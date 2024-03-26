This 'simply amazing' air fryer has 27,000 5-star reviews — and it's on sale on Amazon

Score an ULTREAN Air Fryer for up to 33 per cent off (photo via Amazon).

When it comes to versatile kitchen gadgets, air fryers continue to reign supreme. Not only do they cut down on meal prep, but these handy appliances take up less space and can help reduce the amount of oil and fat used in your favourite dishes. If you're looking to add an air fryer to your kitchen arsenal, the 4.2-quart Ultrean Air Fryer is a popular pick on Amazon Canada. Backed by 27,500 five-star reviews and a 4.6-star rating, Amazon shoppers say it's "simply amazing" for fast and healthy cooking, and right now, it's on sale, starting at $85.

The Ultrean 4.2-quart air fryer can comfortably serve two to three people. With up to 1,500-watt power output, you can create your favourite dishes quickly and easily and prepare meals by setting your own time and temperatures or by using one of the seven cooking presets: Chips, meat, shrimp, cake, chicken, steak and fish.

Each air fryer comes complete with a detachable non-stick basket, recipe book and kitchen glove. You can shop it on sale in white, black and turquoise.

Why you can trust it: 33,500+ reviews, 4.6 stars

This air fryer has more than 33,500 customer reviews on Amazon Canada and an impressive 4.6-star rating from customers who love how easy it is to make their favourite recipes using very little oil.

"It's not too big and not too small," one Amazon shopper wrote of their versatile air fryer, adding that their unit was "easy to clean."

One reviewer wrote that their air fryer has been a handy tool for preparing low-fat foods. "I made incredible chicken breast," they wrote, adding that they were excited this air fryer could be a tool in helping them live a healthier lifestyle.

"I've been using this every day," another said of their unit, adding that they wish they had "pulled the trigger" on their purchase sooner.

It's "simply amazing," a fourth Amazon shopper wrote. "You will not regret this purchase."

Although there are many positive reviews for the Ultrean 4.2-quart. model, some shoppers have said the machine is rather loud to operate and that it may be too big for kitchens with minimal storage. Another thing to note is that other components of the machine need to be washed by hand.

Is this Amazon deal worth buying?

Since air fryers have become such a popular kitchen accessory, it’s important to invest in one that suits your needs and space. If you’re looking for a unit that can prepare enough food for just yourself or two people, the Ultrean Air Fryer might be for you — but if you have a bigger family, you might want to consider a larger model.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.