This 'powerful' mini chainsaw would make a great last-minute Christmas gift for homeowners — and it's on sale for 41% off

Score a mini chainsaw for 41 per cent off on Amazon Canada. (Photo via Getty)

Yard work can get very tedious, and if you're a homeowner, I'm sure you can agree. Unfortunately, it's a necessary evil for those wanting to enjoy barbecuing and outdoor living. However, Amazon shoppers trust the Peektook Mini Chainsaw to get the job done correctly.

Quick shop:

Peektook Mini Chainsaw $48 $80 Save $32 See at Amazon

With a powerful 600-watt motor, two rechargeable batteries and a lightning-fast chain speed, this mini powerhouse can chop a six-inch log in just 10 seconds. A no. 1 bestseller on Amazon Canada, the "powerful" mini chainsaw has racked up more than 3,000 five-star ratings.

Plus, it will make the perfect last-minute holiday gift for someone on your list (yes, it will arrive in time — but hurry!). Keep scrolling to check out the details, discover why reviewers "highly recommend" this helpful tool, and take it home for 41 per cent off.

How it works

The Peektook six-inch mini chainsaw packs a powerful punch with its pure copper motor, rechargeable high-capacity batteries and razor-sharp chain. It has two 21V rechargeable batteries with a runtime of 30-45 minutes and a chain speed of 34.5ft/s — slicing and dicing through rough materials in seconds.

While the chainsaw is compact in build, it can cut six inches in diameter in just 10 seconds, making it handy for backyard projects, camping and pruning. Plus, at a quarter of the size of regular petrol chainsaws, it's easy to use and allows for safe and accurate cutting.

The mini chainsaw features three-fold safety measures:

It has a security lock to prevent accidental activation; There's a blade guard to prevent potential injury; It has a handle guard that keeps your hand safe from the chain.

Finally, the 600W battery-powered device comes with two chains and weighs 2.2 pounds for easy one-hand operation.

What shoppers think

⭐️ 4.4/5 stars

💬 4,900+ reviews

🏆 "Great for yard clean-up."

A fan-favourite among Amazon Canada shoppers, Peektook's six-inch mini chainsaw has racked up more than 4,900 reviews and a 4.4-star rating.

Many reviewers note feeling "pleasantly surprised" by the chainsaw, considering its size and "low price point."

One shopper writes that it's "quite powerful for being so small." It's also "light enough" to hold over your head and "simple to use." However, while "effective," they note it does not cut branches thicker than six inches — something to keep in mind when placing your order.

Likewise, another reviewer says that the chainsaw is "lightweight' and "easy to use one-handed," adding that it "tears through [branches] with ease."

The chainsaw is "great for yard clean-up," writes a third shopper. It's "so easy to use" and "safe," and cuts a "good size" of branches and trees. Overall, it's "worth every penny." — "Highly recommend."

While the chainsaw has garnered praise for its compact and lightweight build, some say it's "a little overhyped" and echo that it's not the best choice for cutting large branches.

According to one shopper, it's good for "smallish pieces of wood," but keep your expectations within reach for larger projects.

Do you need it?

Amazon reviewers recommend adding this six-inch mini chainsaw to your outdoor tools arsenal — or gifting it to someone this holiday season. Backed by thousands of five-star reviews, the mini chainsaw is loved for its lightweight build and easy-to-use design. However, some note that it's limited to smaller branches and projects, something to keep in mind when heading to checkout.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

