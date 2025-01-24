This viral Clinique lipstick is an 'awesome colour for anyone' — and it's on sale for under $30 on Amazon

Clinique's Almost Lipstick Tinted Lip Balm in Black Honey is "universally flattering" — grab it while it's on sale.

Clinique's Almost Lipstick Tinted Lip Balm in Black Honey is "universally flattering" — grab it while it's on sale. (Photo via Amazon)

If you're into beauty, chances are you've heard of Clinique's Almost Lipstick in the shade Black Honey. It's one of those cult classics that everyone seems to love — and for good reason.

Haven't heard of it? Allow us to introduce you while it's 25 per cent off.

More than 2,000 Amazon shoppers have purchased it in the last month, and they swear by its "universally flattering" effect. They claim it looks "awesome" on just about every skin tone and undertone. But if you're skeptical about its "one-size-fits-all" claim, keep scrolling to see what reviewers have to say about this shopper-favourite beauty essential.

The details

Clinique's Almost Lipstick in Black Honey is the brand's bestselling lip product — a cult classic, if you will. It's a must-have if you're looking for a natural, flattering pop of colour. Don't be intimidated by its dark appearance in the tube — it boasts a sheer, glossy, and lightweight finish, making it perfect for every day.

It has an emollient-rich formula that's made to melt into your lips for gentle nourishment. It's also free of phthalates and parabens.

What reviewers are saying

Beauty products are very subjective, depending on someone's features, skin type and undertones. However, Clinique's Black Honey shade is often praised for looking great on just about everyone. But let's see what shoppers have to say.

⭐️ 4.5/5 stars

💬 7,400+ ratings

🏆 "This shade is so universally flattering."

One five-star reviewer said, "Such a lovely and moisturizing sheer swipe of colour." They praised the "slim tube" design and called the product "buttery" and "moisturizing."

Another person described the shade as "deep but sheer," adding that "you can apply multiple, buildable coats if you want more intensity."

Clinique Almost Lipstick Tinted Lip Balm in Black Honey. (Photo via Amazon)

A third claimed it's an "awesome colour for anyone."

"It is the one shade of lipstick that looked good on all my girlfriends when we were in high school and college," wrote another person who has been using this shade since the '90s. They also said, "It wears pretty much like a balm," but it "doesn't last long."

Kayla Kuefler Clinique Almost Lipstick in Black Honey $33 I am not the first person to tout the beauty of Clinique's Black Honey Almost Lipstick, and I won't be the last. If you want a lip product that's universally flattering and moisturizing with a fool-proof application, this is it. The lipstick-adjacent formula looks amazing (and different) on everyone, and among the myriad of lip products I own, it's by far the one I reach for the most. — Kayla Kuefler, Senior Shopping Editor $33 at Amazon

If scent is a game-changer for you, one person warned, "It smells like cheap lipsticks." Many other reviewers echoed that it has a "plastic scent."

The verdict

If you've been curious about this lipstick, now's your chance to put it to the test while it's on sale for just $25. If you're worried about how it might look on you, you can rest assured knowing the consensus is that it generally looks "awesome" on everyone. However, keep in mind that it's sheer (yet buildable), and shoppers have reported it to have a "cheap" scent.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

