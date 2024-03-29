Get your tickets now to join Harper's Bazaar for an exclusive careers breakfast

Jem Mitchell

Join Harper's Bazaar on 25 April for an intimate breakfast and morning discussion at the Four Seasons hotel on Park Lane, to hear inspiring panel speakers give advice on leadership in a modern working world.

At this reader-focused event, 'Leading by Example: Breakfast with Harper's Bazaar', editors from the magazine will be joined by industry experts and management coaches to discuss how to get the most from your team and be the best leader you can be as the way we work continues to evolve.

Bazaar's contributing features editor Marie-Claire Chappet will be in conversation with Gabriella Braun, the director of Working Well, a consultancy specialising in senior leadership, and Tamu Thomas, the career coach and author of Women Who Work Too Much.

This one-off gathering will take place over a delicious breakfast in the beautiful private dining space at Pavyllon, the Michelin-starred restaurant at The Four Seasons Park Lane helmed by super-chef, Yannick Alléno – his first outpost in the capital. Serving classic, Gallic staples in a light, airy space designed by Chahan Minassian (think open kitchen, modern art and plenty of glass) it's one of London's most stylish spots, where bookings are gold-dust.

Schedule*:

9.00am: Arrival.

9.15am: Panel discussion over breakfast with Gabriella Braun and Tamu Thomas, moderated by Marie-Claire Chappet.

10.30am: Ends.

*subject to change.

Tickets to 'Leading by Example: Breakfast with Harper's Bazaar' are on sale now.





