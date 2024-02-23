This Coach Outlet tote has more than 2,500 reviews — and it's on sale for under $200

Coach Outlet has tons of spring deals — including this popular tote bag. (Photos via Coach Outlet)

The first day of spring is less than a month away, and IDK about you, but I'm so ready to revamp my wardrobe. I'm talking clothing, shoes, accessories — the whole shebang. Right now, Coach Outlet is having a sale on spring handbags, wallets and more, and the timing couldn't be better. One popular handbag screams "springtime," and it's currently 57 per cent off. Keep scrolling to find out more about the Gallery Tote and more Coach Outlet deals.

Why you need it

The printed coated canvas on this functional tote has a fun spring vibe, featuring sweet ladybugs and flowers. Plus, it's made of eco-friendly recycled leather.

Inside, you'll find a cell phone pocket as well as other multifunction pockets to keep your essentials organized.

On the outside, you'll have an extra zippered pocket where you can stash your must-haves that you need easy access to. The zip-top closure will keep your belongings safe, making it a great option for travelling, too.

And you can easily sling it over your shoulder thanks to the generous 10.5-inch drop handles.

What others are saying

⭐️ 4.7/5 stars

💬 2,500+ reviews

🏆 "The bag is lovely, great size and very soft leather. I would definitely recommend this to anyone."

Coach Outlet shoppers rave about this tote! "This tote is classy," said one reviewer, adding that it's "lightweight, goes with everything and has plenty of room for all your things."

Another agreed that it's "very roomy" and said, "I also like the strap drop."

One customer loves that "it's the perfect size without being [too] big or bulky." And another said it's "durable for everyday use."

While most shoppers adore this bag, one person said they "just wish it had feet considering the size." Another minor gripe is the stiff zippers, so just keep that in mind.

More Coach Outlet spring deals to shop

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

