This 'versatile' and 'lightweight' Amazon cardigan is a no. 1 bestseller — and it's on sale for $20

I never go anywhere in the summer without a cute cover-up on hand. I love my summer tanks and full-coverage bandeau tops, but it's nice to have a fun and flowy piece for more coverage, especially when heading out to dinner or running errands. This lightweight summer cardigan from Amazon (a no. 1 bestseller in the clothing & accessories category) is an "elegant" and "versatile" option for those days when you're looking for a bit of coverage but still want to look cute — and it's currently on sale, with prices starting at just $20.

Want to cover your upper arms or disguise a mommy middle (the bane of my existence)? This comfortable cardigan is the perfect choice. Scroll below to find out why shoppers call this sheer cover-up "perfect for summer."

Amazon Chicallure Summer Kimono Cardigan From $20 $26 Perfect for adding a dose of style to a casual outfit or covering up on a day at the beach, this lightweight kimono is sure to get a lot of use this summer. From $20 at Amazon

The details

This comfortable and lightweight cardigan is made of easy-to-clean and wrinkle-free chiffon fabric.

With its open front design, bum-grazing back and elbow-length sleeves, you get coverage in all the right places.

Available in sizes small to 3XL, this stylish kimono looks great on all body types.

Pair it with a cute tank and jeans for a night out or over a bathing suit during a day at the beach; the possibilities are endless with this flowy frock. Plus, it comes in 35 designs, so there's a good chance you'll find something you like.

Just make sure you don't throw it in the washing machine, as this delicate shirt is hand wash only.

What shoppers are saying

⭐️ 4.3/5 stars

💬 2,000+ reviews, 1,300+ five-star reviews

🏆 "Perfect for summer."

"Lightweight" and "versatile" are how many Amazon shoppers describe this "elegant" smock.

"Perfect for summer," one shopper commented, complimenting the "flattering" cut of this "true-to-size" cover-up.

Another reviewer appreciated the "breathable" lightweight material and loved how adding this to an outfit helps "dress it up a little."

The fit was a hit with one reviewer who ordered a large, saying at 5'4" and 150 pounds, the shirt "fits nice and loose" over a shirt or tank top.

The three-quarter-sleeve kimono was very well received by one shopper who, now that she's older likes to cover her arms with a "pretty" shawl like this.

One person mentioned that while they were impressed with the cardigan's "beautiful fresh appearance" and "wonderful details," they wished there was a "tiny hook" or "button fastener" on the front.

Another person described the sleeved shawl as just "okay," while someone else said they "look like pyjamas."

The verdict

Versatility is key when selecting new items to add to your summer wardrobe. Between unpredictable air conditioning and breezy summer dinners on the patio, it's best to be prepared for whatever turn the temperature may take.

This lightweight kimono provides ample coverage while also offering a nice dash of style. I'm a cover-up kind of gal, especially at the beach, where I can get a little modest about having my mommy middle on display. A sleeved shawl like Chicallure's summer cardigan is a great way to add a bit of coverage so you can enjoy your vacation or time by the pool.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

