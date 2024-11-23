This bidet is the best thing I've ever 'bummed' from Amazon — it's down to $31 for Black Friday

I'm a shopping editor, and trust me — this easy-to-install gadget will change your views about going to the loo.

Toilets, toilet paper, cleansing wipes — bathroom talk isn't something I like to partake in. Oh, I know we all eat and we all have to do things afterward. However, there's one product out there that I can't keep to myself: it's the Bio Bidet SlimEdge. I'm really late to the bidet party, but I just have to shout out that it changed my life. It might be the best thing I've ever bought on Amazon — and I buy a lot! Right now you can get it for just $31, down from $59 — that's nearly 50% off for Black Friday.

Why is it a good deal? 💰

Installing a bidet sounds like a hassle — and if you want to, you can spend hundreds of dollars to put in a fancy toilet that practically requires a full bathroom remodel, but at less than $35 and with a few twists and turns, you can experience the luxury of not needing toilet paper. Talk about savings! On top of that, this is the lowest price we've seen for this gadget all year.

Why do I need this? 🤔

I've always been curious about bidets but they seemed so European, so fancy and so out of reach. I only imagined those separate toilet-like features — I had no idea you could get a simple attachment without having to get a whole new toilet. As a renter, I didn't think I'd ever get that high-class bathroom experience. Only when I stayed at a quirky motel where the toilets were outfitted with a bidet attachment did I get the opportunity to clean up like a queen at a pauper price.

The Bio Bidet SlimEdge comes with just a few pieces. It fits underneath the seat and has tubing that attaches to the toilet tank. The tube feeds water to two sprayers in the bowl with a knob on the side. The knob controls the sprayers — turn to the right for a squirt at the front and turn to the left for a splash in the back. It's a truly liberating experience.

This attachment is the least expensive option from Bio Bidet, so there are not a lot of features, including temperature control for the water. I don't mind it, but in my next house, I might go for a fancier version with a heated set and remote control!

This little gizmo might be the best thing I've ever gotten from Amazon. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

Nearly 23,000 shoppers love this thing as much as I do and aren't afraid to share their feelings.

Pros 👍

"Does the job!" a happy customer shared. "I'm a 70-year-old woman who wanted to do this by myself. Watching the video did help before following the written instructions as then I was familiar with each piece. I normally use "wipes" to cleanse after wiping but this little gadget does the trick. No more extra toilet paper or the use of wipes. Warning: turn on slowly to get the desired amount of water coming through, as I really blasted myself the first time! hehe"

"Just do it," wrote a refreshed shopper. "Simple installation. Easy to use. After the first use, the ambient water temp is no longer an issue. Surprisingly accurate aim and efficiency. No smear, easy dry, really clean. Wife and I both love it."

"As they sing in Young Frankenstein 'Ahhhh, Sweet mystery of life I've finally found thee!!!!!'" an enthusiastic reviewer raved. "Why did I wait so long to get this??? So easy to install!! So much less mess! Absolutely fantastic! Going to put TP companies out of business."

Cons 👎

Some shoppers feel the water temperature is a bit too refreshing.

"This thing is great!!!" raved a fan. "My butt has never felt cleaner. The only cons are the pressure and that the temperature is whatever temp the water comes in at but luckily I live in Florida. The water is still a bit cold, though I personally find that refreshing. As far as the pressure — just be careful with how far you turn the nozzle or else you will be....shocked to say the least haha."

Said another: "Overall works awesome. It only runs on cold water so its quite a shock at first but you get used to it."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:

Vacuums

Shark 2-in-1 Cordless & Handheld Vacuum $123 $150 Save $27 See at Amazon

Auto

AstroAI Digital Tire Pressure Gauge $10 $16 Save $6 See at Amazon

Dormzie Tire Inflator $50 $200 Save $150 See at Amazon

Home and kitchen

Handy Laundry Wool Dryer Balls, Pack of 6 $13 $20 Save $7 See at Amazon

Fab Totes Clothes Storage Bags, 6-Pack $15 $42 Save $27 with Prime and coupon See at Amazon

Eudele Adhesive Shower Caddy, 5-Pack $17 $70 Save $53 with Prime and coupon See at Amazon

KitchenAid Oven Mitt, Pot Holder, Kitchen Towel 4-Pack Set $24 $50 Save $26 See at Amazon

Cozsinoor Bed Pillows, Queen, 2-Pack $26 $110 Save $84 See at Amazon

Khelfer Electric Spin Scrubber $35 $70 Save $35 with Prime and coupon See at Amazon

Saker Mini Chain Saw $40 $80 Save $40 with Prime See at Amazon

Morento Air Purifier $79 $220 Save $141 with Prime and coupon See at Amazon

Cosori 6-Quart Air Fryer $90 $120 Save $30 See at Amazon

Bali Outdoors Wood Burning Fire Pit $95 $180 Save $85 See at Amazon