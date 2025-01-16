Forget Blue Monday – here are expert-approved ways to be happy all year round

Although there's no set way to be happy, there are certain tools and tricks you can adopt to help boost your mood and sense of fulfilment all year round - not just on Blue Monday. (Getty Images)

Once the festive period is over and we ring in a new year, it can be hard to find motivation and fulfilment – especially if the weather is dreary and cold, or we have fewer events in the calendar. Those who suffer with seasonal affective disorder (or SAD), in particular, may find their mood is impacted by the grey winter months.

And while experts have noted that seasonal changes can impact our mental health, the concept of Blue Monday – originally a PR move to sell holidays – has well and truly been dispelled.

Beyond the fact that there is no credible evidence to suggest a particular Monday in January is the most depressing day of the year, there is no set pattern for when we experience "good" and "bad" days, and everyone is different. It also runs the risk of conflating poor mental health and mental illness with temporarily feeling down.

Of course, those with mental health conditions should seek professional advice on how to manage their symptoms. But for those wishing to boost their mood, there are steps we can all take to help bolster our mental health, productivity and general outlook.

Here are 16 expert-recommended ways to be happier and healthier in 2025 – all year round.

1. Step outside for some fresh air

BACP-registered therapist Nikki Howes says that spending as little as five minutes outside every day can help lift your spirits.

"Even in winter or on cloudy days, exposure to natural light can help regulate your mood. The longer you stay outside, the greater the benefits. A short walk in a park or simply sitting on your balcony can work wonders," she adds.

Natasha-Rae Adams, therapist and counsellor, also notes how important physical health and exercise is in boosting your mood. "Whether you decide to run a marathon, move your body more or test a new sport, it’s about strengthening your relationship with your body and helping it to help you."

2. Daily social play

Andrew Hogue, co-CEO of Neurofit, suggests that 10 minutes of social play can help boost your mood. "This can be as simple as group workouts, group sports, game nights – anything that combines socialising with a touch of fight-or-flight energy. Within our community, people who prioritise this one simple habit report 26% more positive emotion," he says.

3. Nourish your body

Howes also stresses that having a healthy, balanced diet, rich with fruit and vegetables, can have a major effect on your mood – as well as physical health.

Fuelling our bodies in the right way can impact our overall mood and performance. (Getty Images)

"These foods provide essential nutrients that support brain function. Making simple adjustments, like adding leafy greens or fresh fruit to your meals, can have a positive impact," she says.

4. Practice meditation

Vasia Toxavidi, a BACP-accredited therapist, also recommends practicing mindfulness techniques, such as meditation.

"Regular mindfulness or meditation can reduce stress and improve overall well-being. Apps like Headspace or Calm can be a good starting point," she suggests.

Howes also adds: "Techniques like loving-kindness meditation have been scientifically proven to improve mood and emotional well-being. Start with just a few minutes a day, focusing on positive intentions for yourself and others."

Hogue, meanwhile, states that meditation, sitting still in nature, deep breathing, tai chi, yoga nidra, or anything that brings the body into stillness can help. "Community members who prioritise the habit of mindful stillness report 27% more positive emotion," he says.

5. Plan something to look forward to

"Having an event or activity on the horizon can boost your mood," Howes explains. "Depending on your budget, this could be as simple as planning a movie night, enjoying a meal out, or scheduling a day trip. The anticipation itself often brings joy."

6. Engage in relaxing hobbies

Howes also says that hobbies such as crochet, painting, or doing jigsaw puzzles can help regulate your nervous system. "These activities promote mindfulness by focusing your attention on the present moment, reducing stress, and fostering a sense of accomplishment."

It's a date! Adding things into your diary can help you feel excited and motivated. (Getty Images)

7. Expand your social connections

Toxavidi suggests building deep, quality connections with others can also help you feel grounded.

"Focus on quality, not quantity," she says. "Invest time in close relationships with family, friends, or partners-people who really make you happy being around them and not like walking on eggshells."

Toxavidi also says it’s key to learn how to communicate effectively with others – whether that’s through active listening, showing empathy and vulnerability, or opening up to others.

Both she and Howes also recommend seeking out new communities, through groups like the Frazzled Cafe or local meet-ups. "Connecting with others can help combat loneliness and boost your sense of belonging," Howes says.

8. Prioritise yourself

It’s important to listen to your own needs, says Toxavidi. "Whether through traditional therapy or online platforms, having a safe space to process emotions and thoughts is key to maintaining mental health."

Self-care can also come in the form of solo activities, mindfulness and limiting social interactions.

Adams also suggests checking in with yourself on a regular basis. "This can deepen your self-awareness and emotional regulation skills. It’s about connecting to and articulating the emotions you are experiencing and asking yourself what you need to process these emotions," she adds.

9. Limit social media use

"Be aware how social media can affect your mood or make you compare yourself with others," Toxavidi warns.

A simple way to reduce the amount of time you spend on social media is to go into your device settings and apply a limit for each day. Otherwise, you may find that deactivating your account or removing these apps from your device for short periods can help you feel more grounded – and more analogue.

Hogue adds that by curating your social feeds – by blocking or muting certain words, phrases or accounts – you can reduce stress and negative feelings.

If you do not feel up to socialising, it is okay to say "no". (Getty Images)

10. Find purpose and passion

"If possible, pursue a career or side project that aligns with your values and what makes your ‘heart tick’ – something that gives you a sense of motivation and excitement," Toxavidi recommends.

She also suggests setting feasible goals – for both the short and long-term, to help you focus on personal growth and make you feel a sense of achievement.

11. Try new experiences

"Explore new hobbies, travel, or take up challenges that push you out of your comfort zone, which can foster personal growth and happiness," Toxavidi suggests.

This could also be a great way to meet new people and work on building new, meaningful connections.

12. Develop gratitude practices

Toxavidi recommends journalling, practicing positive self-talk and celebrating small wins.

"Try to write down every day three things that made you feel grateful in your day," she says. "Creating positive affirmations and saying them in front of a mirror can also help. And you don’t have to wait for big accomplishments to celebrate. Recognising small achievements can build a positive mindset."

Focus not just on getting more sleep – but on better quality sleep. (Getty Images)

13. Embrace flexibility and adaptation

"The world is changing rapidly so embracing change can lead to growth," Toxavidi states. "Accept that mistakes and failures are part of the self-awareness process; you cannot grow and learn without making mistakes. If you do that then you can forgive yourself easier, which can boost self-confidence."

14. Foster a growth mindset

"Adopt a mindset that sees challenges as opportunities to grow. Whether through formal education, reading, or learning from experiences, keep expanding your horizons," Toxavidi says.

15. Be kind to others

By practicing random acts of kindness, volunteering or giving back to your community, Toxavidi says you can boost your mood and your sense of purpose and belonging.

"Small gestures, like helping someone or offering a compliment, can boost your mood and promote a sense of community," she says. "Helping others, whether through time, resources, or support, often leads to increased feelings of fulfilment and happiness."

16. Get more quality sleep

"Tune out from your phone an hour before bed, leave it outside your bedroom if you can, and try to get to sleep and wake up around the same time each day," Hogue recommends. "Sleep is key for happiness."

