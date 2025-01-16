This 'gorgeous' 14-piece Carote nonstick cookware set is a record-low $66 (40% off)

The granite pots and pans are made without PFOAs, and the slick interiors make cleaning a breeze.

Preparing homemade meals should be enjoyable, but scratched, gunky pots and pans can muck up the experience — and the food. The good news? You don't have to spend a fortune on a new set. The cookware in the Carote 14-Piece Nonstick Pots and Pans Set has slick interiors that make cleaning a total cinch, but what we're really excited about? The whole shebang is marked down to just $66 at Amazon (its all-time lowest price).

Why is it a good deal? 💰

This 14-piece cookware set just about has it all: 8- and 11-inch frying pans, a 4.3-quart casserole with lid, 1.8- and 4.5-quart saucepans with lids, four pan protectors, a spatula and a mixing spoon. That's all for $66 — less than you'd pay for a single pan from many brands. It's currently less than the price of the brand's 11-piece set, so at 40% off, you're really getting a lot of bang for your buck. (Note: The cream color is currently priced the lowest, but the black set is just a few dollars more.)

Why do I need this? 🤔

We love nonstick pans for pancakes, eggs, fish and more — they make cooking easy and cleaning even easier. The Carote set is so nonstick and residue-proof that it wipes clean with a damp paper towel. Made from eco-friendly white granite, the pieces are PFOA- and PFOS-free. Plus, you can use them on any stovetop, including gas and induction.

You'd think this popular set was made of 24 Carote gold, given its devoted fanbase. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

Over 1,300 Amazon customers thought so highly of this cookware set, they gave it a five-star rating.

Pros 👍

"I've had this set for about six weeks and I use [it] daily," shared one satisfied shopper. "Cleanup is a breeze, and when cooking, nothing sticks! Eggs slide right out, meats sear beautifully. I absolutely love that they aren't so darn heavy that I can't lift them!"

"I bought these for my sister after buying a set for my daughter-in-law," wrote a thoughtful gift-giver. "They look beautiful, clean very easily and the cooking temperature of the pan is very even."

"Gorgeous!" exclaimed a third convert. "They're so sturdy and well-made. We love cooking with these. And they're super easy to clean. We literally made homemade mac-n-cheese, and the residual cheese came right off with zero elbow grease. Amazing!"

Cons 👎

"[My] only regret is I didn't get the set with detachable handles so I could put [them] in [the] oven," said an otherwise pleased reviewer, adding, "We love the colors they offer, and the set even comes with little pads to prevent [the] scraping of pots."

"I've cooked a lot in these pans and [have] experienced no staining yet, and I've put them through the wringer," wrote a final fan. "They do scratch easily, so I highly recommend hand washing and being mindful of the tools you're using and where you’re storing them."

And if your knives are looking a little rusty, this top-selling set is also a steal:

Amazon Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set $120 $130 Save $10 Talk about a cut above: Over 13,000 Amazon reviewers have given this block of knives their five-star seal of approval. The set comes with a chef's knife, bread knife, santoku knife, serrated utility knife, paring knife and six steak knives. Plus, you'll also get a sharpening steel, a pair of kitchen shears and a stylish wooden block to house them all. "Finally sharp (and safe) knives," said one thrilled reviewer. "I have been used to ordinary knives until my brother, who is a chef, convinced me to upgrade to Henckels. I must admit I was a bit nervous at first, worrying about cutting myself, but the grip on these knives keeps my hands from slipping. They are extremely sharp and do a great job in the kitchen." Check out our roundup of the best knife sets for more. $120 at Amazon

