This bestselling vacuum is more than $400 off on Amazon Canada — shoppers say it sucks up 'an amazing amount of dirt'

Shoppers say the vacuum is 'worth every cent' — and it's 73 per cent off on Amazon Canada right now. (Photo via Amazon)

If you're on the hunt for a new stick vacuum, there's tons of deals on Amazon Canada you might want to take a look through. One of the standout sales right now is on the Ljuren Cordless Vacuum Cleaner which is currently a whopping $409 off if it's normal retail price. It currently rings in at just $161, which is 72 per cent off.

It's a no. 1bestseller in stick vacuums, and in the past month, more than 2,000 people have bought one of them. To see more details on this vacuum, keep scrolling.

The details

The vacuum is available in four colours with prices differing depending on what option you pick. It has 35 minutes or runtime before needing to be charged and has two suction modes to choose from depending on the mess you're cleaning.

It easily converts from a stick vacuum into a handheld device and has multiple attachments for cleaning different surfaces like ceilings, cars and curtains.

It weighs under six pounds and operates at 75 decibels, which is both pet and baby friendly.

What reviewers are saying

🛍️ 50+ reviews

⭐ 4.1-star average rating

🏅One shopper raves that it suctioned up "an amazing amount of dirt"

Amazon customers call this item "an amazing little vacuum" and say that it's "worth every cent."

They note that the motor is "super silent" and that the "suction is great."

This stick vacuum is 73 per cent off on Amazon Canada — and shoppers say it's "worth every cent." (Photo via Amazon)

Ljuren Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $161 $570 Save $409 See at Amazon

One shopper says the vacuum suctioned up "an amazing amount of dirt" while another writes that it's "very light" which makes it "easy to carry and use."

However, some say that they find the battery life to be a bit short, noting that it lasts for about 20 minutes and then needs to be recharged.

The verdict

Shoppers say that the Ljuren Cordless Vacuum Cleaner has great suction and cleans up dirt in their home. They also love that it's light, easy to carry and has a quiet motor. However, some wish the battery lasted longer before needing to be charged.

In the past month, more than 2,000 people have bought one of these vacuums, and right now on Amazon Canada, you can save $409 on it.

Looking for more ways to save? Shop more of Amazon's best deals below

Mkicesky Cervical Pillow for Neck and Shoulder Pain Relief $44 $100 Save $56 See at Amazon

JOYMOOP Mop and Bucket with Wringer Set $42 $50 Save $8 See at Amazon

Yankee Candle Scented Candle, Christmas Cookie $25 $35 Save $10 See at Amazon

LED Rechargeable Battery Operated Motion Sensor Light Indoor $27 $33 Save $6 See at Amazon

Wearable Blanket Hoodie $48 $80 Save $32 See at Amazon

RENPHO Body Fat Scale $30 $50 Save $20 See at Amazon

Freepi Walking Pad with Incline $190 $230 Save $40 See at Amazon

BLACK+DECKER 3-in-1 Electric Leaf Blower $50 $64 Save $14 See at Amazon

Dehumidifier for Home $100 $120 Save $20 See at Amazon

NEXPOW Portable Jump Starter $70 $116 Save $46 See at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.