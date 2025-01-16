We independently evaluate the products we review. When you buy via links on our site, we may receive compensation. Read more about how we vet products and deals.
This 'gorgeous' 14-piece Carote nonstick cookware set is a record-low $66 (40% off)
The granite pots and pans are made without PFOAs, and the slick interiors make cleaning a breeze.
Preparing homemade meals should be enjoyable, but scratched, gunky pots and pans can muck up the experience — and the food. The good news? You don't have to spend a fortune on a new set. The cookware in the Carote 14-Piece Nonstick Pots and Pans Set has slick interiors that make cleaning a total cinch, but what we're really excited about? The whole shebang is marked down to just $66 at Amazon (its all-time lowest price).
Get unstuck with a set of smooth, easy-to-use pans. The white granite surface is PFOA-free (but it also comes in black for a few more bucks if that's more your style).
Why is it a good deal? 💰
This 14-piece cookware set just about has it all: 8- and 11-inch frying pans, a 4.3-quart casserole with lid, 1.8- and 4.5-quart saucepans with lids, four pan protectors, a spatula and a mixing spoon. That's all for $66 — less than you'd pay for a single pan from many brands. It's currently less than the price of the brand's 11-piece set, so at 40% off, you're really getting a lot of bang for your buck. (Note: The cream color is currently priced the lowest, but the black set is just a few dollars more.)
Why do I need this? 🤔
We love nonstick pans for pancakes, eggs, fish and more — they make cooking easy and cleaning even easier. The Carote set is so nonstick and residue-proof that it wipes clean with a damp paper towel. Made from eco-friendly white granite, the pieces are PFOA- and PFOS-free. Plus, you can use them on any stovetop, including gas and induction.
What reviewers say 💬
Over 1,300 Amazon customers thought so highly of this cookware set, they gave it a five-star rating.
Pros 👍
"I've had this set for about six weeks and I use [it] daily," shared one satisfied shopper. "Cleanup is a breeze, and when cooking, nothing sticks! Eggs slide right out, meats sear beautifully. I absolutely love that they aren't so darn heavy that I can't lift them!"
"I bought these for my sister after buying a set for my daughter-in-law," wrote a thoughtful gift-giver. "They look beautiful, clean very easily and the cooking temperature of the pan is very even."
"Gorgeous!" exclaimed a third convert. "They're so sturdy and well-made. We love cooking with these. And they're super easy to clean. We literally made homemade mac-n-cheese, and the residual cheese came right off with zero elbow grease. Amazing!"
Cons 👎
"[My] only regret is I didn't get the set with detachable handles so I could put [them] in [the] oven," said an otherwise pleased reviewer, adding, "We love the colors they offer, and the set even comes with little pads to prevent [the] scraping of pots."
"I've cooked a lot in these pans and [have] experienced no staining yet, and I've put them through the wringer," wrote a final fan. "They do scratch easily, so I highly recommend hand washing and being mindful of the tools you're using and where you’re storing them."
Use the included pan protectors to store the pans and keep them from getting scratched.
And if your knives are looking a little rusty, this top-selling set is also a steal:
Talk about a cut above: Over 13,000 Amazon reviewers have given this block of knives their five-star seal of approval. The set comes with a chef's knife, bread knife, santoku knife, serrated utility knife, paring knife and six steak knives. Plus, you'll also get a sharpening steel, a pair of kitchen shears and a stylish wooden block to house them all.
"Finally sharp (and safe) knives," said one thrilled reviewer. "I have been used to ordinary knives until my brother, who is a chef, convinced me to upgrade to Henckels. I must admit I was a bit nervous at first, worrying about cutting myself, but the grip on these knives keeps my hands from slipping. They are extremely sharp and do a great job in the kitchen."
Check out our roundup of the best knife sets for more.
