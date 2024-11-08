This weekend's best sales: A $200 HP laptop, 50% off J.Crew coats and more

Psst: At some stores, Black Friday is already here — you can also save big on beauty buys, cookware, shoes and more.

Ready to save now? You don't have to wait until Black Friday for the best deals.

What a week, am I right? If you're looking for a way to relax and unwind, perhaps we can entice you with a little retail therapy? Stores are already slashing prices on popular products — yes, weeks before Black Friday! Whether you're shopping for yourself or looking for gifts, you can save big time if you're strategic. Lucky for you, we can help with that. We've been scouring the web all morning to narrow down a handful of worthy sales you should hit up in the next few days. We found markdowns on everything from coats and perfumes to gadgets and boots, so there's a little something for everyone below.

Nordstrom

Yes, Nordstrom always has an impressive clothing, shoe and handbag selection. But this weekend, it's all about the beauty deals. Makeup, skin care and fragrances from top brands are on rare markdown, so this is the time to stock up. Need a new moisturizer for winter (and the dry skin that comes with it)? Ready to switch up your signature scent? Save on over 1,000 beauty goodies while you can.

Nordstrom Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream Home & Away Duo $67 $74 Save $7 If your skin get drys and flaky in the winter, you may need to switch to a more robust moisturizer. Like so many devotees, I swear by Kiehl's. It doesn't feel heavy or sticky on your face, but it does keep your skin soft, smooth and hydrated for hours, even on brutally cold winter days. This two-pack is a steal at less than $70. You get one full-size to keep on your vanity and a smaller travel size to toss in your purse or carry-on. $67 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Jo Malone London English Pear & Freesia Cologne $73 $86 Save $13 Paid for by Nordstrom Before you turn your nose up at a 15% discount, this is actually a really good deal for Jo Malone. The brand's wildly popular fragrances rarely go on sale because so many people have no problem paying full price. Whether you're new to the brand or already have a favorite scent, don't miss your chance to save some cash on a new bottle. Not sure which perfume to pick? Consider English Pear and Freesia, which one Nordstrom shopper described as a "very beautiful, mature, wealthy fragrance ... It reminds me of my poised, classy grandmother." $73 at Nordstrom

Walmart

Walmart isn't waiting until the end of the month to start rolling out its Black Friday deals. Not only can shoppers get a sneak peek at the markdowns to come, but some items are already at all-time low prices. In addition to discounts on thousands of products, Walmart has also slashed the price of its membership program. Through Dec. 2, new customers can sign up for Walmart+ for $49, down from $98.

Walmart Carote Nonstick Pots and Pans Set, 10-Piece $65 $299 Save $234 Whether you're hosting Thanksgiving, Friendsgiving or just a holiday dinner party, now's the time to make sure you have the right tools to make magic happen in the kitchen. Pots and pans are essential and this top-rated Carote set is a worthy investment. It includes everything you'll need to boil, fry, simmer and more. If you add the set to your Amazon cart you'll be paying $15 more. $65 at Walmart

Walmart HP 15.6-Inch Windows Laptop $199 $379 Save $180 Paid for by Walmart This compact laptop with an anti-glare high-definition screen comes with Windows 11 Home in S Mode pre-installed. With 4GB RAM, it won't challenge speedier top-tier models, but it will be more than enough if you're planning to use it for browsing, writing reports, building presentations and streaming shows — all the basics. $199 at Walmart

J.Crew

Don't let the unseasonably warm temps in parts of the country fool you — winter is coming. If your winter clothes from last year are your winter clothes from five years ago, then it's probably time to treat yourself. Sweaters and coats are up to 50% off at J.Crew this weekend, so there's no time like the present.

J.Crew Cotton turtleneck sweater $65 $98 Save $33 As much as I love cashmere sweaters, I don't love the dry cleaning bill required to keep them in good shape. That's why I'm eyeing this 100% cotton turtleneck sweater. Not only is it warm and versatile — it looks good with jeans and trousers, and also over dresses — but it's machine washable. $65 at J.Crew

J.Crew Stowe Puffer Jacket with PrimaLoft $180 $348 Save $168 Who says a puffy coat can't be chic? Leave it to J.Crew to design a warm, cozy puffer that's also stylish and, dare I say, actually flattering. Heads up: Shoppers say this style runs large. That's a good thing if you may wear a heavy sweater underneath. If not, consider going down a size. $180 at J.Crew

DSW

DSW is known for its already-low prices on shoes, boots and sneakers from top brands, but those prices drop even lower this weekend. Select styles are an additional 20% off with code SALUTE20 at checkout through Sunday. Boots, heels, athletic styles and more are all eligible for the discount, so it wouldn't be a bad idea to treat yourself while prices are low.

DSW Crown Vintage Gilian Chelsea Boot $48 $80 Save $32 with code If you're only willing to buy one new pair of boots this winter, make it these wear-with-everything Chelsea boots. The beautiful brown is neutral enough to wear with practically everything in your closet, and the chunky lug sole offers comfort and traction. Save $32 with code Copied! SALUTE20 $48 at DSW

DSW Adidas Breaknet Sleek Sneaker $52 $65 Save $13 with code Shoppers at DSW give these classic sneakers an impressive 4.7 out of 5 stars. "Comfortable and super cute!" one customer raved. "I've worn these almost nonstop since I received them." Another added, "The colors are just the perfect combination and the inner sole is very nicely made and great cushioning." Save $13 with code Copied! SALUTE20 $52 at DSW

More Sales To Shop This Weekend

Columbia : The early Black Friday sale is live. Save up to 40% on winter coats, fleece jackets and more.

LOFT : Sale items are an extra 40% off, plus select sweaters are 50% off.

Lululemon : There are more than 200 items in the Lululemon "We Made Too Much" section. Don't miss this cool quilted Scuba sweatshirt and these Align leggings.

Macy's : Snag a Le Creuset Dutch oven for less than $200 at Macy's this weekend. There are more than 10 colors to choose from.

Wayfair: The Black Friday preview sale continues with furniture, mattresses, rugs and more up to 70% off.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.