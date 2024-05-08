This versatile (and cute!) dress is 'great for travelling' — and it's under $50 right now on Amazon

This breezy shirtdress makes the perfect beach cover-up — and it’s 31% off on Amazon right now (Photos via Amazon).

Can we all agree that fussy, uncomfortable clothing during the summer is a total pain? When it’s already hot and humid, the last thing you want is a tight ensemble that doesn’t let your skin breathe. This year, keep it simple with a lightweight frock that you can toss on and go. The Dokotoo Button-Up Dress from Amazon Canada is a chic option for everything from a day at the beach (worn unbuttoned over a swimsuit) to date night at your favourite restaurant (belted with wedge espadrilles). Right now, it’s 31 per cent off (meaning it comes in under $50), so it's time to add to your cart and book that personal day.

The details

Think the perfect beach cover-up doesn’t exist? Think again. This Dokotoo button-up shirtdress is definitely in the running thanks to its affordability and versatility.

It can be worn several ways: open like a cardigan over a swimsuit, jeans or shorts, belted to show off your curves or buttoned up as a breezy dress for Sunday brunch.

With short sleeves, a long hem and a breezy fit, the dress easily disguises any problem areas.

The lightweight fabric is made from 100 per cent textured polyester that mimics the boho vibe of crushed cotton. It's soft and comfy and is cut with side splits for plenty of airflow on hot summer days.

The cover-up is available in sizes ranging from small to XX-large and comes in 14 summery hues including pastel shades like yellow, rose and sky blue. Just note that, depending on the colour you choose, the discount will vary from 25 per cent to 37 per cent.

Be sure to wash the dress in cold water and hang it to dry.

What shoppers are saying

⭐️ 4.1 stars

💬 5,000 reviews

🏆 "Perfect for warm summer days."

The reviews are in and Amazon shoppers say this dress is “great for travelling” because it’s easy to just “throw it on and go.” One woman gushes that it's her “favourite piece” that she packed for her trip to Mexico.

The style works in a variety of situations. It’s “dressy enough to wear to dinner” and also “[works] perfectly as a beach cover-up.”

Reviewers are split on whether the fabric is “too sheer” to wear on its own. It may depend on the colour you purchase. For example, white seems to be a bit see-through when worn with just a bra and underwear. To be safe, you may want to add a slip underneath it if you’re going to dinner.

Even though the dress is long and comes in some dark colours like black, “it wasn’t hot at all,” making it “perfect for warm summer days.”

The “light” material is “soft and cozy” and “feels OK on sunburnt skin.” It also “dries quickly” if it gets wet.

One shopper cautions that the brand’s measurements are “for the product, not your body size.” Keep that in mind! It works on a wide range of heights (one 5’3 woman loved it and so did her 5’11 sister). However, if you’re quite petite (5’1 or less), the hem may feel too long for you.

The verdict

Whether you’re looking for a swimsuit cover-up for a tropical vacation or summer beach days, the Dokotoo Button-Up Dress is a solid choice. It’s lightweight, chic in a minimalist way and super simple to style. Try it a few different ways, including as a cardigan over shorts or jeans. If you plan to wear it as a dress to places other than the beach or pool — from shopping to dinner — you may want to don a slip for extra coverage.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.