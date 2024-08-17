This handy milk frother has more than 67,000 perfect reviews — and it's on sale for $8

Get barista-quality cappuccinos and lattes at home with this handy device — it's nearly 50% off right now.

Though making your own lattes and cappuccinos at home is the more affordable way to go, it can be hard to re-create that just-right level of froth and foam using your microwave or stovetop. Luckily, there's a handy tool that can help you create perfect milk foam — and it's on sale at Amazon right now. The mega-retailer is offering up the massively popular Powerlix handheld battery-operated mixer for just $8, down from $15 — that's nearly 50% off.

Why is it a good deal? 💰

Everyone knows that fancy coffee makers and accessories can cost a pretty penny, so when we find a great gadget that's truly wallet-friendly, we take notice. Plus, this top-rated kitchen gadget typically retails for $15, but you can score it for nearly 50% off right now. It's a win-win!

Why do I need this? 🤔

The PowerLix is petite and easily fits into the palm of your hand. It delivers an impressive 19,000 rotations per minute, allowing you to create the level of foam you're after.

To use it, simply put the head of the frother into milk and push the button. (Or heat up the milk first if you're feeling particularly fancy.) It'll create froth within seconds — go longer for a cappuccino; shorter if you're making a latte.

The whole thing is battery-operated, so you don't need to be tied down by cords. It's also built to last, thanks to its stainless steel arm and head. Choose from an impressive range of colors to find the frother that matches your decor.

If it sounds like we're all in a lather about this thing, well, who can blame us — it'll revolutionize your java-drinking life! (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

This frother has a jaw-dropping 67,000 perfect reviews on Amazon, making it one of the most popular options available. And more than 5,000 of these little wonders have been bought in the last month alone.

Pros 👍

This milk frother's army of fans rave about everything from the look and feel to the power behind this gadget. Said one satisfied shopper: "It makes the most beautiful and delicious foam. I was once a barista (back in my younger days) and this thing works like a charm. The foamed milk is light, airy, velvety and smooth."

A fellow fan said they lost their $50 frother, leading them to try the Powerlix. "I was very surprised how well this works. I only use non-dairy milk and it works very well," they shared.

"It is powerful. Blends out the gritty stuff, and the froth is awesome. I love it!" shared one raving reviewer. And oh yeah: It ain't just for lattes. "It does the job for gravies, sauces, syrups anything that can be a little lumpy," this creative customer reported. "It’s quick and easy to use."

Cons 👎

For some reviewers, alas, size matters. "This is slightly shorter than another that I owned. It works really, really well and seems sturdy enough. But if you use tall mugs or travel cups, this will be short and not reach the bottom," wrote one shopper.

Another noted that thicker ingredients can weigh it down, but it's not exactly a deal-breaker: "Mixing using honey slows down or stops [the process] when trying to use the frother. Other than that, it seems to work well."

