This new Lululemon belt bag is the perfect shade of pink — shoppers love it for 'spring and summer outfits'

Plus 11 more new arrivals to shop this week.

Shop the iconic Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag in a new must-have pink shade. (Photos via Lululemon)

I'm sure you know that belt bags are all the rage right now. And whether you love them or hate 'em, you have to admit: they're super handy. When running errands or going on day trips, the last thing you want is a purse strap falling down your shoulder, am I right? Hands-free is definitely the way to go. Like half of the internet, I'm a big fan of the Everywhere Belt Bag from Lululemon. I mean, what's not to love? It's functional, trendy and comes in so many fun colours.

During their latest drop, Lululemon released a pretty new pink shade with a unique strap. Shoppers say it's perfect for "spring and summer outfits." Scroll below to check it out and to discover more of the best Lululemon new arrivals of the week.

Why it's so popular

Keep your phone, keys, wallet and other essentials close and secure with this versatile belt bag that's a Lululemon-shopper favourite.

It's made of a water-repellent fabric that'll hold up well in any weather, so you won't have to worry about getting caught in the rain.

The adjustable strap allows you to customize it to fit across your waist or chest (also available in an extended strap version). So you can rock it either way, depending on your 'fit of the day.

It has one main pocket with smaller mesh interior pockets to keep things organized in there and one exterior pocket for easy access to items.

What shoppers are saying

⭐️ 4.6/5 stars

💬 23,300+ reviews

🏆 "Love this bag so much, I wear it every day. I can fit a lot in it and still have some space."

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Wordmark. (Photo via Lululemon)

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Wordmark $52 at Lululemon

According to Lululemon shoppers, this bag is "handy for everyday use."

"I like everything about this bag!" said one reviewer, adding that they "appreciate the extra compartment on the back."

Another person said they use it for all kinds of occasions, stating it's "super adjustable" and "worth every penny."

One customer pointed out that it's "especially useful on travel days" and that it "fits passports easily."

Someone said that "it's lightweight and has plenty of space!" They also stated that "it can stain[,] but nothing a good wash can't fix!" So, keep that in mind when purchasing lighter colours.

There are a couple of reviews that reported inaccurate colours compared to photos, and some people also noted a "faulty zipper" that seems to get stuck.

Is it worth it?

If you're always on the go and need a practical bag that won't slip off your shoulder (annoying, right?) or get in the way of your daily tasks, this belt bag is right up your alley. It'll hold everything you need and maybe a little more, depending on your lifestyle.

However, light colours tend to show dirt easier, so keep that in mind if you're prone to spills and stains.The good news? If you encounter any faulty zippers or aren't fond of the colour you purchased, shoppers say Lululemon customer service is super responsive.

More Lululemon new arrivals to shop

Not for you? Scroll below to check out more new arrivals.

Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Lululemon's beloved Everywhere Belt Bag is now available in a "Peach Bellini" shade that'll look great against your sun-kissed skin this season. $44 at Lululemon

Lululemon Lightweight High-Rise Tennis Skirt Looking for a simple tennis skirt? This one is the perfect contender. It's sleek, lightweight and has built-in shorts for extra coverage. $78 at Lululemon

Lululemon Inner Glow High-Rise Short 3" These soft, high-rise shorts are made of a french terry fabric that's naturally breathable — perfect for those super hot days. $74 at Lululemon

Lululemon Everywhere Backpack 22L Tech Canvas If you like organization, this backpack has an internal laptop sleeve and side water bottle pockets to keep everything separated. $78 at Lululemon

Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Wordmark This visor is ideal for running and training — it has an adjustable fit and a detachable interior sweatband that you can toss in the wash. $38 at Lululemon

Lululemon Ribbed Cotton Modal Cut-Out Dress This unique dress helps create a layered look without looking too bulky. It has a tight fit that'll contour your body, and it falls above the knee. $128 at Lululemon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.