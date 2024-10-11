This is Oprah's favorite spice grinder, and it's been mine too for years

Like everyone else, I get pretty stoked whenever Oprah announces her annual "Favorite Things" list, and as someone who shops for a living, I'm excited when there's some overlap in our tastes. I mean, after all, this is queen Oprah we're talking about. This was the case when I saw that the media mogul listed my all-time favorite electric spice grinder, the FinaMill, as one of her favorite things of 2022. Oprah and I have something in common and, I have to say, she's on the money with this rec.

In addition to Oprah's stamp of approval, there's really so much to love about the FinaMill electric spice grinder. It allows me to season food as I cook without getting both of my hands messy and, since it comes with interchangeable pods, it's easy to use with just one hand. Speaking of such, let me explain just why this thing is the gold standard of spice grinders.

This battery-operated spice grinder works with just the press of a button and is one of my most prized kitchen possessions. It even has a light that automatically turns on once it starts grinding.

Grinds spices, dried herbs and even seeds

Adjustable grinding coarseness Cons Tends to sell out fast

It's easy to use

This spice grinder has two pods for storing whatever you'd like to grind. You can also purchase extra pods separately at $12 a pop. This way, you can live your best spice-grinding life with no limitations! Not sure where to start? I'd love to give you a little inspiration.

I have three pods and switch out their contents depending on what seasonings I need for what I'm cooking. Right now, I have whole peppercorns in the first, coarse sea salt in the second and dried thyme in the third. Keep in mind, though, that while the FinaMill perfectly grinds dried herbs, it doesn't work the same magic on fresh ones, so I'd recommend chopping those up yourself.

It's also worth mentioning that the FinaMill is extremely lightweight, making it easy to use with one hand. This is also a game-changing feature for those with hand weakness problems since, unlike hand grinders, you won't have to exert any force to get your spices ground. All you need to do is press the button at the top and you're done!

This electric spice grinder makes cooking fun and safe. Did I mention that it also makes a funny conversation starter when you're entertaining? (Amazon)

It's sanitary

I also appreciate that the FinaMill is so easy to clean. Since it's made of ceramic, if it ever gets dirty, I just wipe it down with a damp rag and it looks as good as new. Keep in mind, however, that neither the grinder nor the pods are dishwasher-safe, so I'd recommend hand-washing the pods occasionally to keep them clean.

The FinaMill also makes seasoning food super easy — and limits cross-contamination — particularly when you're multitasking in the kitchen. With a typical manual grinder, you need two hands to get fresh cracked pepper or freshly ground spices. With this handy device, you can one-hand season your food with a button press, leaving your other hand free to flip over your proteins or toss your veggies. It's not only more convenient, it's a much cleaner way to cook.

It ups your spice-blending game

Another unsuspected perk is the spice customization. Since the pods come empty and the grinder is so powerful, you're able to get your chef on and create your own spice blends. During the summertime, I blended whole peppercorns with some dried lemon zest and a little salt and created my own homemade, additive-free lemon pepper seasoning.

You can also adjust how coarse or fine your spices come out with the knob located at the bottom of each pod. You can get exactly the right consistency — whether you want cracked black pepper to top a steak or a finer ground to season a baked dish. I love that I can customize any spice grind level according to what a dish requires — or according to my personal taste.

The FinaMill has made cooking so much fun — especially since there are little-to-no messes to clean up. (Amazon)

Tons of home cooks love it

Oprah and I aren't the only ones who are absolutely obsessed with the FinaMill Electric Spice Grinder. Over 1,700 Amazon shoppers continue to sing its praises with one even saying it's "the last grinder you will ever buy."

"It almost works by itself," the impressed shopper wrote. "It's very responsive and efficient. It grinds through peppercorns like a buzz saw and you can change pods one-handed. I set it down, softly press down on the handle, and the pod pops out."

The size of this bad boy also makes it easy to hold and hard to topple over while you're prepping your food: "Unlike many tall grinders which are easily tipped or knocked over, the larger base makes this grinder very stable," a five-star reviewer explained. "It's easy to use, not too heavy, requires only one hand to operate unlike many grinders, and looks great too!"

If you're wondering how fast it works, this shopper said it best: "One push of a button on this mill is all it takes," they wrote. "Plus, unlike other mills, it is very easy to fill. You can see when it's empty and it's easy to adjust the grind."

While the fact that it's wireless and battery-operated is a major plus, one shopper admitted that they wish it was rechargeable, instead. "Maybe a snap-in charger that hangs on the wall [would be nice]," the reviewer noted. "For now, I just use good batteries."

