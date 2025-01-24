Last chance: Sephora's Lunar New Year makeup and skincare sets are selling fast — and they're under $80
These limited-edition sets include favourites from brands like Sulwhasoo, Tatcha and La Mer.
Lunar New Year is just a few days away (this year, it falls on Wednesday, Jan. 29), and tons of brands have dropped capsules and collections to celebrate the Year of the Snake. One particular collection that's caught our eye is Sephora's limited-edition beauty sets that feature iconic shopper-favourite products.
The Year of the Snake Skincare Set and Year of the Snake Makeup Set both ring in at $79, which is an impressive price given that they're both valued at more than $200.
Quick shop:
Sephora Favourites Year of the Snake Skincare Set$79
Sephora Favourites Year of the Snake Makeup Set$79
Whether you're in the mood to treat yourself to some new goodies or snag one of these sets (or both!) as a gift for a special someone, we'd highly recommend getting your purchase in quickly. Sephora's limited-edition sets always sell out fast. P.S. You can also send a Lunar New Year Sephora gift card — just click here.
Sephora Favourites Year of the Snake Skincare Set
This set has 10 skincare and beauty products that are suitable for normal, dry, combination and oily skin. It's valued at $375.
What's in it?
Sulwhasoo First Care Activating Serum, 15mL
La Mer Crème de la Mer Moisturizer, 7mL
Clarins Total Eye Lift, 7mL
Beautyblender Ruby Red
MAC Cosmetics Lip Pencil in Cork, 1.4g
10 mL Cle de Peau Beaute Precious Gold Vitality Mask, 10mL
Tatcha The Water Cream, 10mL
5 x Treatments Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta Extra Strength Daily Peel Pads
Vegamour HYDR8 Weightless Repair Hair Oil, 15mL
Fresh Soy Face Cleanser, 50 mL
Sephora Favourites Year of the Snake Makeup Set
This limited-edition set has six makeup items from popular brands and is valued at more than $200.
What's in it?
Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Hydrating Lipstick in Hollywood Vixen - Full Size (3.4 g)
Make Up For Ever Artist Color Pencil Longwear Lip Liner in 600 Anywhere Caffeine - Full Size (1.41 g)
ONE/SIZE by Patrick Starrr On 'Til Dawn Mattifying Waterproof Setting Spray - Mini Size (46 ml)
PATRICK TA Major Volume Plumping Lip Gloss in Full Syringe - Full Size (8.9 ml)
Valentino Liquirosso 2 in 1 Soft Matte Liquid Lipstick & Blush in Catch Me If You Can - Mini Size (3.5 ml)
Westman Atelier Petite Lit Up Cream Highlighter Stick in Nectar - Mini Size (2.5 g)
Let us know what you think by emailing us, commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.