See at Amazon

Amazon Essentials Puffer Jacket $27 $43 Save $16 See at Amazon