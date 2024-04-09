This is Anthropologie's 'best dress ever' — and it's perfect for wedding season

This bestselling Anthropologie dress is the perfect pick for upcoming weddings. (Photos via Anthropologie)

Ever since I was a teenager (and it's been a while since I held that title), Anthropologie has always been my go-to for snagging the perfect dress for warm-weather weddings. It's their ankle-length designs that I so adore, and this bestselling gem from their latest collection immediately caught my eye. With its button-front and sexy V-neck, The Katerina Button-Front Dress exudes flowy elegance. At $198, this dress is certainly an investment, but one that promises versatility for spring weddings and summer soirees. Scroll below to learn why shoppers are calling this the "best dress ever!"

The Katerina Button-Front Dress in Cream. (Photo via Anthropologie)

The Katerina Button-Front Dress Available in standard, petite & plus sizes $198 at Anthropologie

The details

This bestselling maxi dress is the perfect spring frock for weddings and formal events. It features a deep V-neck front, puffed sleeves and a stream of buttons down the front, giving it an elevated silhouette.

The side seam pockets are a convenient addition to this cotton dress (with rayon lining). The accentuated waist also offers a more tailored and flattering look.

This dress is available in standard, petite and plus sizes in three different colours & patterns.

The Katerina Button-Front Dress in Black. (Photo via Anthropologie)

'Great spring dress'

A "beautiful" dress, says one customer who described the fit as "incredible." They also confirmed that the dress quality "surpassed" their expectations.

Another person called the dress a "winner for plus size bodies" and noted that while the price point is high, it is a very "worthwhile investment" if you are searching for a "lasting wardrobe VIP."

One shopper dubbed the dress the "best dress ever," stating that this is their favourite style of Anthropologie dresses. They also mentioned that, as someone with a bigger bust, they could wear the dress without a bra and still feel supported.

"Super comfortable" is how one shopper described the dress and referred to the pockets as a "lovely added benefit."

One person said that while she thought the dress was very pretty, she said it "consumes your body" and suggested it works better on taller people.

The Katerina Button-Front Dress in Neutral Motif. (Photo via Anthropologie)

The verdict

If you are looking for an elegant dress you can wear to either casual or upscale events, then the Katerina dress is worth a look. Wedding season is upon us, and finding something that is both comfortable and stylish can be challenging.

In this "beautiful" dress, all eyes will be on you when you hit the dance floor at upcoming spring and summer weddings. However, before ordering, consider the length and see if it'll work for your height.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

