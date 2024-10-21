This power strip twists to fit awkward cords and spaces — it's down to just $16

If you're anything like me, you have power strips, smart plugs and surge protectors all over your home. And usually, the shape of the plugs powering the devices we plug into these gizmos varies wildly, meaning that a regular power strip often runs out of space long before it actually runs out of outlets. That's where the iJoy Flexible Power Strip comes in — it literally bends to your devices' needs. Bonus: It's on sale for just $16.

Why is it a good deal? 💰

This power strip, at its lowest price in over a year, looks way more expensive than it is. After all, aesthetically pleasing, well-designed tech accessories are rarely affordable, let alone less than $20. And since this is adjustable to fit your specific needs, it's kind of like four extension cords in one. In addition to the three outlets, it comes with two USB ports so you don't have to use an adapter that takes up a whole outlet.

Why do I need this? 🤔

Working from home means I have a lot of devices: multiple computers, extra monitors, work phones, camera gear, lighting and external hard drives. Of course, all these gizmos have differently shaped plugs just pining for an outlet in our home office. But each AC port on the iJoy has its own cube, and the power strip can flex around the leg of a chair, a desk, your computer monitor, a TV stand or more. This allows it to take up as little space as possible so you have more room for devices and your desktop stays more organized.

Because of the unique design, you'll never run into that pesky problem when one outlet isn't usable thanks to a large plug (which seems to happen with every laptop charger ever). Of course, there's also surge protection and overload protection to keep your devices safe from overheating or blowing out.

The USB chargers are a godsend too. More and more of our devices charge via USB — who else dreads that "your mouse (or keyboard) needs recharging" message? Well, when you log off for the day, just plug both into the iJoy, and by the time you start work the next day, they'll be at full capacity. Don't use a Bluetooth mouse or keyboard? You can also use the USB ports to juice up your phone, tablet or camera batteries and forget about ever needing a brick again.

Think of this power strip like a juiced-up Gumby that caters to all of your electrical needs. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

Over 1,400 Amazon shoppers rave about the iJoy Flexible Power Strip, with one calling it "the best purchase." Others say the colors — it comes in soft pink, light blue and mint green, not just white — are just as good-looking in person.

Pros 👍

"I didn't know I needed this until I used it," shared one Amazon customer. "Being able to toggle each charging cord has been life-changing. Now I don't have to worry about my laptop charger taking up space. I love the USB ports too."

"I love everything about this little power strip!" raved another reviewer. "The flexibility means I can easily plug my chunky Mac cord into the strip at the same time I have other devices plugged in. I liked it so much, I bought a second one for my daughter's room, and I just put a third one in my Amazon cart. I haven't traveled with it yet, but it would easily fit into a suitcase or carry-on."

"Not only is this product cute, but very functional as you can use every outlet," a third shopper wrote. "A lot of times, the larger three-prong plugs take up two outlets, but since you can turn this outlet in different angles, it allows you to make room for larger plugs."

Cons 👎

Of course, some users have suggestions for further improvement.

"So cool," reported a five-star fan. "I love how it twists and turns. Just wish it was a bit longer in cord length."

"I use this on my desk and it's awesome," said a final buyer. "The only real gripe I have is that it does move quite easily. The bottom is very slick and there is not a whole lot of weight to it. The only reason I experience this issue is because I have it hooked up on the other side of my desk and string it to the opposite side, so naturally it will pull back."

