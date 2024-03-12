This chef's knife is a 'dream' for food prep — and it's nearly half off on Amazon

Save 43 per cent on a popular chef's knife on Amazon Canada (Getty Images).

Whether you're an avid at-home chef or consider cheese and crackers a gourmet meal, every kitchen toolkit should include a good quality knife. Luckily, for those looking to stay on budget, quality and cost don't necessarily have to go hand-in-hand. Amazon Canada shoppers can save big on popular chef-quality knives right now, including this popular chef's knife that reviewers have dubbed the "knife of the gods." On sale for nearly half-off, the Mosfiata 8" Super Sharp Professional Chef's Knife comes with its own finger guard and knife sharpener — and it's less than $35. To shop the deal, scroll below.

The details

This eight-inch chef's knife is made of high-quality German stainless steel that is rust, corrosion, and discolouration-resistant. Its ergonomically designed handle minimizes wrist tension and prevents fatigue, perfect for bustling at-home chefs.

The set comes with a chef's knife, finger guard, blade guard and sharpener and arrives in a high-quality, gifting-friendly black box.

Why this Amazon deal is worth shopping

🛍️ 12,000+ reviews

⭐ 4.6-star average rating

🏅 "As if the Greek God of the forge himself made it."

An "Amazon's Choice" pick for knives, the kitchen tool has earned praise for its comfortable, ergonomic handle and giftable design.

According to one reviewer, it's "always crazy to see" how "good" quality knives compare to "cheap ones."

One shopper said they had "no idea the difference" it would make.

Another shopper says they "can't see much difference" between this $34 Mosfiata knife and professional knives that are "triple the price." It's "well balanced" and "very striking," they write. "Good bang for [your] buck."

This is the "knife of the gods," writes a third reviewer. It's "as if the Greek God of the forge himself made it." The knife is "so sharp" right out of the box that you need to be careful, they warn. The shopper also added that it makes kitchen prep a "dream."

While the knife has collected thousands of five-star reviews, some users say that while it's "fine for a beginner," it "doesn't keep an edge long."

The verdict

For Amazon shoppers looking to upgrade their kitchen tool kit, the Mosfiata chef's knife is worth checking out — especially at its current sale price. Reviewers say the knife is "so sharp" it makes food prep a "dream." However, some warn it "doesn't keep an edge [for] long," something to keep in mind when placing your order.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.