This sherpa-lined sweatshirt is cuddle-worthy — and it's 50% off

'My go-to for the cold Midwest winter': Thousands of five-star reviewers say the cozy hoodie is a winter wardrobe staple.

We are officially in the "frozen from head to toe" season. The good news? The bitter cold is a great excuse to bundle up with the coziest of cozy clothes, like the soft and snuggly Yeokou Women's Zip-Up Sherpa-Lined Hoodie. The cold-weather friend is a favorite of more than 9,400 Amazon shoppers, and it just so happens to be $36 (down from $70).

Why is it a good deal? 💰

At 50% off, this $36 hoodie is ideal if you're looking to snuggle up without spending big. Name-brand options can cost upwards of $90 or more, so this zip-up is a pretty great buy — especially since we haven't seen it marked down much lower in quite a while.

Why do I need this? 🤔

Sherpa isn't just on trend, it's also insulation against the cold. This hoodie will definitely keep you warm during whatever else winter has in store. It's fully lined with the stuff (including in the attached hood and inside the pockets — luxurious, right?) so you'll be covered for maximum coziness. This style is easy to pair with a variety of outfits, like your favorite leggings, denim and even casual dresses.

The hoodie comes in 11 colors — including neutrals and brighter colors from classic black to cutie-pie pink — and sizes range from XS to 2XL. All zip-up options are on sale, so it's a great time to buy if you're looking to make the rest of this winter supremely comfy.

Make staying warm this winter and spring a sherpa thing. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

More than 9,400 Amazon shoppers are in love with this soft sherpa sweatshirt, giving the hoodie a five-out-of-five-star rating.

Pros 👍

"This jacket is very warm," shared one reviewer. "I especially like that the sleeves have the same warm lining as the rest of the jacket. I live in northern Illinois and lately, it’s been zero to negative temps outside. This jacket is great to put on to run errands and keeps me warm."

"I love the fit and the fact that it has sherpa in the sleeves too," wrote another fan. "It is very warm and perfect for windy days."

One thoughtful writer called the jacket "my go-to hoodie for the cold Midwest winter. I first found this hoodie last winter so I've had time to wear, wash/dry and wear again many times. I can say with surety there is no shrinkage, no pilling, and the color has stayed the same. The fleece is still soft and keeps me warm. The elastic around the bottom and wrists has not stretched out. I regularly wear it around the house and don't have to hike my heat up as high to stay warm."

Cons 👎

While the same five-star reviewer above is a major fan, they did note that "the outer shell shows stains easily." They continued their review by writing: "Since I wear it around the house, I often cook while wearing it. I suspect it's oil splatters that get on it. ... But, I use Shout on the spots before washing and they come out spotless again. And there is no color variation from using the stain remover."

Meanwhile, this four-star fan takes issue with the hood size: "The hood is very small," they explained. "I always wear a messy bun on the top of my head to keep the mass amount of hair away from my face and the hood won’t cover it unless I do a weird hunchback move."

