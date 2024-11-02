This Shark Navigator 'sucks up every speck of dust' and it's 55% off at Amazon

Save $120 on the lightweight yet powerful vacuum that has over 77,000 five-star fans.

When it comes to getting your floors clean, you need something to gobble up dirt and dust like it's feasting on its last meal. For a machine with that kind of hunger, we turn to Shark. And right now, you can score the mega-popular Shark Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Swivel Vacuum for just $100, down from $220 — 55% off — just in time for hosting season.

Why is it a good deal?💰

High-end vacs — with some models costing upwards of $500 or more — don't come cheap. The Shark Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe is a fan-favorite and this is the lowest price we've seen for it all year.

Why do I need this? 🧐

The Shark Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe packs a lot of power (100K+ volts) into one lightweight (16 lbs.), easy-to-maneuver frame. The swivel functionality is great for zipping around furniture, and the detachable upper portion lifts away (hence the name) for accessing areas that are hard to reach.

It also boasts a built-in HEPA filter and what’s called Anti-Allergen Complete Seal Technology for zapping dust mites, dander and other troublemakers in one fell swoop. And, as mentioned above, the Shark Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe comes with several attachments, including an upholstery tool for tackling finer hair and stubborn pet fur — along with a detachable, large-capacity dust cup for making the most of your clean.

Smooth operator: The Shark Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Swivel Vacuum clears — but doesn't cut — corners, so you and your guests can breathe easily. (Shark)

What reviewers say 💬

Over 77,000 Amazon shoppers rave about this super-sucker.

Pros 👍

“This is by far the lightest vacuum we've ever owned and THE quietest,” wrote one fan. “It's easy to have a normal conversation while this is running. It's powerful. Now, the cons: The collection bin is small. The head width is small. If you have a lot of carpet to clean, it'll take more passes and more stops to empty the bin. Worth it? ABSOLUTELY!!!”

“Very powerful,” a rave reviewer gushed. “I have 3 Pomeranians, so needless to say I NEED a vacuum cleaner for daily use. I had vacuumed already when it arrived but I wanted to just run it over the rug just a quick test. Well let’s just say after 2 passes and seeing how much my old vacuum didn’t get, I ended up vacuuming the whole house!!! I was shocked at how much I vacuumed up! I also didn’t smell dog blowing out of it as I vacuumed either. This is a no-brainer…buy it!”

“This Shark outperforms our Dyson by a mile,” raved a five-star fan. “It's easy to maneuver and is lightweight. It has clogged once, but I've yet to see a vacuum that doesn't. Our bulldog sheds like crazy and this thing has no problem getting it out of the carpet.”

Cons 👎

"This is a great product," shared one shopper. "A wider base would be nice to increase coverage. The plastic is a bit flimsy but that is the only weakness."

Another shopper wrote: "It doesn’t like the smaller 5x8s or 5x3s or oriental-type area rugs. Not sure if it’s because of the awesome suction or if it’s because it only has one roller on the bottom."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

