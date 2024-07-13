This popular neck massager 'loosens up those tight spots' and it's just $17

With two balls and a flexible handle, you can relieve tension without having to flip a switch.

Ahhhh ... the weekend is here and it's time to kick back and enjoy summer. But if you've got tension in your neck, relaxation can be a challenge. The powerful yet delicate touch of a masseuse isn't always available, but an excellent mechanical stand-in can be: the Voyor Neck Massager and it's just $17 at Amazon's pre-Prime Day sale.

Amazon's sales extravaganza doesn't officially kick off until July 16, but loads of excellent early Prime Day deals have already dropped. To help you weed out the not-so-great sales, our team of shopping experts has been tracking prices all week — and we've even curated a list of don't-miss early Prime Day deals our eidtors are eyeing.

Why is it a good deal? 💰

You can't really put a price on feeling relaxed, but if we have to put a dollar amount on it, $17 is a heckuva deal. This massager is regularly priced at $22 and we haven't seen the price drop for it since Prime Day last fall.

Why do I need this? 🧐

If you own a teeth-rattling massage gun, you know how great they are for digging into leg muscles and loosening them up—they're just not quite right for kneading out the knots on your neck. For targeting the nape of your neck, you need slow and steady pressure. That's what the Voyor Neck Massager is designed to do.

It's U-shaped with with two silicone balls in the middle so when it hangs on your neck, there's one on each side and a grip for each hand. This device is also analog, which means it's powered solely by you — you just squeeze, knead, press and release for relief. And without a heavy battery to charge, it's also lightweight — it weighs about 8 oz. — making it easy to travel with.

Relax those tense muscles without having to flip a switch. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

More than 4,800 shoppers rave about this doodad.

Pros 👍

"A colleague of mine had one at work," shared a relaxed five-star fan. "I asked him if I could try it. It felt so good and relieved the tension in my neck muscles so well, that I bought one for myself. The pinching feeling you experience kind of hurt at first, but it was because my neck muscles were so tight. Just be gentle and keep up the squeezing action until the tension subsides. This will differ by each person's body and situation, but once you break through, it feels amazing!"

"," a five-star fan raved. "When my neck gets tight I know a migraine is on the way. This neck massager feels so good and loosens up those tight spots before it can turn into a headache."

"The first time I used it I got the chills," another happy shopper wrote. "It applied the perfect amount of pressure on my neck and didn’t hurt at all, massaging exactly how I imagined I needed it but no human hand had been able to, equal pressure on both sides without pushing on the bone or hurting my throat. I get a regular tension pressure point on the upper R of my neck at the base of my skull. I’ve tried several massagers and nothing has been able to either reach it or massage gently enough for the sensitive spot, this is both gentle and the opposite pressure on the other side applies enough tension to actually massage the exact muscle/nerve. Now I need something similar for my back!"

Shared another shopper: "If you don’t have anybody to rub your neck, it’s wonderful really feels amazing."

Cons 👎

Some shoppers say it could use some minor adjustments.

One shopper wrote: "I wish I could get it to work on the muscles that run along the tops of my shoulders."

"Kinda wish the balls were made out of a less tacky/sticky material," wrote another customer. "It really pulls on those baby hairs along the nape, but I’ve learned to just tie up long hair and proceed! Have not had the issue of the balls coming off as other reviewers mentioned."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

