Advertisement
SPRING FASHION:

This super popular Amazon cardigan is up to 53% off right now — shop it for under $30

Shoppers say it's "comfortable and soft."

Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

This Coach Outlet tote has more than 2,500 reviews — and it's on sale for under $200

Plus more Coach Outlet deals on new spring bags, wallets and more.

Melina Brum
Updated
Coach Outlet has tons of spring deals — including this popular tote bag. (Photos via Coach Outlet)
Coach Outlet has tons of spring deals — including this popular tote bag. (Photos via Coach Outlet)

The first day of spring is less than a month away, and IDK about you, but I'm so ready to revamp my wardrobe. I'm talking clothing, shoes, accessories — the whole shebang. Right now, Coach Outlet is having a sale on spring handbags, wallets and more, and the timing couldn't be better. One popular handbag screams "springtime," and it's currently 57 per cent off. Keep scrolling to find out more about the Gallery Tote and more Coach Outlet deals.

Quick Overview
See 6 more
Coach Outlet

Gallery Tote With Ladybug Floral Print

$199$460Save $261

Save 57% on this Coach Outlet tote bag.

$199 at Coach Outlet

Why you need it

The printed coated canvas on this functional tote has a fun spring vibe, featuring sweet ladybugs and flowers. Plus, it's made of eco-friendly recycled leather.

Inside, you'll find a cell phone pocket as well as other multifunction pockets to keep your essentials organized.

On the outside, you'll have an extra zippered pocket where you can stash your must-haves that you need easy access to. The zip-top closure will keep your belongings safe, making it a great option for travelling, too.

And you can easily sling it over your shoulder thanks to the generous 10.5-inch drop handles.

What others are saying

⭐️ 4.7/5 stars

💬 2,500+ reviews

🏆 "The bag is lovely, great size and very soft leather. I would definitely recommend this to anyone."

Coach Outlet shoppers rave about this tote! "This tote is classy," said one reviewer, adding that it's "lightweight, goes with everything and has plenty of room for all your things."

Another agreed that it's "very roomy" and said, "I also like the strap drop."

One customer loves that "it's the perfect size without being [too] big or bulky." And another said it's "durable for everyday use."

While most shoppers adore this bag, one person said they "just wish it had feet considering the size." Another minor gripe is the stiff zippers, so just keep that in mind.

More Coach Outlet spring deals to shop

Coach Outlet

Mini Rowan File Bag

$93$310Save $217

Save 68% on this Coach Outlet crossbody bag.

$93 at Coach Outlet
Coach Outlet

Sprint Belt Bag 24 In Signature Leather

$108$430Save $322

Save 75% on this Coach Outlet belt bag.

$108 at Coach Outlet
Coach Outlet

Mini Jamie Camera Bag In Signature Canvas With Heart Print

$129$340Save $211

Save 62% on this Coach Outlet camera bag.

$129 at Coach Outlet
Coach Outlet

Micro Wallet

$79$200Save $121

Save 61% on this Coach Outlet mini wallet.

$79 at Coach Outlet
Coach Outlet

Dempsey Tote 22

$184$460Save $276

Save 60% on this Coach Outlet tote bag.

$184 at Coach Outlet
Coach Outlet

Long Zip Around Wallet In Signature Canvas With Heart Print

$119$360Save $241

Save 67% on this Coach Outlet long wallet.

$119 at Coach Outlet
Coach Outlet

Rowan File Bag

$108$360Save $252

Save 64% on this Coach Outlet crossbody bag.

$108 at Coach Outlet
Coach Outlet

Phone Wallet In Signature Canvas With Nostalgic Ditsy Print

$119$360Save $241

Save 67% on this Coach Outlet phone wallet.

$119 at Coach Outlet
Coach Outlet

Charlotte Shoulder Bag

$115$460Save $345

Save 75% on this Coach Outlet shoulder bag.

$115 at Coach Outlet
Coach Outlet

Aria Shoulder Bag

$161$460Save $299

Save 65% on this Coach Outlet shoulder bag.

$161 at Coach Outlet

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.