This 'flattering' cardigan is perfect for fall — and it's on sale for less than $30 ahead of October Prime Day

With cooler weather officially on the horizon, many of us are saying goodbye to our summer dresses and tank tops in favour of transitional layers that are not too thick, not too thin —they're just right.

One fall look that blends both comfort and style is the Essential Solid Open Front Long Knitted Cardigan by Grace Karin. The flattering Amazon Canada find makes a great transitional piece to any fall wardrobe — and right now, select colours are on sale ahead of October Prime Day.

The details

Grace Karin's long open cardigan is made from "stretchy, breathable" fabric that perfectly drapes your silhouette. Whether you’re wearing your favourite leggings, joggers or jeans, this classic lightweight sweater elevates any and every casual look.

The knee-length sweater is currently available in 15 different colours, ranging in size from small to 3XL.

What people are saying

The casual fall cardigan has earned more than 3,300 reviews on Amazon Canada and a solid 4.5-star rating from customers.

According to one shopper, the sweater "works for all seasons."

It "drapes nicely" and is the "perfect weight" for layering in the winter or wearing overtop a tank top in the summer, writes one shopper. "I have two now."

This is "such a beautiful soft sweater," says another. It's "true to size" and looks "exactly like the picture."

A third reviewer, who bought the cardigan in three colours, describes it as "super comfortable and versatile."

The pockets "hold my phone and car keys" and it's "light enough" to wear in warm weather, they write. It's "flattering and soft," "washes well," and "covers my butt." Adding, "I'm probably going to buy others."

While thousands of reviewers are "impressed" with the open-front cardigan and say it's "super soft and comfy," some describe the material as "plasticky."

It's "pretty," but the material is "just ok," according to one reviewer. It's " a bit plasticky."

Verdict

If you're looking for a stylish duster to wear this fall or keep handy at your desk for cooler days, Grace Karin's Open Front Long Knitted Cardigan might be for you. The timeless design and range of neutral colours make it a fall wardrobe item you'll reach for time and time again for all of your casual looks. However, some describe its material as feeling "plasticky," something to keep in mind when placing your order.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

