Lululemon just dropped a ton of new bags — 11 of the most gift-worthy crossbodies, totes & more starting under $50

From versatile totes to hands-free belt bags, find the ultimate one-size-fits-all gift.

Bailey Grant
·Shopping Writer
These new Lululemon bags would make great Christmas gifts. (Photos via Lululemon)

If you're looking for a Christmas gift idea for the fashionista on your list — you need to check out Lululemon's latest bag drop. The retailer has tons of trendy crossbodies, totes, wallets and more whether you're shopping for a gym-goer, commuter, traveller or all of the above.

Interested to check out more of the newest Lululemon's bags? Check out our edit of the 11 most giftable bags below. And hey, no judgment if one finds its way into your personal collection, too!

Lululemon

Crossbody Camera Bag with Top Handle 2L

Wear it with its removable crossbody strap or use its chic knot-detailed top handle. This waterproof camera bag is equally stylish as it is functional for everyday wear. It will easily fit all the essentials — like your phone, wallet, keys and more. 

$98 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L

Lululemon's Everywhere Belt Bag is the bag that keeps on giving. New colours are continuously being added, ensuring there's something to suit everyone's taste. With its endless versatility and reasonable price point, the viral bag makes for a great gift. 

$44 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Everywhere Belt Bag Large 2L

Is the OG belt bag not roomy enough for your liking? Check it out in the large version. It's sure to fit all the essentials — plus a little more. 

$52 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Dual Pouch Wristlet

For those who can't be bothered to carry around a purse or bag, this dual pouch wristlet is a great option that will give their pockets a much-needed break. Keep coins, keys and cards in a safe and secure place while on the move. 

$48 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Quilted Grid Tote Bag 12L Plush Fleece

A tote bag that can double as a soft pillow while on the go? Yes, please. This quilted fleece tote provides ample storage, pockets and even a trolly-compatible sleeve, which is ideal for travel.

$168 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Adjustable Mini Shoulder Bag 3L

It doesn't get more classic than a shoulder bag with crossbody-wearing capabilities. You just can't go wrong! Simple yet stylish, this adjustable bag from Lululemon goes with everything. 

$84 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Two-Tone Canvas Tote Bag 10L

From work to weekend outings, this structured tote is spacious enough to hold all of your belongings and then some. 

$128 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Everywhere Backpack 22L

Lululemon's Everywhere Backpack features an internal laptop sleeve, side pockets for water bottles and a spacious main compartment to hold all your work or school essentials. Plus, its sleek design makes it all the more wearable. 

$78 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Curved Crossbody Bag 3L

Shoppers praise this crossbody bag since it can easily fit a water bottle inside. They also said it looks great and earns them tons of compliments. What's not to love?

$84 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Everywhere Crossbody Bag 2L Wunder Puff

Inspired by Lululemon's Wunder Puff outerwear collection, this puffer-style bag is the finishing touch to any winter outfit. Its pockets allow even your smallest belongings to stay organized.

$88 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Slouchy Sling Bag 6L

Rated nearly five stars, this slouchy sling bag from Lululemon is a real crowd-pleaser (meaning it would probably also be a well-received gift). Shoppers are dubbing it a "must-have," sharing it "fits so much stuff!"

$74 at Lululemon

