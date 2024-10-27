We independently evaluate the products we review. When you buy via links on our site, we may receive compensation. Read more about how we vet products and deals.
This lightweight leaf blower 'has amazing power,' and it's down to just $45
Conveniently cordless, it has over 2,200 5-star devotees who praise its brawniness and battery life.
Do you hear those leaves rustling? It's the sound of fall settling in. The nippy season brings with it things we love, like tailgating, a cozy new wardrobe and holiday get-togethers, and some we don't — like those same rustling leaves burying your lawn. But the Kimo Cordless Leaf Blower can help take care of that pesky yard work. It's lightweight and, most importantly, affordable at just $45, down from $60.
At just 2.8 pounds, this leaf blower will make clearing your yard much less of a pain in the back (and the ... well, you know).
Why is this a good deal? 💰
This well-reviewed electric leaf blower is marked down by 25% just in time for fall. At $45, we haven't seen it go any lower, and it's just a fraction of the price of other models — for instance, this popular Black and Decker is almost double the price.
Why do I need this? 🤔
Leaf blowers make raking a thing of the past, but many models are heavy, require you to drag around inconvenient power cords or blow off noxious exhaust. The Kimo offers a lightweight, clean-running, cordless alternative that makes tackling a leaf-filled deck or yard a breeze.
Weighing in at just 2.8 pounds, the Kimo Leaf Blower is the welterweight champion of yard tools. It blows air at around 170 mph. For reference, the much higher-priced Black and Decker leaf blower hits only 130 mph. The Kimo is also relatively quiet for a leaf blower — while you'll definitely hear it, it clocks in at 70 decibels. That's roughly the same volume as a washing machine. You'll get around half an hour of use per charge — enough time to make a pretty good dent in those leaf piles.
What reviewers say 💬
With over 2,200 five-star reviews, this affordable fall staple "has amazing power" — and Amazon shoppers' collective stamp of approval. Some have even been using it for years.
Pros 👍
"Two years later, and this is one of the most useful yard maintenance tools I own!" said a long-term devotee. "I waited to leave a review to see if the battery would keep going and it sure has! I use this tool almost daily and typically only need to charge on the weekend. I ended up buying one for a family member too. Highly recommend! Great value for the money too!"
"Nice, lightweight and enough power!" said one fan. "We're both 77 years old, so we're pleased that this blower is lightweight and has enough power with no cord to drag around."
Another user even said it's the "best tool since the bread slicer." She goes on to say, "I'm in love with this leaf blower. I have two friends ordering one each as we're all old ladies who need the helping hand."
"I do own a powerful electric leaf blower, but now that I'm 66 years old, I wanted something slightly more accommodating," said this shopper. "Since I only need the blower to blow off my paved backyard patio, this was the perfect solution for me. At 170 mph, this is a bit more powerful than others I tried and that is a big plus. Lightweight. Variable speed control through the amount of pressure applied to trigger handle."
Cons 👎
Don't expect gas-blower power from this smaller electric gizmo, fans caution. "This blower is dependable and lightweight but only handles lightweight jobs like blowing dry grass off a driveway, cleaning out a garage or blowing dry leaves," said this buyer. "It doesn't have the power to handle damp leaves, thick grass or other heavier materials."
Another reviewer says that those with large yards may find that "the batteries are an issue — they run out too quickly."
The wide 2-inch nozzle opening makes it easy to cover a wider area in less time with this blower, which means less work for you.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
