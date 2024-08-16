This weekend's best style deals: Flattering jeans, comfy shoes and more, from $7

Step right this way for affordable fashion finds from beloved brands including Michael Kors, Calvin Klein, Nike and Old Navy.

If there's one thing that makes the end of summer a little less of a bummer, it's scoring epic deals during end-of-season sales. And while you may think only warm-weather styles are marked down, that's not the case — at all! By digging a little deeper, you can find deep discounts on stylish items you can wear well into fall and winter (and we're talking way more than winter coats).

Clicking through endless sale pages isn't everyone's idea of a good time, but it's what Yahoo's shopping experts live for. So we're sharing a bunch of the best style deals from our favorite retailers. Whether you're looking for flattering denim, versatile dresses or comfortable shoes, we have you covered below. Prices start at $7 (really!) so don't wait — these popular picks could sell out soon.

Target Universal Thread Women's Balloon Long Sleeve Everyday Blouse $7 $20 Save $13 Yes, this breezy blouse really is just $7. The flowy sleeves and loose silhouette offer a forgiving fit, and the top pairs nicely with jeans, slacks and shorts alike. Available in three colors up to a size XXL, this tie-neck blouse has nabbed five out of five stars from nearly three-quarters of its buyers. "Good fit and is so very nice for the money," one reviewer wrote. "It's comfortable and the perfect length." $7 at Target

Walmart Time and Tru Women's Smocked Midi Dress with Flutter Sleeves $10 $20 Save $10 If you're not shopping Walmart's fashion section, you should! This $10 dress is an especially great steal because you can wear it on its own while it's still hot out, then transition it to fall with a cardigan and ankle boots. In addition to the navy print shown here, this midi dress comes in classic black. Many shoppers are happy with the fit. One customer commented: "Beautiful dress and fits perfectly. I weigh 185 pounds and an XL was fine." Another added, "Such a cute dress, very flattering for my body type. Definitely recommend! Perfect for date night." $10 at Walmart

Target A New Day Women's Quarter Zip Mock Turtleneck Pullover Sweater $15 $28 Save $13 Channel your inner prepster in this striped sweater, available in red, navy and yellow. All three colors will look great with jeans, chinos or a denim skirt. With 4.7 out of 5 stars, this style is a hit with Target shoppers. "I love this sweater," one reviewer said. "It's very soft and comfortable and very well made. It's better quality than a lot of my J.Crew sweaters. I love that it is all cotton." $15 at Target

Amazon Hey Dude Women's Wendy Shoes $25 $45 Save $20 The hype around Hey Dude shoes? Yeah, it's real. The slip-ons are lightweight yet supportive and look good with tons of different outfits. Maybe best of all, they're machine-washable. For a limited time, this neutral style is nearly 60% off at Amazon — it's the lowest price we've seen in the last three months. Choose from whole sizes 5-12. $25 at Amazon

Amazon Hanes EcoSmart Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie $19 $26 Save $7 More than 3,400 shoppers have given this soft, cozy Hanes hoodie a five-star rating at Walmart. It works as loungewear when you're hanging at home, but it's also great to throw on as a light cover-up when you're headed outside but don't want to wear a coat. There are 11 colors to choose from in sizes S-XXL, all of which are less than $20. If you're a hoodie lover, now's the time to stock up. $19 at Walmart Explore More Buying Options $27 at Hanes

Old Navy Old Navy Waist-Defined Utility Midi Shirt Dress $30 $50 Save $20 Whether for work or a weekend winery trip with friends, this on-trend utility dress is a must-buy while it's 40% off. The khaki shown here is a great option for now and into fall; there's also black and olive green in more limited sizes. If you've never worn a utility dress, you're in for a treat — it's an effortless silhouette that looks good on everyone. You can adjust the cinched waist to your liking, and the midi length pairs well with heels, flats and boots. $30 at Old Navy

Nordstrom Mango Massima Button-Up Shirt $25 $59 Save $34 You'll be seeing lots of olive green this fall and winter. It's one of the season's trendiest colors, so start buying it now. This button-front shirt is a wise investment: It's dressy enough to wear to work thanks to the silky sheen, but it can double as a going-out top with skinny jeans and heels. $25 at Nordstrom

Amazon The Gym People Women's Joggers Pants with Pockets $29 $35 Save $6 Skin-tight leggings aren't for everyone. Folks who crave comfort or simply appreciate something a little looser should check out these top-rated joggers, available in more than 20 colors up to a size 3XL. They're made from a fabric with four-way stretch, while the waistband provides some always-appreciated tummy control. More than 12,000 shoppers have given these joggers a five-star rating. One satisfied shopper raved, "These joggers are so comfortable, and I love wearing them so much that I forget that I have a plethora of pants to wear. I love that they are not tight on my thighs or calves but also not baggy. They are perfect." $29 at Amazon

Macy's Calvin Klein Perfectly Fit Full Coverage T-Shirt Bra $34 $49 Save $15 This best-selling Calvin Klein bra has attained holy-grail status because it's so comfortable — yes, even with the underwire! — and nearly invisible under white tees and tops. It's also available in a wide range of sizes: band sizes 30-40 and cup sizes A-DDD. Lots of loyal fans love this bra. One Macy's shopper gushed, "This is the most comfortable bra I've ever worn. The fabric is amazingly soft. It is supportive without being tight. Great coverage of the breasts and underarm area. I can wear this all day." Not quite right? Check out our expert-vetted picks for the best bras of 2024. $34 at Macy's

Amazon Vera Bradley Performance Twill Riley Compact Wallet $36 $85 Save $49 Leather wallets are certainly luxe, but add some cash, coins and a few cards, and those things can feel as heavy as a brick. If you want to keep your purse lighter, consider this pretty printed Vera Bradley style that has tons of slots and pockets, but won't weigh you down. Bonus: It has RFID protection to keep your personal data safe. The gray print shown here is 58% off, but other prints and patterns are marked down as well. $36 at Amazon

Nordstrom Wit & Wisdom 'Ab'Solution High-Waist Slim Straight Ankle Pants $50 $68 Save $18 Drop what you're doing and grab these cult-favorite pants while they're still in stock at Nordstrom. The tummy-slimming trousers frequently sell out because shoppers are so impressed with how comfortable and flattering they are. "I have bought at least a dozen pairs of these pants over the years," one devoted shopper revealed. "I like that the fabric is not too stiff and has plenty of stretch without being too loose. The inside of the waistband has a 2-inch wide strip of elastic so they don't gap or ride down." $50 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Adidas Primegreen Stan Smith Sneaker $66 $100 Save $34 Stan Smiths are an iconic style that looks good with everything. These sneaks are always on trend — after all, they've been around since 1963. White and green is the classic color combo, but we're partial to this pretty pink pair that's neutral enough to complement all the clothing in your closet. Sizing can be tricky with these sneakers. Some shoppers say they ordered a full size smaller to achieve a good fit. (Looking for a comfy pair for your evening strolls? Check out the most comfortable walking shoes for women.) $66 at Nordstrom

Coach Outlet Coach Mini Rowan File Bag, Signature Canvas $75 $250 Save $175 It's not every day you find a Coach bag for less than $100. Unlike many crossbody styles that are just too small to fit your daily essentials, this bag has a slightly longer silhouette, which means it's roomy enough for a wallet, smartphone, keys, makeup and more. If you're looking for something a little more durable than canvas, you're in luck. You can score this same bag in red or cream leather for just $89. $75 at Coach Outlet

Macy's Michael Michael Kors Jet Set East West Top Zip Tote $149 $228 Save $79 A black leather tote is never a bad idea. And when that tote is from Michael Kors, and it's on sale for less than $150? Immediate add to cart! Given the compelling price, this versatile shoulder bag will probably sell out soon, so if you need a spacious everyday purse, be quick. The roomy design isn't just big enough for must-haves like your phone, wallet and keys; you can also fit a cosmetics bag, a tablet or small laptop and even a book. $149 at Macy's

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.